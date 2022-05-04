First Columbia Gold Corporation, now operating as Fine Cannabis Goods, announces new national direction under new CEO Shane Jones

CONSTANTINE, Mich., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FineCannabisGoods.com $FCGD (OTC Pink: FCGD) is a Michigan based diversified holding company with a focus on cannabis, cannabis related products and services, along with lease management agreements with other state-based cannabis companies around the nation. By owning majority stakes in its subsidiary companies, FCGD seeks to maximize the value of assets and continue the mindset of growth.



FCGD has positioned itself as a leader in marijuana products and services currently operating in the Michigan marketplace, wishing to take advantage of the booming cannabis/cbd industry raging across the United States. FCGD plans on using licensing and merchandise agreements with retail dispensaries to introduce new products to the market nationwide. Being a public company is advantageous in acquiring existing licenses, dispensaries, and real estate-related property for growing products. Fine Cannabis Goods wants to expand into every part of the cannabis market. Other regions are being targeted for possible partnerships or acquisitions.

The management team currently consists of two individuals: Shane Jones and Steve Burhoe PhD. Shane is a serial entrepreneur who has helped start over many companies in the last 25 years. A father of four with a penchant for starting and running new OTC-based companies. He is operating FCGD from his headquarters in Michigan, he is responsible for the formation of many companies included in this, and several other holding companies.

Steven has been involved in the formation of new companies for the last 25 years including development of the business plans for all the companies included in this offering. Based in Orlando, FL and currently a Course Director in the Masters Degree Program in Entertainment Business at Full Sail University. He has completed more than 100 business plans for US and international companies including numerous public companies.

Profit projections are large but even these are conservative numbers, if cannabis is legalized nationally sales will grow exponentially. Plus, the navigating of the rules in each state would benefit greatly from a national approach to cannabis distribution. Because FCG must abide by the state-by-state legalization, this adds considerable expense in both the legal and accounting services that are provided to each company. For now, the businesses in each state must operate independently according to each states’ rules in order to remain legal in the eyes of the federal government. Recent legislation being passed by Congress makes this a very viable plan for the foreseeable future.

Story continues

The company goal is to consolidate their position in the marketplace and then duplicate services nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of FCGD.

Shane Jones

CEO

(269) 291-2725

info@finecannabisgoods.com



Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

LinkedIN



