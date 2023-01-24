U.S. markets closed

First Commonwealth Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Revenue; Declares Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
·26 min read
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Years Ended

except per share data)

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Reported Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

35,733

 

 

$

33,968

 

 

$

34,776

 

 

$

128,181

 

 

$

138,257

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

1.44

 

Return on average assets

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.47

%

Return on average equity

 

13.61

%

 

 

12.67

%

 

 

12.36

%

 

 

11.99

%

 

 

12.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core net income

$

36,750

 

 

$

34,353

 

 

$

34,753

 

 

$

129,561

 

 

$

138,518

 

Core diluted earnings per share

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

1.45

 

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$

55,289

 

 

$

48,860

 

 

$

40,868

 

 

$

183,038

 

 

$

171,771

 

Provision expense

$

9,120

 

 

$

5,923

 

 

$

(2,729

)

 

$

21,106

 

 

$

(1,376

)

Net charge-offs

$

2,014

 

 

$

2,461

 

 

$

(1,064

)

 

$

7,137

 

 

$

8,410

 

Reserve build/(release)(2)

$

6,813

 

 

$

2,490

 

 

$

(1,663

)

 

$

10,384

 

 

$

(8,787

)

Core return on average assets (ROAA)

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.47

%

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

 

2.28

%

 

 

2.03

%

 

 

1.71

%

 

 

1.91

%

 

 

1.83

%

Return on average tangible common equity

 

19.77

%

 

 

18.28

%

 

 

17.56

%

 

 

17.30

%

 

 

17.95

%

Core return on average tangible common equity

 

20.32

%

 

 

18.48

%

 

 

17.55

%

 

 

17.49

%

 

 

17.98

%

Core efficiency ratio

 

50.00

%

 

 

54.06

%

 

 

57.06

%

 

 

54.59

%

 

 

54.69

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

 

3.99

%

 

 

3.76

%

 

 

3.23

%

 

 

3.58

%

 

 

3.26

%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income of $35.7 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.38, an increase of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share from the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Record core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $55.3 million, an increase of $6.4 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $14.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Total loans increased $291.3 million, or 15.7% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by broad-based growth in nearly all commercial and consumer categories

    • Average loans increased $229.6 million, or 12.5% annualized, from the previous quarter

  • Record net interest income (FTE) of $88.3 million increased $5.7 million from the previous quarter and $17.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Noninterest income of $24.3 million decreased $1.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $1.6 million decrease in commercial swap fee income

  • Noninterest expense (excluding $1.3 million of merger and COVID-19 related expenses) of $57.0 million decreased $2.4 million from the previous quarter

  • Average deposits decreased $75.2 million, or 3.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter

  • Total shareholders’ equity increased $29.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $24.5 million increase in retained earnings and a $4.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

  • Tangible book value per share grew 16.7% annualized compared to the prior quarter

  • The Bank was named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA’s designated Pittsburgh District for the second consecutive year and ranked #2 overall in the state of Pennsylvania

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved eight basis points to 1.51% compared to the previous quarter

  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 2.28% as compared to 2.03% in the prior quarter and 1.71% in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • The net interest margin of 3.99% increased 23 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 76 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 50.00% decreased 406 basis points from the previous quarter and decreased 706 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021

Strong capital position

  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.3%, which represents $261.5 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

  • There were no shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2022. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $5.9 million as of December 31, 2022

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $9.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the previous quarter due primarily to additional reserves associated with the $291.3 million increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2022

  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.35% compared to 1.31% in the previous quarter

  • Total criticized loans decreased $6.4 million from the previous quarter

  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $2.0 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from the previous quarter

    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) were 0.11% in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.13% in the previous quarter

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Franchise Growth

  • On August 30, 2022, the Company announced its planned expansion into Central and Eastern Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation (OTCPK: CFCX). The legal close of this transaction is expected to be completed on January 31, 2023

  • Total loans grew $863.2 million, or 12.7% compared to the prior year (excluding Paycheck Protection Program “PPP” loans)

