U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.95
    -2.86 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,733.96
    +104.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,334.27
    -30.14 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.61
    -5.16 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    -1.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.70
    +10.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2331
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1740
    -0.4230 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,760.68
    -233.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.18
    -3.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

First Busey Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings

First Busey Corporation
·14 min read
First Busey Corporation
First Busey Corporation

First Busey Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $34.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.61

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE)

Message from our Chairman & CEO

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Adjusted quarterly net income1 of $36.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.65

  • Net interest margin1 of 3.24% reflects a 24-basis point increase over prior quarter

  • Core loan growth1 of $56.2 million, representing a 2.90% annualized growth rate

  • Non-performing assets of 0.13% of total assets and allowance for credit losses of 582.01% of nonperforming loans

  • FirsTech revenue2 of $5.4 million, representing 9.2% year-over-year growth

  • Adjusted core efficiency ratio1 of 55.8%, compared to 57.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 57.5% for the full year 2022

  • For additional information, please refer to the 4Q22 Quarterly Earnings Supplement

Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Net income for First Busey Corporation (“First Busey” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $34.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared to $35.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $29.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $36.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, compared to $36.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $34.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 were 1.11% and 18.04%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, annualized return on average assets was 1.17% and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 was 19.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 results were negatively impacted by an increase in income tax expense as a result of adjusting our estimated annual effective tax rate ("AETR"). First Busey estimates income tax expense for the year based on amounts expected to be owed to federal and state tax jurisdictions. An estimated AETR is established based on this estimate and is used to calculate our quarterly income tax provision. Our pre-tax income significantly exceeded our initial estimates, primarily driven by our rapidly expanding net interest margin, and as a result we revised our AETR. Due to this revision in our AETR, our fourth quarter effective tax rate increased to 24.7% compared to 19.2% in the third quarter. The Company’s effective tax rate was 20.7% for the full year 2022.

Pre-provision net revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $46.4 million, compared to $46.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $50.0 million, compared to $48.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.49%, compared to 1.47% for the third quarter of 2022, and 1.04% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.61%, compared to 1.54% for the third quarter of 2022 and 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Taking into account these fourth quarter results, full year 2022 pre-provision net revenue1 and adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 were $168.5 million and $179.4 million, respectively. Net income and adjusted net income1 were $128.3 million, or $2.29 per diluted common share, and $131.9 million, or $2.35 per diluted common share, respectively. For the full year of 2022, return on average assets and return on average tangible common equity1 were 1.03% and 15.56%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, return on average assets was 1.06% and return on average tangible common equity1 was 15.99%. Full year 2022 net income and adjusted net income include the impact of net security losses of $2.1 million, which are primarily related to unrealized losses recognized on equity securities.

The Company’s fourth quarter has historically been a seasonally light quarter for loan growth; however, during the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company experienced its seventh consecutive quarter of core loan1 growth. Loans are being originated at attractive spreads while not sacrificing our prudent underwriting standards. Core loan1 growth was $56.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to growth of $178.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Over the last four quarters, the Company has generated $610.8 million in core loan1 growth, equating to a year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. Our loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 76.7%.

In addition, our fee-based businesses continue to add revenue diversification. Excluding net securities gains and losses, non-interest income of $28.9 million accounted for 24.1% of total operating revenue during the fourth quarter of 2022. Beginning on July 1, 2022, we became subject to the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act. The Durbin Amendment requires the Federal Reserve to establish a maximum permissible interchange fee for many types of debit transactions. The impact of these rules for the third and fourth quarters were a $2.4 million reduction in fee income for each quarter.

Asset quality remains pristine by both historical as well as present-day industry standards. In the fourth quarter of 2022, non-performing assets declined to 0.13% of total assets, from 0.14% in the third quarter of 2022 and 0.17% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s results for the fourth quarter of 2022 include a provision expense of $0.9 million for credit losses and a provision release of $0.5 million for unfunded commitments. The total allowance for credit losses was $91.6 million at December 31, 2022, representing 1.19% of total portfolio loans outstanding. The Company recorded an insignificant amount of net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related and other restructuring charges, as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-operating pretax adjustments for other restructuring charges in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.4 million. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures—including pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted core expense, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted core efficiency ratio, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, core loans, core loans to portfolio loans, core deposits, core deposits to total deposits, and core loans to core deposits—facilitate the assessment of its financial results and peer comparability. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is included in tabular form at the end of this release (see "Non-GAAP Financial Information").

Hurricane Ian
On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida and impacted our operations in the region. We remain focused on assisting our clients and employees as they navigate the challenges from this historic storm. As of today, two of our three branches are fully operational, and services have been restored at a temporary facility for our third location. Efforts undertaken to date include: 1) financial assistance for associates impacted by the storm; 2) creation of a relief center for associates to access much needed supplies; 3) staffing resource reallocation to support our southwest Florida operations; 4) fee waivers for impacted customers; and 5) loan modification program for impacted commercial and retail real estate customers. During the fourth quarter of 2022 we recognized $0.2 million in noninterest income resulting from a gain on hurricane related disposal of fixed assets, offset by waived service charges, and $0.4 million in noninterest expense in connection with these initiatives.

