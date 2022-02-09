U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.25
    +57.71 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,748.97
    +286.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,423.38
    +228.92 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.23
    +29.85 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.49
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    -0.0340 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4870
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,117.15
    +1,012.20 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.67
    +26.96 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

As First "Crypto Bowl" Approaches, Many Americans Are Already Crypto-Savvy

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Nearly Two in Three Feel More Comfortable Explaining Crypto to a Friend Than a Read-Option Play</span>

<span class="legendSpanClass">Awareness of Crypto as a Financial Asset is Growing: 26% Would Take All or Part of Their Salary in Crypto</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As several crypto-related companies prepare to spend millions on advertising during the "Big Game" this Sunday, they could have saved their money. A new survey shows that the American people are already ahead of the game and are increasingly aware of the value of investing in crypto assets.

DM Logo (PRNewsfoto/Domain Money)
DM Logo (PRNewsfoto/Domain Money)

Thanks to the dramatic growth of crypto investing options, a sizable number of Americans now believe cryptocurrencies are less complicated than, say, football. Nearly two-thirds - 63% - say they are more comfortable explaining how cryptocurrencies work to a friend than a basic read-option play in football.

About one in four respondents - 26% - said they would consider taking all or part of their salary in the form of cryptocurrencies.

Those findings are courtesy of a nationwide survey of 1,100 Americans conducted by Domain Money, an investing platform designed for serious investors to purchase both crypto and stocks. The nationwide survey of 1,104 Americans was conducted on February 4.

"It's easy to forget that cryptocurrencies have only been in existence for 13 years, a remarkably short amount of time in the world of financial assets, and yet awareness of crypto assets as an investment is growing exponentially," stated Adam Dell, founder of Domain Money and former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

"Instead of spending millions on advertising to raise awareness of crypto, the public would be better served if companies focused on delivering a superior investing experience, with the ability to invest in actively managed strategies, build portfolios of both stocks and crypto assets, and conduct research with real-time market intelligence," Mr. Dell added. "We're proud at Domain Money of having built just that platform from the ground up, and will continue to innovate to provide investors with the resources and features they require to build their wealth."

Other notable takeaways from the survey include:

  • Nearly half - 46% - of those surveyed knew that Odell Beckham Jr. took part of his 2022 salary in the form of crypto.

  • Just over half - 51% - of respondents knew that Matt Stafford is the Quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, compared to 49% who knew that Jerome Powell is the Chairman of The Federal Reserve. A total of 16% said Powell is the backup quarterback for the Rams.

  • A bit more than one in three - 35% - said crypto has been the best-performing asset over the past three years, nearly even with the 37% who said stocks, while 18% cited gold and 10% selected bonds.

About Domain Money
Domain Money is a comprehensive and secure wealth-building platform that empowers retail investors to take control and get serious about investing across both crypto and stocks. Founded by Adam Dell, former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Domain Money provides access to the emerging crypto revolution and Metaverse with both actively managed strategies and self-directed investing. The platform also offers real-time market intelligence, a proprietary social sentiment tool and live customer agents. Domain Money is supported by industry-leading, expert advisors including Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution; and Do Kwan, founder of Terra Network. It is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Maveron, RRE Ventures, SV Angel, Marc Benioff, Joe Lonsdale, and Elisha Wiesel.

Media Contacts:
Ryan Dicovitsky / Zach Kouwe
Dukas Linden Public Relations
domainmoney@dlpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-first-crypto-bowl-approaches-many-americans-are-already-crypto-savvy-301479014.html

SOURCE Domain Money

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 27% Today

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by as much as 26.7% in early trading Wednesday after the solar energy company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Demand was generally strong in the market, but Enphase also started shipping the IQ8 microinverter -- its latest model, which can create a single-home microgrid with just solar panels and microinverters.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • CVS shares sink despite Q4 earnings beat, retail boost from COVID-19 shots

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss CVS earnings beating estimates due to increased retail traffic as Americans get booster shots and a pick up in prescription volume.

  • Stocks: CVS slips after earnings beat, Canopy Growth rallies, Rivian rebounds

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stocks: CVS, Canopy Growth, and Rivian.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • How Much Is Trump’s New Social-Media Company Worth? Traders Can’t Decide

    Wall Street is struggling to value the venture, driving a schism between shares of the blank-check company that is taking the former president’s firm public and other investments known as warrants.

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Stocks to Buy to Take Advantage of the Stock Market Correction

    While major indexes like the S&P 500 are only down 5.4% year to date, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down more than double that. Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) have been hit especially hard, falling 30% and 42% year to date, despite having very fundamentally strong businesses.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Eyes Key Level After Arm Uncertainty Lifts

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • CVS Stock Is Tumbling. Lowered Range for Cash-Flow Guidance Unnerved Investors.

    Pharmacy chain CVS reported a strong fourth quarter, but lowered the bottom range for its 2022 outlook for cash flow.