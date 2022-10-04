U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

First Choice Health Continues Launch of New, Collaborative Health Plans Throughout U.S.

·2 min read

Strategic partnerships highlight First Choice Health's work uniting health systems, employers, and communities together

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health, a forward-thinking alternative to legacy healthcare insurance models, has continued to launch innovative clinically-integrated networks throughout the United States, helping hospitals and health systems escape the gravity of traditional commercial plans and establish direct, quality-focused relationships with their members and the business community.

First Choice Health's latest offering – a partnership with St. Luke's Health Plan in Idaho – is another example of how these types of patient-centric networks expand reach and establish credibility in the business community. This follows similar collaborations with MultiCare Connected Care, Embright, and Eastside Health Network in Washington; St. Charles Health System and Praxis Health in Oregon; Midwest Network Alliance in Nebraska; and more.

First Choice Health has spent recent years developing a thoughtful approach to the delivery of health care through a direct-to-employer platform aligning the objectives of both the employer group and the health system. The collaboration between these groups makes a critical difference for every stakeholder throughout the U.S. seeking high-quality, affordable care.

"Since we began building customized health plans uniting providers, employers, and brokers, we've helped eliminate complexity, add transparency, and save dollars for consumers," said First Choice Health CEO and President Jaja Okigwe. "We've already seen this type of collaboration deliver long-term value for members across the country, and the latest partnership with St. Luke's Health Plan is just another example of how these types of plans can positively work."

First Choice Health's direct-contracting process is built from, and informed by, decades of experience serving clinicians and health systems, and their employees. The methods and processes that have emerged from this experience enable clinicians and health systems to effectively launch, execute, and manage a comprehensive, end-to-end healthcare solution for self-funded employers.

For more about First Choice Health and its work with clinically integrated networks, please visit here.

About First Choice Health

First Choice Health is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional healthcare insurance, uniting providers, employers, and individuals through the delivery of sustainable solutions that elevate the health and care of our communities. Originating as a provider network in 1985 and built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, First Choice Health focuses on flexible healthcare administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique healthcare needs. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

Media Contact
Kyle Wall of Fearey for First Choice Health
FCH@feareygroup.com / (570) 575-3405

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-choice-health-continues-launch-of-new-collaborative-health-plans-throughout-us-301640787.html

SOURCE First Choice Health

