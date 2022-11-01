First Capital REIT Announces November 2022 Distribution
TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of November, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on December 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2022.
About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
www.fcr.ca
TSX: FCR.UN
SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c6638.html