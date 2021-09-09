U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.25
    -14.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,906.00
    -106.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,577.00
    -43.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.70
    -14.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1590
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,000.16
    -355.05 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.52
    -13.95 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,041.33
    -139.88 (-0.46%)
     

The First Choice of Dietary Supplements for Modern People - YPEPRO Cynarae Scol. Sicc Tunera Diffusa Tablets

·4 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2021, Zhejiang Gongzhan Technology Co., Ltd, which the nutrition and health brand YPEPRO is subordinate to, successfully joined China Health Care Association. China Health Care Association is an industrial management association reviewed by the U.N., National Health Commission, Ministry of Civil Affairs, and approved by the State Council. It is devoted to boosting the development of the Chinese health industry and the technological progress. It provides all-round services for the Chinese health industry in terms of legal norm, product R&D, market management, industry self-discipline and standardized construction. It is an authoritative organization that represents the industry's credibility.

YPEPRO Cynarae Scol. Sicc Tunera Diffusa Tablets
YPEPRO Cynarae Scol. Sicc Tunera Diffusa Tablets

This time, it became the member unit of China Health Care Association, which shows the whole industry's high recognition of the new consumption brands of health care, nutrition and health subordinate to Zhejiang Gongzhan Technology Co., Ltd, including YPEPRO and T97.

Established in 2018, with science as the source, YPEPRO selects global high-quality supply chains and aims to create the internationally leading beauty makeup experience of technological oral administration, as well as multiple products, such as probiotics solid drinks with viable organism and nutritious supplements.

In recent years, the dietary supplement market has won the best time for development, and domestic and foreign capital and brands are grabbing the market share. Recently, YPEPRO, a new Chinese health and wellness brand, has quickly swept around the health preserving circle with its functional dietary supplement - Cynarae Scol. Sicc Tunera Diffusa Tablets, which has aroused strong attention from the capital and the industry.

Different from the traditional single kidney or liver supplement products on the market, YPEPRO Cynarae Scol. Sicc Tunera Diffusa Tablets, insisting on the concept of "co-conditioning of liver and kidney", inherit and develop the Chinese traditional culture of homology of medicine and food and combine the Chinese traditional medicine principle of "monarch, minister, assistant and envoy" and Western medicine formula system, to provide a green, safe and efficient solution for the modern people, breathing new life into the functional dietary supplement market. The main components of YPEPRO Cynarae Scol. Sicc Tunera Diffusa Tablets mainly contain the cynarea scol., tunera diffusa, ginseng, saffron crocus, small-molecule activated sea cucumber polypeptide, polygonatum sibiricum red, paullinia cupana extract and precious plant ingredients from many countries.

Cynarae scol., also known as globe artichoke, has high nutritional value and is recommended by the American Cancer Society as a health vegetable, with the title of "king of vegetables". Benefiting from its outstanding performance in nourishing liver and gallbladder, it is also called as "divine liver nourishing material". Tunera diffusa is popular in Europe and the United States for centuries as a "sweet love key". According to the earliest records of the Spanish missionaries, the Indians also took it as a drug to enhance husband-wife affection due to its effect of tonifying Qi of the kidney.

Since its establishment, YPEPRO has maintained strategic cooperation with leading R&D institutions and factories, to ensure the industry-leading advantages of its products. After 78 ingredient tests and tens of thousands of experimental researches, YPEPRO Cynarae Scol. Sicc Tunera Diffusa Tablets finally developed by many famous doctors and experts from domestic and foreign medicine industry and hit the market.

According to the survey by Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), a U.S. industrial organization, 43% of consumers prefer dietary supplements to improve their health. Jeff Crowther, a CEO of Health Products Association - China has also said that with the long history of development, the U.S. has the largest and most developed dietary supplement market in the world, with more than 30,000 dietary supplement stores in the U.S.

According to the statistics, the total size of China's dietary supplement market reached RMB231.7 billion as of May 2021, becoming the second largest dietary supplement market in the world. Functional dietary supplements are entering the stage of high-speed development worldwide; the appearance of various new-type functional brands has opened the global new situation of "health regimen".

