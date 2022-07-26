U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.75
    -14.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,836.00
    -131.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,297.25
    -57.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.37
    +1.67 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.40
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    +0.08 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0141
    -0.0084 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +0.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    -0.0060 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7120
    +0.0460 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,087.08
    -936.11 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.16
    -22.34 (-4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.01
    +40.71 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

The First Company Producing Materials to Enable Sustainable, More Efficient, and Quickly Charging Potassium-Ion Batteries Makes Industry Debut at 100th Birthday Celebration of Lithium-Ion Battery Inventor

·4 min read

Group1's Potassium Prussian White Cathode Materials for Potassium-ion batteries can sustainably bridge the emerging gap between lithium demand and supply

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating Professor John Goodenough's 100th birthday, inventor of the Lithium-ion battery (LIB), Group1 today introduced itself as the world's first company to commercialize cathode materials for novel Potassium-ion batteries (KIBs).

As countries around the world transition away from fossil fuels, demand for high-quality batteries is spiking and lithium shortages are starting to emerge. Specifically, Group1 uses a machine learning-driven process to optimize its production of Potassium Prussian White (KPW) cathode materials for quick-charging, high-efficiency, and safer KIBs, which can be a sustainable and critical alternative to LIBs.

Based in Austin, Texas, Group1 is led by its three co-founders, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Girau, a YCombinator alumni who previously launched a successful battery materials company, Chief Science Officer Dr. Yakov Kutsovsky, former Chief Technology Officer of global specialty materials manufacturer Cabot Corporation, and Chief Product Officer, Dr. Leigang Xue, previously a post-doc researcher in the Goodenough Lab and KPW cathode materials' inventor.

"As our transition away from fossil fuels accelerates, the demand for Lithium-ion batteries is spiking quickly, and our lithium supplies will soon be incapable of meeting that demand. Group1 and Potassium-ion batteries can provide a viable alternative to bridge this supply gap," said CEO of Group1 Alexander Girau. "We are proud to be the first company on the market commercializing Potassium Prussian White cathode materials to create safer, quickly charging, more efficient, and sustainable Potassium-ion batteries."

Group1's KPW cathode materials offer significant upside when compared to other non-LIB battery materials for multiple reasons. Industry adoption of Group1's KPW cathode materials will be accelerated because of the materials' fit with existing graphite anode materials, electrolytes, cell design, and manufacturing for LIBs. This means that LIB manufacturers do not need to change their existing infrastructure, as it can already be used to produce KIBs that are enabled by KPW cathode materials.

Unlike LIBs, raw materials used by Group1 to create KIBs are sustainable, in that they are widely available both in the United States and internationally. The potassium used in Group1's KPW cathode materials is 1,000 times more abundant in the earth than lithium, as well as 20 times more affordable. Group1 also uses other abundant minerals domestically, whereas, to produce LIBs, companies often must import rare earth minerals from overseas, such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt.

KIBs produced with Group1's KPW cathode materials will deliver safety benefits over LIBs based on the use of safer electrolytes and oxygen-free materials. Further, KIBs are more efficient and faster charging than LIBs, as potassium ions in electrolytes have a smaller size and higher mobility when compared to lithium ions.

To accelerate materials development and scale-up, Group1 deploys material informatics, combining high throughput experimentation and machine learning to reduce the time it takes to develop best-in-class KPW cathode materials in half. "Using a state-of-the-art materials informatics and scale-up platform that we built from the ground up, Group1 will continually expand our intellectual property portfolio and deliver best-in-class KPW materials to our customers," said Group1 CSO Dr. Yakov Kutsovsky.

Group1's Dr. Leigang Xue invented KPW cathode materials in 2017 at Professor Goodenough's laboratory at University of Texas at Austin, the source of nearly every significant battery innovation since 1980. In 2019, Professor Goodenough was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of LIBs. Group1 made its debut at Professor Goodenough's 100th birthday celebration on July 22 at the University of Texas at Austin, which it partners with.

About Group1

Founded in Austin, Texas in 2021, Group1 is an engineered materials company focusing on the commercialization of Potassium-ion batteries, expanding beyond the limitations of Lithium-ion batteries while building on the best of Lithium-ion technologies. Group1 delivers world-class, commercial-scale materials by combining high-throughput synthesis and screening with machine learning-driven material informatics. Group1 is the first company to practically enable high-power, and long-cycling Potassium-ion batteries that can meet society's future growth needs.

Media Contact:
Lincoln Zweig
lzweig@tridentdmg.com
(202) 906-0292

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-company-producing-materials-to-enable-sustainable-more-efficient-and-quickly-charging-potassium-ion-batteries-makes-industry-debut-at-100th-birthday-celebration-of-lithium-ion-battery-inventor-301593079.html

SOURCE Group1

Recommended Stories

  • Ginkgo reaches deal to pay $83 million for Bayer's West Sac lab

    Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay $83 million to acquire Bayer’s 175,000-square-foot West Sacramento biologics research and development site, along with its employees there and discovery technology platforms.

