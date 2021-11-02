U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

First Canadian offtake agreement - Air Transat and SAF+ announce a major offtake agreement

·3 min read
In this article:
MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Air Transat A.T. Inc. ("Air Transat") and SAF+ Consortium ("SAF+") are proud to announce an offtake agreement for 90% of the sustainable e-fuel produced by SAF+ in its first plant over the first 15 years of operation. The agreement, which also includes support for the project's development, confirms Air Transat's desire to reduce its environmental footprint and continue its actions to combat climate change by becoming the first airline in Canada to reserve a significant volume of e-fuel over a long period of time.

"This agreement is an important part of our strategy to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. SAF+'s technological approach will greatly contribute to the effort to decarbonize the aviation industry and we are proud to be taking part in building concrete solutions that will enable us to give our customers a low-carbon travel experience," said Annick Guérard, President and CEO of Transat.

Jean Paquin, President and CEO of SAF+, stated: "Today is a proud moment for SAF+. The signing of this first offtake agreement for a long-term supply of e-fuel in North America is a commitment that every clean technology developer is eager to obtain. This revenue guarantee significantly reduces the level of risk associated with carrying out our project. We have achieved this feat by keeping our promises and having the opportunity to partner with like-minded visionaries."

Mr. Paquin continued: "Air Transat has always believed in our technological approach and supported us in our journey. With this agreement, we will be able to carry out our business plan and provide our partner with a sustainable solution, enabling it to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and remain a competitive airline while meeting its environmental objectives."

SAF+ recently announced one of the first productions of sustainable aviation fuel in North America. SAF+'s goal is to bring to market by 2025–2026 a synthetic kerosene whose carbon footprint is 80% lower than fossil kerosene by capturing 120,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. SAF+'s technology involves producing a synthetic liquid fuel by capturing and combining CO2 from industrial sources with green hydrogen produced in Quebec. While there are several types of sustainable fuels, e-fuel is a particularly promising avenue because it does not compete with other uses for its raw material.

About Air Transat
Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that has achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

About SAF + CONSORTIUM
SAF+ CONSORTIUM is a Quebec firm specializing in the development of clean fuel made by capturing CO2 emissions from industrial sources. It brings together leading actors spanning the entire aviation value chain to provide Canadians with a sustainable business solution for low-carbon flights. For more information, visit www.safplusconsortium.com.

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c1839.html