  • Average deposits grew $190.1 million, or 2.4% compared to the prior year, including $128.1 million, or 5.0%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits

    • End of period deposits grew $23.0 million, or 0.3% compared to the prior year, including $11.7 million, or 0.4%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits

Earnings

  • For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $128.2 million, or $1.37 diluted earnings per share

    • Core net income(1) was $129.6 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $138.5 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share in the prior year

  • Record core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) of $183.0 million grew $11.3 million, or 6.6% from the prior year, despite a $20.5 million decrease in PPP income

  • Operating leverage was positive for the year ended December 31, 2022

    • Core revenue(1) grew $27.6 million, or 7.2%, from the prior year despite the aforementioned decrease in PPP revenue

    • Core noninterest expense(1) increased $14.7 million, or 7.0%, from the prior year

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) improved 10 basis points to 54.59% compared to the prior year

  • The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.34%

    • Core ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.35% as compared to 1.47% in the prior year

    • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.91% as compared to 1.83% in the prior year

“Our results for the quarter were strong, resulting in a record 2.28% Core Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ROAA and a healthy 1.51% Core ROAA,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.   “Loans grew by 15.7% annualized in the fourth quarter, with broad-based production in all of our regions as well as our commercial and consumer portfolios.”   Price continued, “As we look to the year ahead, we are excited about the integration of Centric Bank into our franchise as well as the opportunities that exist with an enhanced presence in their markets.   In addition, our de novo Equipment Finance business is on pace to contribute meaningfully to our growth and augment our commercial lending business.   And our ongoing investments in talent, technology and our regional business model continue to position us well – all to the benefit of our clients, employees, communities and shareholders."

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.7 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $34.0 million, or $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2022 and $34.8 million, or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $128.2 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $138.3 million, or $1.44 per share for the same period in 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $88.3 million increased $5.7 million from the previous quarter and increased $17.8 million from the prior year quarter.   The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in income on variable and adjustable rate loans, partially offset by a $3.0 million increase in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.99%, an increase of 23 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 76 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.   Loan yields increased 44 basis points from the previous quarter primarily due to the aforementioned increase in income on variable and adjustable rate loans, and, together with a $229.6 million increase in average loans, more than offset a 15 basis point increase in the cost of deposits and a $162.9 million increase in average short-term borrowings.

Total average deposits decreased $75.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous quarter.   A $68.0 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits was partially offset by a $9.4 million increase in time deposits.

Total end-of-period deposits decreased $72.2 million, or 3.5% annualized, from the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $9.1 million as compared to $5.9 million in the previous quarter.   The increase in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by strong loan growth that drove a $4.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The ACL was also impacted by an increase of $3.7 million in reserves due to various inputs such as the forecasted U.S. unemployment rate, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast and changes in estimated prepayment speeds.

Nonperforming loans totaled $35.5 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $19.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021.   Nonperforming loans represented 0.46% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.49% and 0.81% for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

At December 31, 2022, criticized loans totaled $132.9 million, a decrease of $6.4 million from the previous quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs were $2.0 million as compared to net charge-offs of $2.5 million in the previous quarter and ($1.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.11%, 0.13% and (0.06%) for the periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.   The $1.6 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in commercial swap fee income.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income totaled $98.7 million, a decrease of $8.0 million from the prior year.   The decrease from the prior year was due to an $8.3 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $2.0 million decrease in derivative mark-to-market, partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in swap fee income and a $1.7 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense (excluding $1.3 million of merger, branch consolidation, and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $57.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $59.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $2.4 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.9 million adjustment in the present value of future BOLI obligations (which is included in salaries and employee benefits) and a $0.6 million decrease in Pennsylvania state shares tax as the result of tax credits from prior periods.