Efficiency Optimization Plan & FirsTech Leadership Change
Early in the fourth quarter of 2022, we implemented a targeted restructuring and efficiency optimization plan that is expected to generate annual salary and benefits savings of approximately $4.0 million to $4.1 million. Approximately 33% of the quarterly run-rate for savings was reflected in our results for the fourth quarter of 2022, and we anticipate our savings to be at a 100% run-rate by the first quarter of 2023. We expect to largely reinvest the anticipated savings to support ongoing growth initiatives across our franchise over the next several quarters.

Late in the fourth quarter of 2022, we instituted a leadership change at our wholly-owned payments subsidiary, FirsTech, that reflects our continued commitment to scaling and growing this business. Robin Elliott replaces Farhan Yasin as President & CEO of FirsTech and all other leadership remains unchanged. In less than two years, FirsTech has been re-energized, revenue has increased, talent has been upgraded across the enterprise, and the technology stack has been redesigned and modernized, positioning the Company for scalable growth. Going forward we are squarely focused on executing on our growth strategy to provide comprehensive and innovative payment technology solutions that enable businesses to connect with their customers in a multitude of ways on a single, highly-configurable, secure platform.

The Company incurred one-time severance-related costs of $2.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily related to the efficiency optimization plan and FirsTech leadership change.

Community Banking

First Busey’s goal of being a strong community bank begins with outstanding associates. The Company is humbled to be named among the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments, the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, and the 2022 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine.

As we reflect back on 2022 and look ahead to 2023, the Company feels confident that we are well positioned to navigate these uncertain times while continuing to produce quality growth and profitability. We are grateful for the opportunities to earn the business of our customers, based on the contributions of our talented associates and the continued support of our loyal shareholders.

/s/ Van A. Dukeman

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

First Busey Corporation

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

EARNINGS & PER SHARE AMOUNTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

34,387

 

 

$

35,661

 

 

$

29,926

 

 

$

128,311

 

 

$

123,449

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

0.61

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.53

 

 

 

2.29

 

 

 

2.20

 

Cash dividends paid per share

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

0.92

 

Pre-provision net revenue1, 2

 

46,360

 

 

 

46,498

 

 

 

33,954

 

 

 

168,493

 

 

 

138,652

 

Revenue3

 

120,037

 

 

 

117,234

 

 

 

105,123

 

 

 

452,374

 

 

 

400,432

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income by operating segments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banking

 

37,564

 

 

 

37,082

 

 

 

27,955

 

 

 

131,596

 

 

 

117,844

 

FirsTech

 

(453

)

 

 

353

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

847

 

 

 

1,527

 

Wealth Management

 

3,855

 

 

 

3,756

 

 

 

4,285

 

 

 

18,543

 

 

 

18,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

281,926

 

 

$

331,397

 

 

$

857,694

 

 

$

411,785

 

 

$

764,398

 

Investment securities

 

3,451,471

 

 

 

3,667,753

 

 

 

4,087,813

 

 

 

3,731,048

 

 

 

3,355,819

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,623

 

 

 

4,195

 

 

 

18,073

 

 

 

5,178

 

 

 

21,803

 

Portfolio loans

 

7,619,199

 

 

 

7,617,918

 

 

 

7,113,963

 

 

 

7,445,962

 

 

 

6,969,807

 

Interest-earning assets

 

11,242,126

 

 

 

11,497,783

 

 

 

11,947,653

 

 

 

11,473,063

 

 

 

10,978,116

 

Total assets

 

12,330,132

 

 

 

12,531,856

 

 

 

12,895,049

 

 

 

12,492,948

 

 

 

11,904,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

 

3,494,001

 

 

 

3,583,693

 

 

 

3,531,345

 

 

 

3,550,517

 

 

 

3,142,155

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

6,843,688

 

 

 

6,993,125

 

 

 

7,276,237

 

 

 

6,958,436

 

 

 

6,753,643

 

Total deposits

 

10,337,689

 

 

 

10,576,818

 

 

 

10,807,582

 

 

 

10,508,953

 

 

 

9,895,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased

 

236,656

 

 

 

233,032

 

 

 

262,004

 

 

 

244,004

 

 

 

218,454

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

7,500,294

 

 

 

7,605,148

 

 

 

7,898,627

 

 

 

7,583,331

 

 

 

7,312,409

 

Total liabilities

 

11,207,585

 

 

 

11,350,408

 

 

 

11,566,357

 

 

 

11,297,777

 

 

 

10,580,073

 

Stockholders' equity - common

 

1,122,547

 

 

 

1,181,448

 

 

 

1,328,692

 

 

 

1,195,171

 

 

 

1,324,862

 

Average tangible common equity2

 

756,420

 

 

 

812,467

 

 

 

950,867

 

 

 

824,747

 

 

 

952,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1, 2

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.16

%

Return on average assets

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

1.04

%

Return on average common equity

 

12.15

%

 

