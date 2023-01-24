First Commonwealth Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Revenue; Declares Quarterly Dividend
INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.
Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands,
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reported Results
Net income
$
35,733
$
33,968
$
34,776
$
128,181
$
138,257
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.38
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
1.37
$
1.44
Return on average assets
1.47
%
1.41
%
1.45
%
1.34
%
1.47
%
Return on average equity
13.61
%
12.67
%
12.36
%
11.99
%
12.55
%
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)
Core net income
$
36,750
$
34,353
$
34,753
$
129,561
$
138,518
Core diluted earnings per share
$
0.39
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
1.38
$
1.45
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$
55,289
$
48,860
$
40,868
$
183,038
$
171,771
Provision expense
$
9,120
$
5,923
$
(2,729
)
$
21,106
$
(1,376
)
Net charge-offs
$
2,014
$
2,461
$
(1,064
)
$
7,137
$
8,410
Reserve build/(release)(2)
$
6,813
$
2,490
$
(1,663
)
$
10,384
$
(8,787
)
Core return on average assets (ROAA)
1.51
%
1.43
%
1.45
%
1.35
%
1.47
%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
2.28
%
2.03
%
1.71
%
1.91
%
1.83
%
Return on average tangible common equity
19.77
%
18.28
%
17.56
%
17.30
%
17.95
%
Core return on average tangible common equity
20.32
%
18.48
%
17.55
%
17.49
%
17.98
%
Core efficiency ratio
50.00
%
54.06
%
57.06
%
54.59
%
54.69
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.99
%
3.76
%
3.23
%
3.58
%
3.26
%
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
Net income of $35.7 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.38, an increase of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share from the fourth quarter of 2021
Record core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $55.3 million, an increase of $6.4 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $14.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021
Total loans increased $291.3 million, or 15.7% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by broad-based growth in nearly all commercial and consumer categories
Average loans increased $229.6 million, or 12.5% annualized, from the previous quarter
Record net interest income (FTE) of $88.3 million increased $5.7 million from the previous quarter and $17.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021
Noninterest income of $24.3 million decreased $1.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $1.6 million decrease in commercial swap fee income
Noninterest expense (excluding $1.3 million of merger and COVID-19 related expenses) of $57.0 million decreased $2.4 million from the previous quarter
Average deposits decreased $75.2 million, or 3.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
Total shareholders’ equity increased $29.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $24.5 million increase in retained earnings and a $4.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
Tangible book value per share grew 16.7% annualized compared to the prior quarter
The Bank was named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA’s designated Pittsburgh District for the second consecutive year and ranked #2 overall in the state of Pennsylvania
Profitability
Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved eight basis points to 1.51% compared to the previous quarter
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 2.28% as compared to 2.03% in the prior quarter and 1.71% in the fourth quarter of 2021
The net interest margin of 3.99% increased 23 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 76 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021
The core efficiency ratio(1) of 50.00% decreased 406 basis points from the previous quarter and decreased 706 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021
Strong capital position
Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.3%, which represents $261.5 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
There were no shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2022. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $5.9 million as of December 31, 2022
Asset quality
The provision for credit losses was $9.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the previous quarter due primarily to additional reserves associated with the $291.3 million increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2022
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.35% compared to 1.31% in the previous quarter
Total criticized loans decreased $6.4 million from the previous quarter
Net charge-offs on loans totaled $2.0 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from the previous quarter
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) were 0.11% in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.13% in the previous quarter
Full Year 2022 Highlights
Franchise Growth
On August 30, 2022, the Company announced its planned expansion into Central and Eastern Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation (OTCPK: CFCX). The legal close of this transaction is expected to be completed on January 31, 2023
Total loans grew $863.2 million, or 12.7% compared to the prior year (excluding Paycheck Protection Program “PPP” loans)
Average deposits grew $190.1 million, or 2.4% compared to the prior year, including $128.1 million, or 5.0%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits
End of period deposits grew $23.0 million, or 0.3% compared to the prior year, including $11.7 million, or 0.4%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits
Earnings
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $128.2 million, or $1.37 diluted earnings per share
Core net income(1) was $129.6 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $138.5 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
Record core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) of $183.0 million grew $11.3 million, or 6.6% from the prior year, despite a $20.5 million decrease in PPP income
Operating leverage was positive for the year ended December 31, 2022
Core revenue(1) grew $27.6 million, or 7.2%, from the prior year despite the aforementioned decrease in PPP revenue
Core noninterest expense(1) increased $14.7 million, or 7.0%, from the prior year
Profitability
The core efficiency ratio(1) improved 10 basis points to 54.59% compared to the prior year
The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.34%
Core ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.35% as compared to 1.47% in the prior year
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.91% as compared to 1.83% in the prior year
“Our results for the quarter were strong, resulting in a record 2.28% Core Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ROAA and a healthy 1.51% Core ROAA,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Loans grew by 15.7% annualized in the fourth quarter, with broad-based production in all of our regions as well as our commercial and consumer portfolios.” Price continued, “As we look to the year ahead, we are excited about the integration of Centric Bank into our franchise as well as the opportunities that exist with an enhanced presence in their markets. In addition, our de novo Equipment Finance business is on pace to contribute meaningfully to our growth and augment our commercial lending business. And our ongoing investments in talent, technology and our regional business model continue to position us well – all to the benefit of our clients, employees, communities and shareholders."
