First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend
INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands,
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reported Results
Net income
$33,968
$30,754
$34,092
$92,448
$103,481
Diluted earnings per share
$0.36
$0.33
$0.36
$0.98
$1.08
Return on average assets
1.41
%
1.28
%
1.42
%
1.29
%
1.48
%
Return on average equity
12.67
%
11.60
%
12.14
%
11.47
%
12.62
%
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)
Core net income
$34,353
$30,643
$34,131
$92,811
$103,764
Core diluted earnings per share
$0.37
$0.33
$0.36
$0.99
$1.08
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$48,860
$42,352
$42,913
$127,749
$130,903
Provision expense
$5,923
$4,099
$330
$11,986
$1,353
Net charge-offs
$2,461
$1,528
$2,277
$5,123
$9,474
Reserve build/(release)(2)
$2,490
$2,415
($2,853
)
$3,571
($7,124
)
Core return on average assets (ROAA)
1.43
%
1.28
%
1.43
%
1.30
%
1.48
%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
2.03
%
1.77
%
1.79
%
1.79
%
1.87
%
Return on average tangible common equity
18.28
%
16.81
%
17.28
%
16.51
%
18.08
%
Core return on average tangible common equity
18.48
%
16.75
%
17.30
%
16.58
%
18.13
%
Core efficiency ratio
54.06
%
55.87
%
55.27
%
56.32
%
53.90
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.76
%
3.38
%
3.23
%
3.45
%
3.27
%
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Net income of $34.0 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36, an increase of $3.2 million, or $0.03 per share from the previous quarter and unchanged from the third quarter of 2021
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $48.9 million, an increase of $6.5 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.9 million from the third quarter of 2021
Operating leverage was positive during the third quarter of 2022
Core revenue(1) grew $10.2 million, or 10.3%, from the prior quarter
Core noninterest expense(1) increased $3.7 million, or 6.8%, from the prior quarter
Total loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $238.1 million, or 13.3% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong commercial real estate, equipment finance and consumer loan categories
Year-to-date loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was $571.3 million, or 11.3% annualized
Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $238.7 million, or 13.5% annualized, from the previous quarter
Total PPP loans decreased $8.0 million from the previous quarter, resulting in a total PPP loan balance at September 30, 2022 of $4.9 million
Record net interest income (FTE) of $82.6 million increased $8.7 million from the previous quarter due in part to a 38 basis point increase in the net interest margin, driven by a 35 basis point increase in the yield on loans (excluding PPP), which significantly offset a one basis point increase in the bank’s cost of funds
Noninterest income of $25.9 million (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP) increased $1.4 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.3 million from the third quarter of 2021
Noninterest expense (excluding merger and acquisition, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) (non-GAAP) of $59.4 million increased $3.6 million from the previous quarter and increased $4.4 million from the third quarter of 2021
Average deposits decreased $98.7 million, or 4.8% annualized compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by a $34.8 million, or 5.1% annualized increase in noninterest-bearing deposits
End of period deposits grew $24.1 million, or 1.2% annualized, from the previous quarter
Total shareholders’ equity decreased $26.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $45.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements, partially offset by a $22.8 million increase in retained earnings
On August 30, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Harrisburg, PA based Centric Financial Corporation (Centric)
First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2022
The Bank was recently named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA’s designated Pittsburgh District for the second year in a row and ranked #2 overall across the state of Pennsylvania
Profitability
Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved 15 basis points to 1.43% compared to the previous quarter and was unchanged from the third quarter of 2021
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 2.03% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 1.79% in the third quarter of 2021
The net interest margin of 3.76% increased 38 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 53 basis points as compared to third quarter of 2021
The core efficiency ratio(1) of 54.06% decreased 181 basis points from the previous quarter and 121 basis points from the third quarter of 2021
Strong regulatory capital position
Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.4%, which represents $266.1 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
A total of 324,551 shares at a weighted average price of $13.63 were purchased during the third quarter of 2022 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $5.9 million as of September 30, 2022
Asset quality
The provision for credit losses was $5.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $5.6 million from the third quarter of 2021
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.31% compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter
Total criticized loans decreased $7.5 million from the previous quarter
Total nonperforming assets increased $0.2 million from the previous quarter
Net charge-offs on loans totaled $2.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million from the previous quarter
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.13% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.09% in the previous quarter
“Our results this quarter were highlighted by the significant expansion of our net interest margin which was enabled by our asset-sensitive balance sheet and valuable core deposit franchise. The quarter also displayed strong, well-balanced loan growth across both commercial and consumer categories,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also announced our plans to extend our footprint into Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation. Centric is a well-led organization that aligns nicely with our culture and values, and I am excited about the future of our combined companies.” Price continued, “While the margin expansion is certainly a welcome tailwind, we are still mindful of the uncertain economic conditions that may be ahead of us and I believe we remain well positioned to turn challenges into opportunities and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”
Earnings
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $34.0 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $34.1 million, or $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income (FTE) of $82.6 million increased $8.7 million from the previous quarter and increased $11.7 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $7.2 million increase in income on variable and adjustable rate loans driven by higher interest rates.