 

11.98

%

 

 

8.94

%

 

 

10.74

%

 

 

9.32

%

Return on average tangible common equity2

 

18.04

%

 

 

17.41

%

 

 

12.49

%

 

 

15.56

%

 

 

12.96

%

Net interest margin2, 4

 

3.24

%

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

2.36

%

 

 

2.84

%

 

 

2.49

%

Efficiency ratio2

 

58.77

%

 

 

57.62

%

 

 

64.42

%

 

 

59.89

%

 

 

62.19

%

Noninterest revenue as a % of total revenues3

 

24.07

%

 

 

26.38

%

 

 

32.93

%

 

 

28.50

%

 

 

32.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1, 2

$

50,003

 

 

$

48,800

 

 

$

41,144

 

 

$

179,424

 

 

$

160,792

 

Adjusted net income2

 

36,290

 

 

 

36,435

 

 

 

34,277

 

 

 

131,910

 

 

 

137,108

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2

 

0.65

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

2.35

 

 

 

2.45

 

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets2

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.54

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.35

%

Adjusted return on average assets2

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.15

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity2

 

19.03

%

 

 

17.79

%

 

 

14.30

%

 

 

15.99

%

 

 

14.40

%

Adjusted net interest margin2, 4

 

3.22

%

 

 

2.97

%

 

 

2.31

%

 

 

2.81

%

 

 

2.42

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio2

 

56.75

%

 

 

56.81

%

 

 

59.09

%

 

 

58.89

%

 

 

57.89

%

___________________________________________

  1. Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains and losses, less noninterest expense.

  2. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation.

  3. Revenue consists of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains and losses.

  4. On a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

As of

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

227,164

 

 

$

347,149

 

 

$

230,852

 

 

$

479,228

 

 

$

836,095

 

Investment securities

 

3,391,240

 

 

 

3,494,710

 

 

 

3,708,922

 

 

 

3,941,656

 

 

 

3,994,822

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,253

 

 

 

4,546

 

 

 

4,813

 

 

 

6,765

 

 

 

23,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans

 

5,766,496

 

 

 

5,724,137

 

 

 

5,613,955

 

 

 

5,486,817

 

 

 

5,449,689

 

Retail real estate and retail other loans

 

1,959,206

 

 

 

1,945,977

 

 

 

1,883,823

 

 

 

1,786,056

 

 

 

1,739,309

 

Portfolio loans

 

7,725,702

 

 

 

7,670,114

 

 

 

7,497,778

 

 

 

7,272,873

 

 

 

7,188,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(91,608

)

 

 

(90,722

)

 

 

(88,757

)

 

 

(88,213

)

 

 

(87,887

)

Premises and equipment

 

126,524

 

 

 

128,175

 

 

 

130,892

 

 

 

133,658

 

 

 

136,147

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

364,296

 

 

 

367,091

 

 

 

369,962

 

 

 

372,913

 

 

 

375,924

 

Right of use asset

 

12,829

 

 

 

10,202

 

 

 

8,615

 

 

 

9,014

 

 

 

10,533

 

Other assets

 

579,277

 

 

 

566,123

 

 

 

493,356

 

 

 

439,615

 

 

 

381,182

 

Total assets

$

12,336,677

 

 

$

12,497,388

 

 

$

12,356,433

 

 

$

12,567,509

 

 

$

12,859,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

3,393,666

 

 

$

3,628,169

 

 

$

3,505,299

 

 

$

3,568,651

 

 

$

3,670,267

 

Interest checking, savings, and money market deposits

 

5,822,239

 

 

 

6,173,041

 

 

 

6,074,108

 

 

 

6,132,355

 

 

 

6,162,661

 

Time deposits

 

855,375

 

 

 

800,187

 

 

 

817,821

 

 

 

890,830

 

 

 

935,649

 

Total deposits

$

10,071,280

 

 

$

10,601,397

 

 

$

10,397,228

 

 

$

10,591,836

 

 

$

10,768,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

$

229,806

 

 

$

234,597

 

 

$

228,383

 

 

$

255,668

 

 

$

270,139

 

Short-term borrowings

 

351,054

 

 

 

16,225

 

 

 

16,396

 

 

 

17,683

 

 

 

17,678

 

Long-term debt

 

252,038

 

 

 

254,835

 

 

 

317,304

 

 

 

265,769

 

 

 

268,773

 

Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts

 

71,810

 

 

 

71,765

 

 

 

71,721

 

 

 

71,678

 

 

 

71,635

 

Lease liability

 

12,995

 

 

 

10,311

 

 

 

8,655

 

 

 

9,067

 

 

 

10,591

 

Other liabilities

 

201,717

 

 

 

201,670

 

 

 

154,789

 

 

 

137,783

 

 

 

133,184

 

Total liabilities

 

11,190,700

 

 

 

11,390,800

 

 

 

11,194,476

 

 

 

11,349,484

 

 

 

11,540,577

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,145,977

 

 

 

1,106,588

 

 

 

1,161,957

 

 

 

Recommended Stories