First Class Help Wants to Create Bosses, Even In The Midst Of A Pandemic

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / As they say, "money makes the world go round" and many people have a love/hate relationship with money. A good majority of the population simply fights to have enough money to get by, and over the last year and half, the pandemic and its widespread effect on businesses and industries has been felt by many. The effects hit low-income populations very hard, with many losing jobs and reliable income. Stimulus payments, unemployment changes, and other assistance programs offered support to people, and in some cases provided them with a way to save extra funds they had not had before, offering a path to new opportunity within the chaos.

First Class Help is an up-and-coming fintech/financial consulting and coaching company that came into formation to help those people who are low income and considered the underdog, who have come into some extra funds and are ready to use that money to invest in themselves. They are motivated by a passion for helping those who are less fortunate and inspiring people to understand and benefit from their relationship with money and use it as a tool to fight for themselves to take control of their life and their destiny. Right now, as a small company, they are standing up for the little guy, underdogs fighting for the underdogs, striving to help those with less money first, with a mission to "create entrepreneurs, people that can fend for themselves, through any time period or circumstance". More specifically, right now their focus is to create bosses out of the pandemic and empower people to live a better, more fulfilled life, by investing in themselves, and turning passions and enjoyable hobbies into a business.

By encouraging and enabling people in a community that traditionally is not supported or given priority in business, First Class Help is working to build up financial literacy and stability for people now, and for future generations. "Money is basically falling from the sky right now, so a big concern is what people do with that money, so they do not go back to zero. We want them to at least multiply this money, and then use it as leverage to help them earn more."

In efforts to help as many underserved communities as possible, First Class Help targets young adults as well. "Middle school, highschool, and college age kids are rarely provided with the knowledge that they can be their own bosses. They are told from a young age that ‘you can be whatever you want to be when you grow up' but rarely does that include anything outside of a job working for someone else. Our mission is to change the narrative around this and spread the message of entrepreneurship and the materials to learn more."

The company loves giving priority to working with people who are starting from zero, maybe just have a little money saved and want to do something with it, those who are looking to get into or have already started out in entrepreneurship, those who have an idea but need help translating that to a business. The company assists clients with a range of services, financial coaching and planning, estate planning, unemployment help, insurance help, immigration services, and grant and loan application assistance.

The main area of focus for the company is not simply to help people plan for their money, they want to change the way people look at money and tap into the psychology of how one's relationship with money impacts their life. Many people have a relationship with money that is driven by fear or controlled by greed. This leads to decisions that are motivated by big numbers, and often lead people to fall into what First Class Help calls the "greed trap", the moment one is offered any money they grab at it, instinctually rather than taking a step back and considering how that decision will affect them in the long term. It is time to break out of the idea that one must jump at any opportunity because they are offered money and step into a mindset of looking at how this situation will benefit them long term.

The approach that First Class Help aims to share with others is that money is a tool, it is a ticket to opportunity and brings options to people that can lead to a complete life change. Money is a tool and one that anyone can have. The company strongly believes that people need to know how to be in control of their money, and is getting ready to launch a new app, Learn To be Your Own Boss , that covers everything from budgeting, banking, information about investing, and cryptocurrency, and so much more, showing people how to be a boss with their money. Reaching six figures themselves in just 8 months. First Class Help is in the business of using money and a rewired mindset as a path to opportunity, for themselves and those they work with.

The current state of unemployment in this country was only further heightened due to the pandemic. In April 2020, the unemployment rate reached 14.8%-the highest rate observed since data collection began in 1948, according to the Federal Acquisition Service . In order to try and combat the overwhelming numbers, the states enacted assistance programs. As so many people who were once unaffected, have now found themselves without a job, First Class Help emphasizes more than ever that you have the ability to create your own path and even become your own boss.

Based in New York, First Class Help has two brick and mortar locations, with plans to expand to ten within the next year or so. As a Black-owned business, they have a vested interest in showing the community there is no limit to what they can accomplish, once they establish a positive, healthy relationship with money. Run by Jason Shoneyin, Jianna Lucia Pischetola, and Yazmerlin Rodriguez, the company is proud to share that they are made up of 80 percent women, believing strongly in the power of women and minorities in all industries and as entrepreneurs, and is opening new doors to women and minorities every day. Connect through their website or social media to learn more and embrace a new and empowering relationship with money.

