U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,782.08
    -11.46 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,864.53
    +64.88 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,466.02
    -156.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.01
    -8.87 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.27
    +1.28 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.50
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9150
    -0.2110 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,344.44
    -518.49 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.38
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

First Capital Bank Converts to South Carolina State-Chartered Bank, Moves Headquarters to Charleston, South Carolina

First Capital Bank
·5 min read

First Capital Bank

First Capital Bank
First Capital Bank
First Capital Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital Bank ("the Bank") today announced that it has converted from a North Carolina state-chartered bank to a South Carolina state-chartered bank and relocated its headquarters to 304 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank remains a subsidiary of First Capital Bancshares, Inc., which is also headquartered in Charleston.

The Bank operates three banking centers in the Charleston, South Carolina, region including locations in downtown Charleston, Summerville, and a newly opened office in Mount Pleasant.

"The majority of our growth and assets are in South Carolina, and the Charleston area specifically. We believe converting to a South Carolina-chartered bank and moving the Bank's headquarters to Charleston will enable us to best serve our customers and shareholders," said First Capital Bank Chairman and CEO Harvey Glick. "We look forward to working with the South Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banking and to our continued growth with the new Charleston headquarters." Glick continued, "We also remain committed to our North Carolina markets, and will continue to serve them through our branch in Laurinburg and loan production office in Pinehurst."

The conversion to a South Carolina state-chartered bank and headquarters relocation will have no effect on the Bank's customers. Deposits will continue to be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") to the fullest extent permitted by law. Following the charter conversion, the South Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banking and the FDIC are now the Bank's primary regulators. The Bank's holding company, First Capital Bancshares, Inc., continues to be regulated by the Federal Reserve following the charter conversion.

About First Capital Bancshares, Inc.:

First Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with assets of approximately $387 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Capital Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates five branches and one loan production office in North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.fcbcarolinas.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected, including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the national political turmoil as well as continuing impact of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities the company serves, which may have an adverse impact on the company's business, operations and performance, and could have a negative impact on the company's credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of the results of the recent U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and the response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

For More Information, Contact:

Joseph S. Kassim

President & Chief Operating Officer

First Capital Bank

(843) 990-7770

Related Images






Image 1: First Capital Bank


First Capital Bank Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Here's Why Palantir Stock Fell 12% in December

    Data analytics stock Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 11.8% in December as investors continue to move away from growth stocks with high valuations. Similar stocks, including Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), had very similar charts throughout the month. This indicates that market forces are behind the move, which occurred without any significant news from Palantir.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Crashed More Than 20% in December

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) crashed 20.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It appears investors have soured on expensive stocks like this and are actively betting they'll go down to more reasonable valuations. Considering there wasn't any other news to report during the month to explain this outsize drop, it seems investor sentiment was the primary driver of DigitalOcean's stock price.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After Posting 1.3 Million Subscriber Adds

    The telecom giant also says it had 73.8 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers globally at the end of 2021.

  • Chip shortage: 'The breadth of it' will lead to a longer recovery, SGH CEO says

    SGH CEO Mark Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the hardware manufacturer's Q1 earnings beat, plans for a two-for-one shares split, 2022 outlook, acquisition plans, and the global microchip shortage.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • 11 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best communication stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In. Supply chain threats loomed large over the communications sector in 2021 and complicated the post-pandemic economic recovery as smartphone shipments […]

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 […]