The core efficiency ratio was 50.00% during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 54.06% in the previous quarter and 57.06% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense (excluding $1.7 million of merger, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $227.9 million, as compared to $213.5 million in the prior year. The $14.4 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $6.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, a $1.5 million increase in data processing expense and a $1.5 million increase in occupancy expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.59% for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to 54.69% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,424 at December 31, 2022, 1,422 at September 30, 2022, and 1,426 at December 31, 2021.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which represents a 4.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on February 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023. This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the January 23, 2023 closing market price of $14.06.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2022 were 14.4%, 12.0%, 10.2% and 11.1%, respectively.  First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of   the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

88,027

 

 

$

82,360

 

 

$

70,254

 

 

$

312,221

 

 

$

278,541

 

Provision for credit losses

 

9,120

 

 

 

5,923

 

 

 

(2,729

)

 

 

21,106

 

 

 

(1,376

)

Noninterest income

 

24,309

 

 

 

25,914

 

 

 

26,071

 

 

 

98,708

 

 

 

106,757

 

Noninterest expense

 

58,334

 

 

 

59,901

 

 

 

55,428

 

 

 

229,638

 

 

 

213,857

 

Net income

 

35,733

 

 

 

33,968

 

 

 

34,776

 

 

 

128,181

 

 

 

138,257

 

Core net income(5)

 

36,750

 

 

 

34,353

 

 

 

34,753

 

 

 

129,561

 

 

 

138,518

 

Earnings per common share (diluted)

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

1.44

 

Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

1.45

 

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.47

%

Core return on average assets(7)

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.47

%

Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax

 

2.22

%

 

 

2.01

%

 

 

1.71

%

 

 

1.89

%

 

 

1.82

%

Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax

 

2.28

%

 

 

2.03

%

 

 

1.71

%

 

 

1.91

%

 

 

1.83

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

13.61

%

 

 

12.67

%

 

 

12.36

%

 

 

11.99

%

 

 

12.55

%

Return on average tangible common equity(8)

 

19.77

%

 

 

18.28

%

 

 

17.56

%

 

 

17.30

%

 

 

17.95

%

Core return on average tangible common equity(9)

 

20.32

%

 

 

18.48

%

 

 

17.55

%

 

 

17.49

%

 

 

17.98

%

Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)

 

50.00

%

 

 

54.06

%

 

 

57.06

%

 

 

54.59

%

 

 

54.69

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(1)

 

3.99

%

 

 

3.76

%

 

 

3.23

%

 

 

3.58

%

 

 

3.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

11.27

 

 

$

10.95

 

 

$

11.77

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share(11)

 

7.92

 

 

 

7.60

 

 

 

8.43

 

 

 

 

 

Market value per common share

 

13.97

 

 

 

12.84

 

 

 

16.09

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

0.120

 

 

 

0.120

 

 

 

0.115

 

 

 

0.475

 

 

 

0.455

 

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.80

%

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(3)

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.81

%

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.59

%

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans(3)

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.59

%

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.13

%

 

(0.06)%

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4)

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.13

%

 

(0.06)%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans(4)

 

289.98

%

 

 

269.23

%

 

 

167.67

%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(4)

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets

 

10.7

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)

 

7.8

%

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

8.6

%

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans(12)

 

7.8

%

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

8.7

%

 

 

 

 

Leverage Ratio

 

10.2

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

 

 

Risk Based Capital - Tier I

 

12.0

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

 

 

Risk Based Capital - Total

 

14.4

%

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

 

 

Common Equity - Tier I

 

11.1

%

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

 

 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Years Ended

 

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

96,281

 

$

85,700

$

73,530

 

 

$

329,953

 

$

293,838

 

Interest expense

 

8,254

 

 

3,340

 

3,276

 

 

 

17,732

 

 

15,297

 

Net Interest Income

 

88,027

 

 

82,360

 

70,254

 

 

 

312,221

 

 

278,541

 

Provision for credit losses

 

9,120

 

 

5,923

 

(2,729

)

 

 

21,106

 

 

(1,376

)

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

 

78,907

 

 

76,437

 

72,983

 

 

 

291,115

 

 

279,917

 

Net securities gains

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

16

 

Trust income

 

2,455

 

 

2,777

 

2,771

 

 

 

10,518

 

 

11,111

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

4,946

 

