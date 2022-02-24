First Citizens Receives 22 Greenwich Excellence and Brand Awards for Small Business and Middle Market Banking

First Citizens Bank

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank continues to be recognized as a leader in small business and middle market banking, receiving a total of 22 Greenwich Excellence and Brand Awards for 2021.



“These awards place First Citizens among the top tier of business banks in the nation and are a testament to the quality and depth of services we provide our customers,” said Patrick Noble, business services executive for First Citizens Bank. “For 124 years we’ve worked alongside our business clients, building strong, mutual relationships and helping them grow and manage their money. These honors signify the great confidence they place in us, and we’re extremely proud to be recognized by those we serve.”

First Citizens garnered 22 awards —17 wins in the Small Business Banking category (13 national and four regional) and five (two national and three regional) in the Middle Market Banking category.

“The Greenwich Awards show our commitment to helping customers achieve financial success and security that has endured throughout the years,” said Brendan Chambers, middle market executive for First Citizens Bank. “With First Citizens’ integrated and personal approach to middle market banking, our clients know they can count on us for objective guidance, expertise and trusted advice along with high-quality services tailored for their business.”

17 Small Business Banking Awards (13 National / Four Regional)

2021 National Small Business Banking Awards:

Best Brand - Trust

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with RM (Relationship Manager)

RM (Relationship Manager) Proactively Provides Advice

Industry Understanding

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management - Customer Service

Cash Management - Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management - Making Commercial Payments Easier

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management - Product Capabilities



2021 Regional Small Business Banking Awards (of four regions in the U.S.):

Overall Satisfaction - South region

Likelihood to Recommend - South region

RM (Relationship Manager) Proactively Provides Advice - South region

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction - South region

Five Middle Market Banking Awards (Two National / Three Regional)

2021 National Middle Market Banking Awards:

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction

2021 Regional Middle Market Banking Awards (of four regions in the U.S.):

Likelihood to Recommend - South region

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction - South region

Overall Satisfaction - South region



About the Greenwich Excellence Awards

Coalition Greenwich is the leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry. For 2021 honors, Coalition Greenwich evaluated the small business banking and middle market platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 24 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award for small business; 28 for middle market. Awards in the small business category are based on nearly 13,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country. Awards in the middle market category are based on nearly 10,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10–500 million across the country.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens Bank brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact: Barbara Thompson

First Citizens Bank

919.716.2716