  • Meta calls for the death of the leap second

    It devastates the tech industry every time it happens, Meta says.

  • Clarivate announces changes to the 2023 Journal Citation Reports All Web of Science Core Collection journals, including arts and humanities will have Journal Impact Factors

    Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that in the 2023 release of the Journal Citation Reports all Web of Science Core Collection™ journals will receive a Journal Impact Factor (JIF)™. This means expanding the JIF from Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE)™ and Social Science Citation Index (SSCI)™ to include journals from the Arts and Humanities Citation Index (AHCI)™ and the multidiscipli

  • 28 Little-Known Facts That People Wish Others Knew About, And I've Gotta Say, I Will Never Forget Some Of These For As Long As I Live

    I've gotta say, the serial killer who recorded audiobooks really threw me for a loop!View Entire Post ›

  • Legoland Launches New Attraction With an Old Disney Theme

    Legoland Florida is taking inspiration from an old Disney theme park attraction from the 1950's that closed long ago. The Disneyland Tomorrowland attraction was operational until the beginning of 1975, as its popularity had started its slow decline after space travel became a reality. The attraction originally opened in July 1955 as Rocket to the Moon, but Disney changed the name of the attraction in 1971 to Flight to the Moon.

  • Desert-like behaviors coming to world’s wet regions

    Climate change is making historically wet and temperate areas behave more like deserts, a new study has found. By the end of the century, the researchers project that an additional global area about twice the size of the United States will experience soil temperatures and moisture levels equivalent to today’s arid regions. A better understanding…

  • What are the best mutual funds for investing in the aerospace sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • Black holes may determine which stars go unborn, and how many flicker to life

    The powerful jets emitted from supermassive black holes could help speed star formation in some parts of galaxies, and shut it down in others

  • Kathryne Reeves, Illumina's Chief Marketing Officer Among Savoy's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

    Illumina is thrilled to announce that Kathryne Reeves, Illumina's Chief Marketing Officer, has been featured among Savoy's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. It's rewardin...

  • Why do hammerhead sharks have hammer-shaped heads?

    A great hammerhead shark's two eyes can be 3 feet apart on opposite sides of its skull. Ken Kiefer 2/Image Source via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do hammerhead sharks have hammer-shaped heads? – Landon, age 10 Hammerhead sharks are the strange-looking ones. They look like someone grabbed their skull by the eye sockets and stretched their heads out sideways,

  • 'Parentese' Is Truly a Lingua Franca, Global Study Finds

    We’ve all seen it; we’ve all cringed at it; we’ve all done it ourselves: talked to a baby like it was, you know, a baby. “Ooo, hellooooo baby!” you say, your voice lilting like a rapturously accommodating Walmart employee. Baby is utterly baffled by your unintelligible warble and your shamelessly doofus grin, but “baby so cuuuuuute!” Regardless of whether it helps to know it, researchers recently determined that this sing-songy baby talk — more technically known as “parentese” — seems to be near

  • Scientists defend T. rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus

    T. rex still reigns as the king of dinosaurs, according to scientists who on Monday argued against a contentious hypothesis advanced this year that the mighty meat-eater Tyrannosaurus should be recognized as three species and not just one. Seven paleontologists in research https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11692-022-09573-1 published on Monday said a study from March offered insufficient evidence to show that there were three Tyrannosaurus species based on fossils of the world's most-famous dinosaur, citing improper statistical methods, limited comparative samples and faulty measurements. T. rex has been the single species of the genus Tyrannosaurus recognized since the dinosaur was first described in 1905.

  • China launches second Tiangong space station module

    China has successfully launched the second of three modules that will eventually make up its Tiangong space station.

  • There's Bug DNA in Your Tea (and It Could Be Really Useful)

    Researchers found dozens of tea and herb samples contained environmental DNA from over 1,200 species of arthropods.

  • China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station

    China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. The Wentian laboratory was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tianhe living area of the Tiangong space station at 3:13 a.m. Monday (1913 GMT), according to the China Manned Space Agency.

  • The five British species most likely to suffer from climate change

    There have been moments during the past week where life here has felt like a post-apocalyptic world devoid of any nature. As temperatures topped 40C, the birds stopped singing, swift fledglings fell from their nests and, in Cambridge, parched purple hairstreak butterflies were seen tumbling down from the tops of oak trees where they normally live in pursuit of moisture of any kind.

  • How a small team in Baltimore brought the Webb telescope’s images to life

    A big showy rocket launch put the Webb Telescope in space, but a small group of people in Baltimore worked behind the scenes to make its first images possible, <strong>Jon Kelvey</strong> writes

  • Updates: Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink mission liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    Follow live as SpaceX targets 9:38 a.m. ET Sunday, July 24, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  • Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit

    This is the third time in as many years that China has let a rocket descent uncontrolled after a launch

  • German business sentiment deteriorates in July to two-year low: Ifo

    Business confidence in Germany worsened sharply in July as firms turned more pessimistic due to rising energy costs and the threat of gas shortages.