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.76%, an increase of 38 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 53 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned income on variable and adjustable rate loans and a $238.7 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP) partially offsetting a $287.8 million decrease in lower-yielding investment securities. The net interest margin was further aided by the Bank’s overall cost of funds, which were 0.16% during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.15% in the previous quarter.
Total average deposits decreased $98.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous quarter, partially offset by a $34.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits.
Total end-of-period deposits grew $24.1 million from the previous quarter.
Asset Quality
Provision expense in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $5.9 million as compared to $4.1 million in the previous quarter. The increase in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by strong loan growth, which resulted in a $5.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The ACL was also impacted by an increase of $3.6 million in the quantitative model due to various inputs such as the expected unemployment rate, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast, prepayment speeds and max capacity levels. This increase was largely offset by a decrease in qualitative factors of $6.6 million, primarily due to lower reserve adjustments for COVID-related high risk portfolios.
At September 30, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $35.7 million, which was unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.4 million from the third quarter of 2021. Nonperforming loans represented 0.49% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.50% and 0.58% for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
At September 30, 2022, criticized loans totaled $139.3 million, a decrease of $7.5 million from the previous quarter.
During the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs were $2.5 million as compared to $1.5 million in the previous quarter and $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.13%, 0.09% and 0.14% for the periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP) totaled $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.
The $1.4 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in swap fee income. This increase was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in insurance and retail brokerage revenue.
Noninterest expense (excluding merger and acquisition, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) (non-GAAP) totaled $59.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $55.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The $3.6 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven, by a $0.5 million increase in wages, a $0.4 million increase in hospitalization expense, a $0.4 million increase in incentives and a $0.3 million reduction in deferred loan origination expenses. The increase during the quarter was also impacted by a $0.7 million increase in Pennsylvania shares tax due to a beneficial tax credit in the prior quarter.
The core efficiency ratio was 54.06% during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 55.87% in the previous quarter and 55.27% in the third quarter of 2021.
Full time equivalent staff was 1,422 at September 30, 2022, 1,409 at June 30, 2022, and 1,409 at September 30, 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was partially the result of filling open positions within the company.
Dividends and Capital
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which represents a 4.3% increase from the third quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022. This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the October 24, 2022 closing market price of $13.94.
First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2022 were 14.5%, 12.1%, 10.1% and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.
