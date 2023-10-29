First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.29

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) will pay a dividend of $0.29 on the 24th of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is around the industry average.

First Community Bankshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Community Bankshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Community Bankshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 41%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 13.4%. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 56%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First Community Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

First Community Bankshares Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that First Community Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 9.2% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like First Community Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, First Community Bankshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

