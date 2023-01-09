U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0094 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7800
    -0.2500 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,177.33
    +138.39 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.33
    +0.03 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

First Capital REIT Comments on Litigation By Sandpiper and Artis REIT

·4 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or the "REIT") (TSX: FCR.UN) today commented on the litigation initiated by Sandpiper Group and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.UN) (together, the "Activist Unitholders") regarding the timing of First Capital's annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (the "Meeting Date"):

"The REIT, acting in the best interests of all unitholders and stakeholders, scheduled the Meeting approximately six weeks earlier than the date its annual meeting of unitholders has been held in recent years. The Activist Unitholders have taken issue with the Meeting Date and purport to have grave concerns with First Capital's Enhanced Capital Allocation and Portfolio Optimization Plan (the "Portfolio Optimization Plan"), which they cite as pretext to force a unitholder meeting to be held by March 1, 2023.

The Activist Unitholders' claims do not reconcile with their conduct and representations:

  • In discussions with First Capital's board of trustees and senior management in October 2022, the Activist Unitholders expressed their support for the REIT's real estate strategy and the Portfolio Optimization Plan.

  • Despite their prior expressions of support, and despite having waited almost three months after the announcement of the Portfolio Optimization Plan and the King High Line transaction, the Activist Unitholders now cite the Portfolio Optimization Plan as the basis for the earlier Meeting they are seeking.

  • The Activist Unitholders misrepresent the attempts by the board of trustees to work constructively with them. Samir Manji unilaterally disengaged from discussions when confronted with the question of how the Activist Unitholders would manage the inherent conflict of interest raised by their original demand to appoint the President and CEO of Artis, the Chair of Artis' board of trustees and another Artis trustee to First Capital's board of trustees. The Activist Unitholders then constructed an adjusted slate of trustee nominees that attempts to obscure Mr. Manji's self-interested agenda.

FCR will continue to engage constructively with unitholders in a manner that is in the best interests of all unitholders, and not just Samir Manji. First Capital also notes that a significant number of unitholders have expressed their support for the Portfolio Optimization Plan, with numerous sell-side analysts also recognizing its merits in their published research.

The REIT assures unitholders that it will not be distracted from executing against the Portfolio Optimization Plan or pressured to waste the REIT's resources by holding two unitholder meetings in quick succession. Instead, First Capital reiterates its commitment to execute against its Portfolio Optimization Plan in a prudent and commercially appropriate manner as it works to create value for all unitholders."

Unitholders will receive detailed information about the matters to be presented at the Meeting and information about how to vote in a management information circular in advance of the Meeting. Unitholders should read the information carefully before deciding how to vote. In the meantime, there is no need for unitholders to take any action in respect of the Meeting.

Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder advisor to First Capital. Gagnier Communications is acting as communications advisor to First Capital. Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Board of Trustees. RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to First Capital.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT ADVISORY

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities law, including but not limited to the Activist Unitholders, the Meeting and matters relating thereto. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but, rather, reflect First Capital's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions; tenant financial difficulties, defaults and bankruptcies; increases in operating costs, property taxes and income taxes; First Capital's ability to maintain occupancy and to lease or release space at current or anticipated rents; development, intensification and acquisition activities; residential development, sales and leasing; risks in joint ventures; environmental liability and compliance costs and uninsured losses; and risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, epidemics or other outbreaks on First Capital which are described in First Capital's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties - Ongoing Pandemic, Epidemics or New Outbreaks". Additionally, forward-looking statements are subject to those risks and uncertainties discussed in First Capital's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in its current Annual Information Form. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. First Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.

www.fcr.ca 
TSX: FCR.UN

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-capital-reit-comments-on-litigation-by-sandpiper-and-artis-reit-301717069.html

SOURCE First Capital REIT

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Avatar’ sequel reportedly hasn’t broken even, 'M3GAN' debuts to $30 million domestically

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses the latest box office figures for 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' and 'M3GAN' as well as reports that the Golden Globes is returning to television.

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • All You Need to Know About Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

    Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Grayscale owner's woes could 'severely impact' crypto markets, report claims

    Investors are watching the movements of Digital Currency Group with trepidation, with one report warning that if the firm slides into further financial distress it 'could severely impact crypto markets'.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Why EV Stocks Charged Higher on Monday

    Electric vehicle stocks came to life on Monday morning as the market rose and investors poured back into growth and higher-risk stocks. It didn't hurt that an analyst made positive comments about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), giving bullish investors even the slightest reason to buy a stock that's been crushed in the last few months. Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way jumping as much as 14.4%, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) was up 7.2%, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 3.7%.

  • Why Amazon Was Rallying Today

    Despite one analyst cutting his price target, most remain bullish on Amazon, and macro data today broke in this growth stock's direction.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech; 7 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.