First collective agreement for the union representing McGill Students' Society employees

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The union representing the employees of the Students' Society of McGill University (SSMU) invited its members to a meeting on August 29 to ratify the agreement in principle reached between the parties on May 27. They voted unanimously in favor of it.

Negotiations between the employer and the union began in September 2020. After several months of intense talks, they reached an agreement in principle satisfactory to both parties.

However, the SSMU management is refusing to ratify and instead is trying to resume negotiations with a long list of proposed amendments to the agreement in principle.

The fifty amendments proposed by the employer were drafted by their legal counsel, who was not involved in the negotiation process until after the conclusion of the agreement in principle. The union is determined to enforce the latter and will file a complaint with the labour law tribunal (Tribunal administratif du travail –TAT) for bargaining in bad faith.

