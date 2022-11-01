U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,856.10
    -15.88 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,653.20
    -79.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,890.85
    -97.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.39
    +4.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.57
    +2.04 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.00
    +10.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.62
    +0.51 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2220
    -0.4920 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,478.68
    +73.03 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.24
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

First Capital REIT Announces November 2022 Distribution

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of November, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on December 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2022.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

www.fcr.ca 
TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c6638.html

Recommended Stories