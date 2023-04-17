Do First Citizens BancShares' (NASDAQ:FCNC.A) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNC.A). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First Citizens BancShares with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is First Citizens BancShares Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that First Citizens BancShares has managed to grow EPS by 21% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that First Citizens BancShares' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. First Citizens BancShares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 107% to US$4.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for First Citizens BancShares.

Are First Citizens BancShares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While First Citizens BancShares insiders did net US$575k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$876k, a much higher figure. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was Lead Independent Director Robert Newcomb who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$502k, paying US$670 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for First Citizens BancShares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$3.3b. Coming in at 23% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Frank Holding is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to First Citizens BancShares, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

First Citizens BancShares' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$8.0m in the year leading up to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add First Citizens BancShares To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into First Citizens BancShares' strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Even so, be aware that First Citizens BancShares is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, First Citizens BancShares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