Conference Call
First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net interest income
$
82,360
$
73,662
$
70,645
$
224,194
$
208,287
Provision for credit losses
5,923
4,099
330
11,986
1,353
Noninterest income
25,914
24,509
27,245
74,399
80,686
Noninterest expense
59,901
55,679
55,027
171,304
158,429
Net income
33,968
30,754
34,092
92,448
103,481
Core net income(5)
34,353
30,643
34,131
92,811
103,764
Earnings per common share (diluted)
$
0.36
$
0.33
$
0.36
$
0.98
$
1.08
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)
$
0.37
$
0.33
$
0.36
$
0.99
$
1.08
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.41
%
1.28
%
1.42
%
1.29
%
1.48
%
Core return on average assets(7)
1.43
%
1.28
%
1.43
%
1.30
%
1.48
%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
2.01
%
1.78
%
1.79
%
1.78
%
1.86
%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
2.03
%
1.77
%
1.79
%
1.79
%
1.87
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.67
%
11.60
%
12.14
%
11.47
%
12.62
%
Return on average tangible common equity(8)
18.28
%
16.81
%
17.28
%
16.51
%
18.08
%
Core return on average tangible common equity(9)
18.48
%
16.75
%
17.30
%
16.58
%
18.13
%
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)
54.06
%
55.87
%
55.27
%
56.32
%
53.90
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)
3.76
%
3.38
%
3.23
%
3.45
%
3.27
%
Book value per common share
$
10.95
$
11.20
$
11.69
Tangible book value per common share(11)
7.60
7.85
8.38
Market value per common share
12.84
13.42
13.63
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.120
0.120
0.115
0.355
0.340
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)
0.48
%
0.50
%
0.56
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(3)
0.49
%
0.50
%
0.58
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.41
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans(3)
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.42
%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)
0.13
%
0.09
%
0.13
%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases,, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4)
0.13
%
0.09
%
0.14
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans(4)
269.23
%
262.25
%
247.30
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)
1.31
%
1.31
%
1.40
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(4)
1.31
%
1.32
%
1.43
%
CAPITAL RATIOS
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets
10.7
%
11.0
%
11.7
%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)
7.7
%
8.0
%
8.7
%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans(12)
7.7
%
8.0
%
8.9
%
Leverage Ratio
10.1
%
9.8
%
9.6
%
Risk Based Capital - Tier I
12.1
%
12.2
%
12.4
%
Risk Based Capital - Total
14.5
%
14.6
%
15.0
%
Common Equity - Tier I
11.2
%
11.2
%
11.5
%
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
85,700
$
76,728
$
74,196
$
233,672
$
220,308
Interest expense
3,340
3,066
3,551
9,478
12,021
Net Interest Income
82,360
73,662
70,645
224,194
208,287
Provision for credit losses
5,923
4,099
330
11,986
1,353
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
76,437
69,563
70,315
212,208
206,934
Net securities gains
—
—
—
2
16
Trust income
2,777
2,573
3,118
8,063
8,340
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,194
4,886
4,770
14,695
13,127
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions
2,048
2,486
2,218
6,806
6,368
Income from bank owned life insurance
1,419
1,383
1,486
4,310
4,946
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
1,485
1,561
3,485
4,328
11,615
Gain on sale of other loans and assets
1,093
1,099
2,480
4,511
6,281
Card-related interchange income
6,980
7,137
7,052
20,607
20,885
Derivative mark-to-market
6
42
218
395
1,371
Swap fee income
2,326
1,154
317
3,933
1,715
Other income
2,586
2,188
2,101
6,749
6,022
Total Noninterest Income
25,914
24,509
27,245
74,399
80,686
Salaries and employee benefits
32,486
30,949
31,066
94,367
88,084
Net occupancy
4,629
4,170
3,960
13,586
12,614
Furniture and equipment
4,005
3,857
4,052
11,592
11,866
Data processing
3,721
3,470
3,196
10,379
9,440
Pennsylvania shares tax
1,569
913
1,257
3,487
3,347
Advertising and promotion
1,278
1,434
1,150
3,938
3,829
Intangible amortization
746
862
868
2,470
2,597
Other professional fees and services
1,204
1,197
1,308
3,622
3,150
FDIC insurance
796
702
