First Capital REIT Announces January 2023 Distribution

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of January, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2023.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

www.fcr.ca TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c1230.html