Earnings
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.7 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $34.0 million, or $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2022 and $34.8 million, or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $128.2 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $138.3 million, or $1.44 per share for the same period in 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income (FTE) of $88.3 million increased $5.7 million from the previous quarter and increased $17.8 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in income on variable and adjustable rate loans, partially offset by a $3.0 million increase in deposit costs.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.99%, an increase of 23 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 76 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan yields increased 44 basis points from the previous quarter primarily due to the aforementioned increase in income on variable and adjustable rate loans, and, together with a $229.6 million increase in average loans, more than offset a 15 basis point increase in the cost of deposits and a $162.9 million increase in average short-term borrowings.
Total average deposits decreased $75.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous quarter. A $68.0 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits was partially offset by a $9.4 million increase in time deposits.
Total end-of-period deposits decreased $72.2 million, or 3.5% annualized, from the previous quarter.
Asset Quality
Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $9.1 million as compared to $5.9 million in the previous quarter. The increase in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by strong loan growth that drove a $4.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The ACL was also impacted by an increase of $3.7 million in reserves due to various inputs such as the forecasted U.S. unemployment rate, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast and changes in estimated prepayment speeds.
Nonperforming loans totaled $35.5 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $19.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonperforming loans represented 0.46% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.49% and 0.81% for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
At December 31, 2022, criticized loans totaled $132.9 million, a decrease of $6.4 million from the previous quarter.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs were $2.0 million as compared to net charge-offs of $2.5 million in the previous quarter and ($1.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.11%, 0.13% and (0.06%) for the periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1.6 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in commercial swap fee income.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income totaled $98.7 million, a decrease of $8.0 million from the prior year. The decrease from the prior year was due to an $8.3 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $2.0 million decrease in derivative mark-to-market, partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in swap fee income and a $1.7 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest expense (excluding $1.3 million of merger, branch consolidation, and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $57.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $59.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $2.4 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.9 million adjustment in the present value of future BOLI obligations (which is included in salaries and employee benefits) and a $0.6 million decrease in Pennsylvania state shares tax as the result of tax credits from prior periods.
The core efficiency ratio was 50.00% during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 54.06% in the previous quarter and 57.06% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense (excluding $1.7 million of merger, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $227.9 million, as compared to $213.5 million in the prior year. The $14.4 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $6.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, a $1.5 million increase in data processing expense and a $1.5 million increase in occupancy expense.
The core efficiency ratio was 54.59% for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to 54.69% in the previous year.
Full time equivalent staff was 1,424 at December 31, 2022, 1,422 at September 30, 2022, and 1,426 at December 31, 2021.
Dividends and Capital
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which represents a 4.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on February 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023. This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the January 23, 2023 closing market price of $14.06.
First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2022 were 14.4%, 12.0%, 10.2% and 11.1%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.