 

5,194

 

4,857

 

 

 

19,641

 

 

17,984

 

Insurance and retail brokerage commissions

 

2,051

 

 

2,048

 

2,134

 

 

 

8,857

 

 

8,502

 

Income from bank owned life insurance

 

1,149

 

 

1,419

 

1,487

 

 

 

5,459

 

 

6,433

 

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

 

948

 

 

1,485

 

1,940

 

 

 

5,276

 

 

13,555

 

Gain on sale of other loans and assets

 

1,525

 

 

1,093

 

1,849

 

 

 

6,036

 

 

8,130

 

Card-related interchange income

 

6,996

 

 

6,980

 

7,069

 

 

 

27,603

 

 

27,954

 

Derivative mark-to-market

 

(27

)

 

6

 

973

 

 

 

368

 

 

2,344

 

Swap fee income

 

752

 

 

2,326

 

828

 

 

 

4,685

 

 

2,543

 

Other income

 

3,514

 

 

2,586

 

2,163

 

 

 

10,263

 

 

8,185

 

Total Noninterest Income

 

24,309

 

 

25,914

 

26,071

 

 

 

98,708

 

 

106,757

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

31,664

 

 

32,486

 

31,422

 

 

 

126,031

 

 

119,506

 

Net occupancy

 

4,451

 

 

4,629

 

3,972

 

 

 

18,037

 

 

16,586

 

Furniture and equipment

 

3,990

 

 

4,005

 

3,776

 

 

 

15,582

 

 

15,642

 

Data processing

 

3,543

 

 

3,721

 

2,933

 

 

 

13,922

 

 

12,373

 

Pennsylvania shares tax

 

960

 

 

1,569

 

1,257

 

 

 

4,447

 

 

4,604

 

Advertising and promotion

 

1,093

 

 

1,278

 

1,154

 

 

 

5,031

 

 

4,983

 

Intangible amortization

 

726

 

 

746

 

900

 

 

 

3,196

 

 

3,497

 

Other professional fees and services

 

1,272

 

 

1,204

 

1,351

 

 

 

4,894

 

 

4,501

 

FDIC insurance

 

675

 

 

796

 

565

 

 

 

2,871

 

 

2,529

 

Litigation and operational losses

 

847

 

 

758

 

700

 

 

 

2,834

 

 

2,324

 

Loss on sale or write-down of assets

 

128

 

 

54

 

80

 

 

 

343

 

 

303

 

Merger and acquisition

 

1,254

 

 

448

 

 

 

 

1,702

 

 

 

COVID-19 related

 

33

 

 

39

 

92

 

 

 

151

 

 

449

 

Branch consolidation

 

 

 

 

(121

)

 

 

(104

)

 

(103

)

Other operating expenses

 

7,698

 

 

8,168

 

7,347

 

 

 

30,701

 

 

26,663

 

Total Noninterest Expense

 

58,334

 

 

59,901

 

55,428

 

 

 

229,638

 

 

213,857

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

44,882

 

 

42,450

 

43,626

 

 

 

160,185

 

 

172,817

 

Income tax provision

 

9,149

 

 

8,482

 

8,850

 

 

 

32,004

 

 

34,560

 

Net Income

$

35,733

 

$

33,968

$

34,776

 

 

$

128,181

 

$

138,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares Outstanding at End of Period

 

93,376,314

 

 

93,377,064

 

94,233,152

 

 

 

93,376,314

 

 

94,233,152

 

Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution

 

93,489,398

 

 

93,450,259

 

95,020,353

 

 

 

93,887,447

 

 

95,840,285

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

BALANCE SHEET (Period End)

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

124,254

 

 

$

106,153

 

 

$

84,738

 

Interest-bearing bank deposits

 

29,990

 

 

 

74,619

 

 

 

310,634

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

789,075

 

 

 

802,871

 

 

 

1,054,218

 

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

461,162

 

 

 

474,790

 

 

 

541,311

 

Loans held for sale

 

11,869

 

 

 

13,811

 

 

 

