FIRST BATTISTA HYPER GT IN CANADA PRESENTED AT EXCLUSIVE RETAIL PARTNER EVENT IN TORONTO

The first Battista hyper GT for a client in Canada has been presented at an exclusive event at Grand Touring Automobiles in Toronto

This Verde Piemonte and Nero specification was crafted by the client and Automobili Pininfarina's Design team, with complementary interior colour scheme

Grand Touring Automobiles is one of 26 Automobili Pininfarina global retail partners, representing the brand exclusively in Canada, with locations in Calgary, Toronto, Vaughan and coming soon, Oakville

Image pack link

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- The first Battista pure-electric hyper GT crafted for a client in Canada was presented at an exclusive event by retail partner Grand Touring Automobiles in Toronto, marking a new milestone in the growth of luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina. The first Battista in Canada is a vibrant and striking bespoke example, designed, developed and handcrafted at the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, northern Italy.

First Battista Delivered in Canada 01

Grand Touring Automobiles is the exclusive representative of Automobili Pininfarina in Canada, with locations in Calgary, Toronto, Vaughan, and coming soon, Oakville. The beautiful Verde Piemonte Battista was presented in the Toronto retail space by Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà.

Paolo Dellachà, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Executive Officer: "It was my pleasure to present the latest in a series of Battista to be built for customers in our Atelier to the first client we have in Canada. The bespoke specification of this special hyper GT ensures it is an unmistakable interpretation of Battista. We are rapidly creating and expanding a new luxury electric car segment, particularly in the North America region, and will continue building on this momentum as our deliveries accelerate across the world."

Paul Cummings, Grand Touring Automobiles Dealer Principal and CEO: "On behalf of Grand Touring Automobiles and myself, we are truly honoured to represent Automobili Pininfarina as their exclusive retailer in Canada. With the combination of tremendous automotive heritage and incredible vision for the future of hyper automobiles, we are thrilled to be part of the Automobili Pininfarina family."

Story continues

ELEGANT POWER: FIRST CANADIAN BATTISTA IN DETAIL

The first Battista delivered in Canada has been tailored to a unique specification in collaboration with Dave Amantea, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Design Officer, with a unique green and black exterior theme. The Battista's body is finished in vibrant Verde Piemonte with the striking Furiosa Pack in Exposed Signature Carbon tinted in Black and a fine pinstripe finished in Verde Piemonte.

Black exterior elements extend to the mirror caps, Goccia roof, detailing screws and Battista signature under the rear wing. The client has specified a bespoke interpretation of the Exterior Jewellery Pack with upper elements finished in brushed anodised aluminium, and lower details anodised in black. The Prezioso wheels are finished in ceramic polished gloss, providing contrast, with brake calipers finished in black.

Inside, the GT seats are finished in luxury black leather with bespoke contrast stitching complementing the Verde Piemonte exterior, extending to the Triangolo quilting on the centre console and door inserts.

Every Battista pure-electric hyper GT is handcrafted at Automobili Pininfarina's Atelier in Cambiano, Italy, where prospective owners are invited to the dedicated commissioning lounge to design their vehicle. With a near-infinite combination of enhancements possible, this unique customer journey makes the Battista a proposition unlike any other.

A RECORD-BREAKING ELECTRIC PHENOMENON

Every Battista is powered by four independent electric motors, a powerful 120 kWh lithium-ion battery delivering up to 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque, with zero-emissions range of up to 476 km.

In recent months, the Battista has confirmed its world record breaking performance credentials in a number of dramatic demonstrations in India and the United Arab Emirates.

In February 2023, at Indore's Natrax facility in India, the Battista achieved two new world records:

¼ mile sprint in 8.55s – A world record for a production car

½ mile sprint in 13.38s – A world record for a production car

At the Dubai Autodrome in November 2022, the Battista showcased its unrivalled performance prowess, celebrating a series of world records achieved in its final round of homologation:

0-60mph in 1.79s – A world record for a production car

0-100km/h in 1.86s – A world record for a production car

0-120mph in 4.49s – A world record for a production car

0-200km/h in 4.75s – A world record for a production car

100-0km/h in 31 metres – A world record for an electric car

Range of 300 miles (combined EPA) – A world record for an electric hypercar

Battista's Brembo CCMR carbon-ceramic brakes provide unrivalled braking performance from 100-0 km/h in just 31 metres in combination with brake regeneration technology and the car's aero brake.

For more information, visit

automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

EDITOR'S NOTES

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA (LINK TO PRESS KIT)

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered, and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062746/Automobili_Pininfarina_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062741/Automobili_Pininfarina_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062742/Automobili_Pininfarina_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062743/Automobili_Pininfarina_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062744/Automobili_Pininfarina_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062745/Automobili_Pininfarina_6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316779/Automobili_Pininfarina_Logo.jpg

First Battista Delivered in Canada 02

First Battista Delivered in Canada 03

First Battista Delivered in Canada 04

First Battista Delivered in Canada 05

First Battista Delivered in Canada 06

Automobili Pininfarina Logo (PRNewsfoto/Automobili Pininfarina)

SOURCE Automobili Pininfarina

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/25/c6929.html