Conference Call
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net interest income
$
88,027
$
82,360
$
70,254
$
312,221
$
278,541
Provision for credit losses
9,120
5,923
(2,729
)
21,106
(1,376
)
Noninterest income
24,309
25,914
26,071
98,708
106,757
Noninterest expense
58,334
59,901
55,428
229,638
213,857
Net income
35,733
33,968
34,776
128,181
138,257
Core net income(5)
36,750
34,353
34,753
129,561
138,518
Earnings per common share (diluted)
$
0.38
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
1.37
$
1.44
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)
$
0.39
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
1.38
$
1.45
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.47
%
1.41
%
1.45
%
1.34
%
1.47
%
Core return on average assets(7)
1.51
%
1.43
%
1.45
%
1.35
%
1.47
%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
2.22
%
2.01
%
1.71
%
1.89
%
1.82
%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
2.28
%
2.03
%
1.71
%
1.91
%
1.83
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.61
%
12.67
%
12.36
%
11.99
%
12.55
%
Return on average tangible common equity(8)
19.77
%
18.28
%
17.56
%
17.30
%
17.95
%
Core return on average tangible common equity(9)
20.32
%
18.48
%
17.55
%
17.49
%
17.98
%
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)
50.00
%
54.06
%
57.06
%
54.59
%
54.69
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)
3.99
%
3.76
%
3.23
%
3.58
%
3.26
%
Book value per common share
$
11.27
$
10.95
$
11.77
Tangible book value per common share(11)
7.92
7.60
8.43
Market value per common share
13.97
12.84
16.09
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.120
0.120
0.115
0.475
0.455
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)
0.46
%
0.48
%
0.80
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(3)
0.46
%
0.49
%
0.81
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.59
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans(3)
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.59
%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)
0.11
%
0.13
%
(0.06)%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4)
0.11
%
0.13
%
(0.06)%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans(4)
289.98
%
269.23
%
167.67
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)
1.35
%
1.31
%
1.35
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(4)
1.35
%
1.31
%
1.37
%
CAPITAL RATIOS
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets
10.7
%
10.7
%
11.6
%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)
7.8
%
7.7
%
8.6
%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans(12)
7.8
%
7.7
%
8.7
%
Leverage Ratio
10.2
%
10.1
%
9.7
%
Risk Based Capital - Tier I
12.0
%
12.1
%
12.2
%
Risk Based Capital - Total
14.4
%
14.5
%
14.6
%
Common Equity - Tier I
11.1
%
11.2
%
11.3
%
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
96,281
$
85,700
$
73,530
$
329,953
$
293,838
Interest expense
8,254
3,340
3,276
17,732
15,297
Net Interest Income
88,027
82,360
70,254
312,221
278,541
Provision for credit losses
9,120
5,923
(2,729
)
21,106
(1,376
)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
78,907
76,437
72,983
291,115
279,917
Net securities gains
—
—
—
2
16
Trust income
2,455
2,777
2,771
10,518
11,111
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,946
5,194
4,857
19,641
17,984
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions
2,051
2,048
2,134
8,857
8,502
Income from bank owned life insurance
1,149
1,419
1,487
5,459
6,433
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
948
1,485
1,940
5,276
13,555
Gain on sale of other loans and assets
1,525
1,093
1,849
6,036
8,130
Card-related interchange income
6,996
6,980
7,069
27,603
27,954
Derivative mark-to-market
(27
)
6
973
368
2,344
Swap fee income
752
2,326
828
4,685
2,543
Other income
3,514
2,586
2,163
10,263
8,185
Total Noninterest Income
24,309
25,914
26,071
98,708
106,757
Salaries and employee benefits
31,664
32,486
31,422
126,031
119,506
Net occupancy
4,451
4,629
3,972
18,037
16,586
Furniture and equipment