18,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

 

7,642,143

 

 

 

7,348,917

 

 

 

6,839,230

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(102,906

)

 

 

(96,093

)

 

 

(92,522

)

Net loans and leases

 

7,539,237

 

 

 

7,252,824

 

 

 

6,746,708

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles

 

312,533

 

 

 

312,950

 

 

 

314,516

 

Other assets

 

537,546

 

 

 

540,612

 

 

 

474,385

 

Total Assets

$

9,805,666

 

 

$

9,578,630

 

 

$

9,545,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,670,508

 

 

$

2,782,654

 

 

$

2,658,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

357,769

 

 

 

354,310

 

 

 

291,476

 

Savings deposits

 

4,572,183

 

 

 

4,608,762

 

 

 

4,647,197

 

Time deposits

 

405,009

 

 

 

331,923

 

 

 

385,043

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

5,334,961

 

 

 

5,294,995

 

 

 

5,323,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

8,005,469

 

 

 

8,077,649

 

 

 

7,982,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

372,694

 

 

 

97,932

 

 

 

138,315

 

Long-term borrowings

 

181,224

 

 

 

181,489

 

 

 

182,269

 

Total borrowings

 

553,918

 

 

 

279,421

 

 

 

320,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

194,205

 

 

 

198,985

 

 

 

132,639

 

Shareholders' equity

 

1,052,074

 

 

 

1,022,575

 

 

 

1,109,372

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

9,805,666

 

 

$

9,578,630

 

 

$

9,545,093

 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands)


 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Years Ended

 

December 31,

Yield/

September 30,

Yield/

December 31,

Yield/

 

December 31,

Yield/

December 31,

Yield/

 

 

2022

Rate

 

2022

Rate

 

2021

Rate

 

 

2022

Rate

 

2021

Rate

NET INTEREST MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3)

$

7,486,822

4.76

%

$

7,254,594

4.30

%

$

6,680,346

3.73

%

 

$

7,151,998

4.20

%

$

6,464,446

3.80

%

PPP Loans

 

4,530

2.89

%

 

7,196

14.61

%

 

111,544

14.44

%

 

 

20,626

12.91

%

 

312,746

7.41

%

Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1)

 

1,286,561

2.08

%

 

1,446,315

1.92

%

 

1,878,755

1.46

%

 

 

1,567,266

1.78

%

 

1,809,417

1.46

%

Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)

 

8,777,913

4.36

%

 

8,708,105

3.92

%

 

8,670,645

3.38

%

 

 

8,739,890

3.79

%

 

8,586,609

3.43

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

863,049

 

 

825,989

 

 

815,872

 

 

 

835,343

 

 

807,455

 

Total Assets

$

9,640,962

 

$

9,534,094

 

$

9,486,517

 

 

$

9,575,233

 

$

9,394,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits

$

4,884,236

0.29

%

$

4,952,279

0.07

%

$

4,882,318

0.06

%

 

$

4,970,835

0.11

%

$

4,812,004

0.07

%

Time deposits

 

345,749

0.57

%

 

336,346

0.24

%

 

395,444

0.31

%

 

 

352,622

0.34

%

 

449,452

0.49

%

Short-term borrowings

 

264,987

2.86

%

 

102,073

0.19

%

 

126,695

0.07

%

 

 

144,834

1.38

%

 

119,801

0.08

%

Long-term borrowings

 

181,333

4.96

%

 

181,596

4.94

%

 

182,371

4.91

%

 

 

181,724

4.96

%

 

200,961

4.70

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

5,676,305

0.58

%

 

5,572,294

0.24

%

 

5,586,828

0.23

%

 

 

5,650,015

0.31

%

 

5,582,218

0.27

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

2,729,716

 

 

2,746,258

 

 

2,652,812

 

 

 

2,708,580

 

 

2,580,460

 

Other liabilities

 

193,685

 

 

152,208

 

 

130,373

 

 

 

147,871

 

 

130,007

 

Shareholders' equity

 

1,041,256

 

 

1,063,334

 

 

