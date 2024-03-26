From left, Scott Wolters, Capt. Daniel Hobbs and Stuart Padnos pose for a photo with the Undaunted, the first shipping vessel to visit PADNOS in Holland this season.

HOLLAND — PADNOS has greeted its first shipping vessel of 2024 at Holland Harbor.

The trip wasn't snow-free Friday, March 22, but welcoming the first ship of the year is a "time-honored tradition," the business wrote in a release. Mitch Padnos, a third-generation family member, and Scott Wolters, a logistics manager, greeted Capt. Daniel Hobbs of the Undaunted with the usual gift of wooden shoes.

“Each of these barges can carry a load that would require 200 trucks to transport by roads," Padnos said. "Maritime shipping allows us to reduce carbon emissions, preserve highways from wear-and-tear and increase safety for drivers.

A barge attached to the Undaunted is loaded Friday, March 22, in Holland.

"PADNOS has operated on the waterfront since the early 1960s and we are committed to being careful, committed stewards of Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan as we continue to find ways to innovate, lead and make a positive impact in this world.”

The wooden shoes were purchased from Veldheer Tulip Gardens.

The Undaunted is a tugboat, part of the Navy from 1943 to 1947. It arrived pushing a barge named Pere Marquette 41. The barge was loaded with shredded metal from PADNOS' processing yards before heading to its next stop near Chicago.

PADNOS loads a barge attached to the Undaunted, the first shipping vessel to visit the company in Holland this season.

PADNOS is a fourth-generation, family-owned business focused on the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous metals, end-of-life vehicles, paper, plastics and electronics. The company is based in Holland.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: First barge of the season arrives at PADNOS in Holland