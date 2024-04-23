First Busey (BUSE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Busey (BUSE) reported $110.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -4.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Busey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 58.1% versus 63.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 2.8% versus 2.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

Non-performing loans : $17.55 million compared to the $8.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Average Balances - Interest-earning assets : $11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.18 billion.

Total noninterest income : $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.32 million.

Mortgage revenue : $0.75 million compared to the $0.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Fees for customer services : $7.06 million compared to the $7.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income : $75.77 million versus $76.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Payment technology solutions : $5.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.53 million.

Tax-equivalent net interest income : $76.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.58 million.

Wealth management fees: $15.55 million versus $16.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of First Busey have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

