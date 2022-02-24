U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,171.40
    -54.10 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,496.44
    -635.32 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.25
    -99.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.81
    -9.28 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.55
    +5.45 (+5.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1137
    -0.0171 (-1.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9100
    -0.0670 (-3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3313
    -0.0230 (-1.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4070
    +0.4270 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,722.02
    -2,857.83 (-7.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.38
    +17.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.53
    -243.65 (-3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

First Citizens Receives 22 Greenwich Excellence and Brand Awards for Small Business and Middle Market Banking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Citizens Bank
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FCNCA
    Watchlist
  • FCNCB
  • FCNCO
  • FCNCP
First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank continues to be recognized as a leader in small business and middle market banking, receiving a total of 22 Greenwich Excellence and Brand Awards for 2021.

“These awards place First Citizens among the top tier of business banks in the nation and are a testament to the quality and depth of services we provide our customers,” said Patrick Noble, business services executive for First Citizens Bank. “For 124 years we’ve worked alongside our business clients, building strong, mutual relationships and helping them grow and manage their money. These honors signify the great confidence they place in us, and we’re extremely proud to be recognized by those we serve.”

First Citizens garnered 22 awards —17 wins in the Small Business Banking category (13 national and four regional) and five (two national and three regional) in the Middle Market Banking category.

“The Greenwich Awards show our commitment to helping customers achieve financial success and security that has endured throughout the years,” said Brendan Chambers, middle market executive for First Citizens Bank. “With First Citizens’ integrated and personal approach to middle market banking, our clients know they can count on us for objective guidance, expertise and trusted advice along with high-quality services tailored for their business.”

17 Small Business Banking Awards (13 National / Four Regional)
2021 National Small Business Banking Awards:

  • Best Brand - Trust

  • Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business

  • Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships

  • Overall Satisfaction

  • Overall Satisfaction with RM (Relationship Manager)

  • RM (Relationship Manager) Proactively Provides Advice

  • Industry Understanding

  • Likelihood to Recommend

  • Cash Management - Customer Service

  • Cash Management - Ease of Product Implementation

  • Cash Management - Making Commercial Payments Easier

  • Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

  • Cash Management - Product Capabilities

2021 Regional Small Business Banking Awards (of four regions in the U.S.):

  • Overall Satisfaction - South region

  • Likelihood to Recommend - South region

  • RM (Relationship Manager) Proactively Provides Advice - South region

  • Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction - South region

Five Middle Market Banking Awards (Two National / Three Regional)
2021 National Middle Market Banking Awards:

  • Likelihood to Recommend

  • Overall Satisfaction

2021 Regional Middle Market Banking Awards (of four regions in the U.S.):

  • Likelihood to Recommend - South region

  • Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction - South region

  • Overall Satisfaction - South region

About the Greenwich Excellence Awards
Coalition Greenwich is the leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry. For 2021 honors, Coalition Greenwich evaluated the small business banking and middle market platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 24 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award for small business; 28 for middle market. Awards in the small business category are based on nearly 13,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country. Awards in the middle market category are based on nearly 10,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10–500 million across the country.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens Bank brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact:

Barbara Thompson
First Citizens Bank
919.716.2716


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Retail is a broad, massive business with a global market worth an estimated $27 trillion, which leaves plenty of room for innovative companies to come in and create immense wealth for investors. Could you do well owning a veteran e-commerce company like Amazon over the long term? Of course, it's been a proven winner for many years.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Anglo American more than triples annual payout with $6.2bn in dividends

    Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Nikola to deliver 300-500 electric trucks in 2022

    The company, which has yet to report any revenue from truck sales, delivered its first two electric trucks in December to a southern Californian port trucking company TTSI as part of a three-month pilot program. "During the fourth quarter, we began delivering Pre-Series Tre BEVs to customers and dealers, and we are ramping up production in Coolidge," Nikola Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said in the company's quarterly report. "We anticipate beginning series production of the Tre BEV on March 21."

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Russia Attacks Ukraine; Tesla Collapses

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine on multiple fronts. Tesla stock plunged in morning trade.

  • SoFi: Technisys Deal Makes Strategic Sense, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has set its sights on becoming the the "Amazon Web Services of Fintech." On Tuesday, the company announced a development which could move it closer to that goal. The company said it is acquiring multi-product core banking platform Technisys. The all-stock deal will cost $1.1 billion and will provide Technisys shareholders with 84 million shares of SoFi stock (resulting in 10% dilution, so in the near-term will likely impact profit). The deal should close in 2Q22. So, wha

  • Moderna Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Up.

    Moderna beat earnings estimates Thursday and announced a $3 billion share buyback. On an investor call, Moderna’s (ticker: MRNA) chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton, said that the company “firmly” believes a fourth Covid-19 vaccine booster dose will be necessary by the fall of this year. “While we are hopeful that we are about to enter a period of relative stability in the Northern Hemisphere, we believe firmly that a vaccine booster dose will be required for the fall of 2022 to provide ongoing protection against this virus,” Burton said.

  • Minutes after Russia invaded Ukraine, these crypto ‘safe havens’ tanked

    But one traditional asset shined.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.