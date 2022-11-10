First Choice Health Welcomes Sheila McGinley-Graziosi as New Board Member

McGinley-Graziosi brings deep experience as healthcare business leader and non-profit board member

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health, a forward-thinking alternative to traditional healthcare insurance, has announced longtime healthcare leader Sheila McGinley-Graziosi as a new board member.

With over thirty years of experience with Cigna, McGinley-Graziosi has dedicated her career to driving innovation and exponential business growth by identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities and building high-performing teams. McGinley-Graziosi's experience with Cigna included serving as President of the Public Sector, Hospitals and TPA businesses, as well as General Manager for the company; in that role, she launched and led its U.S. Commercial Public Sector business.

Currently, McGinley-Graziosi is engaged as a special advisor at Corsair Capital, providing expertise in the employer, payor, and provider space within their healthcare vertical. She is also a Special Advisor at Labor First, a Medicare Benefit Manager, supporting the build out of their public sector business and providing strategic guidance on growth operations.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sheila to the First Choice Health board," said Jaja Okigwe, CEO at First Choice Health. "Her experience with the business of healthcare will prove to be invaluable as we move our company forward while working to positively transform healthcare in the coming years for members, employers, brokers and providers."

"Through my past experience as well as all of the exciting work that lies ahead, I remain committed to and passionate about improving the affordability and access of healthcare solutions," McGinley-Graziosi said. "Serving on the board for a proactive and innovative organization like First Choice Health will no doubt further those goals."

Outside of healthcare, McGinley-Graziosi is the Vice Chair serving on the governance committee of Girls on the Run, Inc., a national non-profit with a mission to help all girls activate their potential and boldly pursue their dreams. She holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross.

First Choice Health's work is built from, and informed by, decades of experience serving clinicians and health systems, and their employees. In particular, its launch of innovative clinically-integrated networks throughout the United States are helping hospitals and health systems escape the gravity of traditional commercial plans and establish direct, quality-focused relationships with their members and the business community.

About First Choice Health

First Choice Health is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional healthcare insurance, uniting providers, employers, and individuals through the delivery of sustainable solutions that elevate the health and care of our communities. Originating as a provider network in 1985 and built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, First Choice Health focuses on flexible healthcare administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique healthcare needs. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

