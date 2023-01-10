First Capital REIT Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) invites you to participate at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in a live conference call with senior management to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

First Capital's financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter will be released prior to the call and will be available on its website at www.fcr.ca in the 'Investors' section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

Teleconference: You can participate in the live conference by dialing 416-406-0743 or toll-free 1-800-898-3989 with access code 1317778#. The call will be accessible for replay until February 15, 2023, by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll-free 1-800-408-3053 with access code 5203702#.

Webcast: To access the live audio webcast and conference call presentation, please go to First Capital's website or click on the following link Q4 2022 Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible for replay in the 'Investors' section of the website.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

www.fcr.ca TSX: FCR.UN