3,990
4,005
3,776
15,582
15,642
Data processing
3,543
3,721
2,933
13,922
12,373
Pennsylvania shares tax
960
1,569
1,257
4,447
4,604
Advertising and promotion
1,093
1,278
1,154
5,031
4,983
Intangible amortization
726
746
900
3,196
3,497
Other professional fees and services
1,272
1,204
1,351
4,894
4,501
FDIC insurance
675
796
565
2,871
2,529
Litigation and operational losses
847
758
700
2,834
2,324
Loss on sale or write-down of assets
128
54
80
343
303
Merger and acquisition
1,254
448
—
1,702
—
COVID-19 related
33
39
92
151
449
Branch consolidation
—
—
(121
)
(104
)
(103
)
Other operating expenses
7,698
8,168
7,347
30,701
26,663
Total Noninterest Expense
58,334
59,901
55,428
229,638
213,857
Income before Income Taxes
44,882
42,450
43,626
160,185
172,817
Income tax provision
9,149
8,482
8,850
32,004
34,560
Net Income
$
35,733
$
33,968
$
34,776
$
128,181
$
138,257
Shares Outstanding at End of Period
93,376,314
93,377,064
94,233,152
93,376,314
94,233,152
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
93,489,398
93,450,259
95,020,353
93,887,447
95,840,285
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
124,254
$
106,153
$
84,738
Interest-bearing bank deposits
29,990
74,619
310,634
Securities available for sale, at fair value
789,075
802,871
1,054,218
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
461,162
474,790
541,311
Loans held for sale
11,869
13,811
18,583
Loans and leases
7,642,143
7,348,917
6,839,230
Allowance for credit losses
(102,906
)
(96,093
)
(92,522
)
Net loans and leases
7,539,237
7,252,824
6,746,708
Goodwill and other intangibles
312,533
312,950
314,516
Other assets
537,546
540,612
474,385
Total Assets
$
9,805,666
$
9,578,630
$
9,545,093
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,670,508
$
2,782,654
$
2,658,782
Interest-bearing demand deposits
357,769
354,310
291,476
Savings deposits
4,572,183
4,608,762
4,647,197
Time deposits
405,009
331,923
385,043
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,334,961
5,294,995
5,323,716
Total deposits
8,005,469
8,077,649
7,982,498
Short-term borrowings
372,694
97,932
138,315
Long-term borrowings
181,224
181,489
182,269
Total borrowings
553,918
279,421
320,584
Other liabilities
194,205
198,985
132,639
Shareholders' equity
1,052,074
1,022,575
1,109,372
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
9,805,666
$
9,578,630
$
9,545,093
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
Yield/
September 30,
Yield/
December 31,
Yield/
December 31,
Yield/
December 31,
Yield/
2022
Rate
2022
Rate
2021
Rate
2022
Rate
2021
Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN
Assets
Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3)
$
7,486,822
4.76
%
$
7,254,594
4.30
%
$
6,680,346
3.73
%
$
7,151,998
4.20
%
$
6,464,446
3.80
%
PPP Loans
4,530
2.89
%
7,196
14.61
%
111,544
14.44
%
20,626
12.91
%
312,746
7.41
%
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1)
1,286,561
2.08
%
1,446,315
1.92
%
1,878,755
1.46
%
1,567,266
1.78
%
1,809,417
1.46
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)
8,777,913
4.36
%
8,708,105
3.92
%
8,670,645
3.38
%
8,739,890
3.79
%
8,586,609
3.43
%
Noninterest-earning assets
863,049
825,989
815,872
835,343
807,455
Total Assets
$
9,640,962
$
9,534,094
$
9,486,517
$
9,575,233
$
9,394,064
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
$
4,884,236
0.29
%
$
4,952,279
0.07
%
$
4,882,318
0.06
%
$
4,970,835
0.11
%
$
4,812,004
0.07
%
Time deposits
345,749
0.57
%
336,346
0.24
%
395,444
0.31
%
352,622
0.34
%
449,452
0.49
%
Short-term borrowings
264,987
2.86
%
102,073
0.19
%
126,695
0.07
%
144,834
1.38
%
119,801
0.08
%
Long-term borrowings
181,333
4.96
%
181,596
4.94
%
182,371
4.91
%
181,724
4.96
%
200,961
4.70
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
5,676,305
0.58
%
5,572,294
0.24
%
5,586,828
0.23
%
5,650,015
0.31
%
5,582,218
0.27
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,729,716
2,746,258
2,652,812
2,708,580
2,580,460
Other liabilities
193,685
152,208
130,373
147,871
130,007
Shareholders' equity
1,041,256
1,063,334