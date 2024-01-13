First Busey's (NASDAQ:BUSE) Dividend Will Be $0.24

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 26th of January. The dividend yield will be 4.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

First Busey's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Busey has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Busey's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 40%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.3%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 44% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Busey Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. First Busey has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.2% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

First Busey Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think First Busey might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

