U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,520.79
    -66.39 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,313.79
    -454.27 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,275.76
    -214.62 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.28
    -19.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.84
    +0.18 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    +0.0920 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9230
    +0.3980 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,741.33
    +168.95 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.08
    +11.90 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

The first developer preview of Android 13 has arrived

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

Right on schedule, Google today announced the first developer release of Android 13. These very early releases, which are only meant for developers and aren't available through over-the-air updates, typically don't include too many user-facing changes. That's true this time as well, but even in this early release, the company is already showing off a few changes that will impact how you'll use your Android phone.

Unlike with Android 12, Google plans to have two developer releases and then launch a beta in April, a month earlier than in 2021. The final release could come as early as August, based on Google's roadmap, whereas Android 12 launched in early October.

All of this is happening while Android 12L, the Android release for large-screen devices, is still in development, too, though Google notes that it will bring some of those features to Android 13 as well. These include improved support for tablets, foldables and Android apps on Chromebooks.

One of the most visible changes in Android 13 so far is that Google will bring the dynamic color feature of Material You, which by default takes its cues from your home screen image to all app icons. Developers will have to supply a monochromatic app icon for this to work, which many will hopefully do, because the current mix of themed and un-themed icons doesn't make for a great look. For now, this will only be available on Pixel devices, though, and Google says it will work with its partners to bring it to more devices.

Image Credits: Google

As with previous releases, Google is putting an emphasis on privacy and security here. There is a new system-wide photo and video picker, for example, which allows you to share photos from your local device or the cloud with an app -- all without giving that app access to all of your photos. Android already featured a document picker, but not a dedicated photo and video picker. Developers that want to use this feature will be able to do so with a new API and their apps won't have to ask for permission to view all media on a device.

Image Credits: Google

In a similar way, Google is also now making it easier for apps to ask for a list of nearby WiFi devices without having to ask for location permissions. Until now, these two were intertwined and you couldn't get information about nearby access points without asking for location permissions.

With Android 13, Google continues its efforts around Project Mainline, its project to make more of the operating system updatable through Google Play system updates without having to wait for vendors to make Android point updates available to their users. "We can now push new features like photo picker and OpenJDK 11 directly to users on older versions of Android through updates to existing modules. We’ve also added new modules, such as the Bluetooth and Ultra wideband modules, to further expand the scope of Android’s updatable core functionality," the company explains in today’s announcement.

For the multilingual among you, Android 13 will also feature per-app language preferences -- or, at least, apps will be able to let you choose a language that's different from the system language. There will be an API for that, as well as a similar API in Google's Jetpack library.

In Android 13, Google will also make it easier for developers to highlight that they offer Quick Setting tiles. Apps could already offer custom quick settings before, but unless you knew about them, chances are you'd never seen them. Now, developers get a new API that allows them to prompt users to directly add their custom tiles to the Quick Settings menu.

Image Credits: Google

Other new features include programmable shaders, updates to the Android core libraries to align them with the OpenJDK 11 LTS release and -- get hyped -- faster hyphenation. "In Android 13 we’ve optimized hyphenation performance by as much as 200% so you can now enable it in your TextViews with almost no impact on rendering performance," Google explains.

Image Credits: Google

For a lot of the opt-in changes in Android 13, Google now also once again makes it easier for developers to test them by providing a list of toggles to turn them on and off from the developer options or adb.

As usual, these early releases will only be available as downloads, so if you want to give them a try, you'll have to flash a system image to your phone (after that, you'll get over-the-air updates). With this release, Google supports the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4 (sorry, Pixel 3 owners). There will also be a system image for the Android Emulator in Android Studio and generic system images (that is, pure Android) for vendors who want to test that.

Recommended Stories

  • High inflation has jacked up the cost of food, gas, cars and rent – and there’s little relief in sight

    Inflation surged by 7% in 2021 and rose at the fastest pace in 40 years. Americans might get some relief from rising prices this year, but they are still going to pay a lot more than they did before the pandemic.

  • Tesla’s chief designer says Apple’s iPhone and car are ‘nothing to look forward to’

    Apple products are ‘just a slight refinement on the same thing’ and ‘inspirationally ... hard to get super motivated by’ said Franz von Holzhausen

  • Here's Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Square Despite Apple's Latest Move

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a $210 (105% upside) price target after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone. The analyst views Apple's near-field communication move as potentially more long-term benefits for Block. Tap To Pay could further proliferate Block's two-sided commerce ecosystem on a broader and more global basis, Dolev notes. Related Content: Apple Fires Up Square Rivalry With Latest Feature He sees potential for Ap

  • Patents reveal what Apple Car could finally look like

    ﻿Siri integration and a wide-screen, customisable driver dashboard are expected in the vehicle

  • Microsoft takes swipe at Apple and Google with new app store rules

    Microsoft has rolled out a series of new rules for its app store to win over regulators in its quest to purchase Activision Blizzard.

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasi

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMu

  • High-speed internet is getting cheaper in America, according to a new study

    The costs of fast internet service in the U.S. are tumbling, according to a new study. They could fall further as the Biden administration deploys a $65 billion pot of federal funds to help connect more homes with fast and affordable service.

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy and Hold Forever

    Cryptocurrency prices have been off to a rough start in 2022, with the total market's value falling 14% to $1.9 trillion year to date. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) look poised to lead the recovery because of their strong brands and innovative designs. Launched in 2015, Ethereum was the first blockchain optimized for decentralized application (dApp) development.

  • Apple to Launch Tap-to-Pay Feature in Challenge to Square

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. confirmed plans to release its much-anticipated Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone later this year, giving merchants an alternative to Block Inc.’s Square technology. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe option will let

  • Apple To Enable Crypto Payments With ‘Tap To Pay’ by the End of 2022

    While the company has not stated this explicitly, its recent announcement falls in line with the fundamentals of how it could potentially work.

  • This Fintech Just Solved a Big Problem. Is It a Buy?

    The payments and financial technology company Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) recently announced that it intends to acquire Finxact, a maker of cloud-native core processors for banks, for $650 million. Fiserv is a company that provides banks, credit unions, and other financial-oriented companies with the technology needed to carry out many of their daily functions. Its acceptance division enables businesses to authorize and settle payments and get data on those transactions.

  • PARTNERSTACK JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

    Today, PartnerStack announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

  • Microsoft Lays Out New App Store Rules as It Seeks Approval of Its Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. began to make the case in Washington for its purchase of game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., laying out new data-collection, competition and payment policies for its Xbox and Windows software stores that it says address regulators’ broader concerns about rival app stores.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines

  • Apple Boosts Privacy of AirTags After Stalking Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is increasing the privacy of its AirTag tracking devices after several people in recent months reported that the product was used to stalk them. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe AirTag, introduced in April 2021, ha

  • Sony's next PS5 system update will add voice commands

    The next PlayStation 4 and PS5 system update will add a handful of new accessibility and quality of life features to Sony’s consoles.

  • Wireless Services Are Defying Inflation. Here’s Why.

    Wireless-telephone services, unlike food, energy, and vehicle categories, actually cost less than a year ago. Mobile consumers are getting more for their dollars.

  • Most Android 12 phones will soon receive the Material You makeover

    Google’s customizable design system will expand outside of Pixel phones.

  • ‘Hackers helped me find my lost Bitcoin fortune’

    It's estimated that 3.7 million Bitcoin have been lost - but hackers are helping owners get some of them back.