830
2,196
1,964
Litigation and operational losses
758
629
589
1,987
1,624
Loss on sale or write-down of assets
54
86
171
215
223
Merger and acquisition
448
—
—
448
—
COVID-19 related
39
62
50
118
357
Branch consolidation
—
(202
)
—
(104
)
18
Other operating expenses
8,168
7,550
6,530
23,003
19,316
Total Noninterest Expense
59,901
55,679
55,027
171,304
158,429
Income before Income Taxes
42,450
38,393
42,533
115,303
129,191
Income tax provision
8,482
7,639
8,441
22,855
25,710
Net Income
$
33,968
$
30,754
$
34,092
$
92,448
$
103,481
Shares Outstanding at End of Period
93,377,064
93,705,120
95,209,685
93,377,064
95,209,685
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
93,450,259
94,245,770
95,892,304
93,994,158
96,130,602
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
106,153
$
120,267
$
94,579
Interest-bearing bank deposits
74,619
179,533
240,095
Securities available for sale, at fair value
802,871
877,287
1,137,675
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
474,790
492,229
548,057
Loans held for sale
13,811
12,876
19,925
Loans and leases
7,348,917
7,119,754
6,732,580
Allowance for credit losses
(96,093
)
(93,603
)
(94,185
)
Net loans and leases
7,252,824
7,026,151
6,638,395
Goodwill and other intangibles
312,950
313,449
315,092
Other assets
540,612
504,635
484,036
Total Assets
$
9,578,630
$
9,526,427
$
9,477,854
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,782,654
$
2,726,242
$
2,656,229
Interest-bearing demand deposits
354,310
273,360
265,782
Savings deposits
4,608,762
4,708,868
4,609,393
Time deposits
331,923
345,075
405,081
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,294,995
5,327,303
5,280,256
Total deposits
8,077,649
8,053,545
7,936,485
Short-term borrowings
97,932
88,923
117,754
Long-term borrowings
181,489
181,752
182,519
Total borrowings
279,421
270,675
300,273
Other liabilities
198,985
153,049
128,241
Shareholders' equity
1,022,575
1,049,158
1,112,855
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
9,578,630
$
9,526,427
$
9,477,854
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Yield/
June 30,
Yield/
September 30,
Yield/
September 30,
Yield/
September 30,
Yield/
2022
Rate
2022
Rate
2021
Rate
2022
Rate
2021
Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN
Assets
Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3)
$
7,254,594
4.30
%
$
7,015,886
3.95
%
$
6,538,477
3.75
%
$
7,039,163
4.00
%
$
6,391,688
3.82
%
PPP Loans
7,196
14.61
%
20,290
12.02
%
225,262
10.05
%
26,050
13.50
%
380,551
6.72
%
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1)
1,446,315
1.92
%
1,734,126
1.68
%
1,937,385
1.43
%
1,661,862
1.70
%
1,786,050
1.46
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1)
8,708,105
3.92
%
8,770,302
3.52
%
8,701,124
3.39
%
8,727,075
3.59
%
8,558,289
3.45
%
Noninterest-earning assets
825,989
830,167
801,377
826,007
804,619
Total Assets
$
9,534,094
$
9,600,469
$
9,502,501
$
9,553,082
$
9,362,908
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
$
4,952,279
0.07
%
$
5,067,692
0.05
%
$
4,899,328
0.07
%
$
5,000,018
0.05
%
$
4,788,309
0.08
%
Time deposits
336,346
0.24
%
354,403
0.26
%
417,274
0.36
%
354,938
0.26
%
467,653
0.54
%
Short-term borrowings
102,073
0.19
%
95,561
0.08
%
118,112
0.06
%
104,343
0.11
%
117,478
0.09
%
Long-term borrowings
181,596
4.94
%
181,859
4.96
%
182,623
4.92
%
181,856
4.96
%
207,225
4.64
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
5,572,294
0.24
%
5,699,515
0.22
%
5,617,337
0.25
%
5,641,155
0.22
%
5,580,665
0.29
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,746,258
2,711,458
2,647,089
2,701,458
2,556,078
Other liabilities
152,208
125,646
124,286
132,431
129,883
Shareholders' equity
1,063,334
1,063,850
1,113,789
1,078,038
1,096,282
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources
3,961,800
3,900,954
3,885,164
3,911,927
3,782,243
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
9,534,094
$
9,600,469
$
9,502,501
$
9,553,082
$
9,362,908
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)
3.76
%
3.38
%
3.23
%
3.45
%
3.27
%
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
$
1,120,499
$
1,136,593
$
1,072,489
Paycheck Protection Program
4,930
12,928
152,102
Commercial real estate
2,393,276
2,319,094
2,231,890
Equipment Finance loans and leases
43,777
21,062
—
Real estate construction
326,539
292,400