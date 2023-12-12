First developer betas for iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3 out now

iOS 17

Apple has, once more, restarted the beta-testing process, handing developers the first beta of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 to test out, including a new Stolen Device Protection feature.



Developers taking part in the beta-testing program can get the latest builds by visiting the Apple Developer Center or by updating their iPhone or iPad through the Settings app. Public beta versions usually appear shortly after the developer versions, and public participants can sign up through the Apple Beta Software Program website.



The builds of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 are the first in a new generation of betas, and follow after the public release of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 on December 11.



The new beta's build number for iPhone or iPad is 21D5026f.



At this early stage, it is unclear what new features or changes are included in the beta, beyond Stolen Device Protection. but details will come to light as developers tear into the new build.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly suggest users don't install test operating systems or other beta or RC software on "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the small chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



