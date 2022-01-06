U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

First Drury Hotels property in the Disney Springs® Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, nears completion

·5 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Designated as an Official Walt Disney World</span><span class="legendSpanClass">®</span><span class="legendSpanClass">Hotel, Drury is accepting reservations for</span><span class="legendSpanClass">Oct. 27, 2022 and beyond</span>

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drury Hotels Company is planning a magical year for its guests. The company's largest hotel to date, the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, is nearing completion and will begin to welcome guests by fall 2022, with reservations now being accepted for Oct. 27, 2022 and beyond. The new hotel, located in the Disney Springs® Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, is the company's first Official Walt Disney World® Hotel and the fourth Drury Hotel in the state. The entire project – which includes 604 rooms and more than 17,000+ square feet of meeting and event space – will be complete by the spring of 2023, with the first 264 rooms available by fall 2022. The new hotel will feature a host of amenities and is in close proximity to the Walt Disney World® Theme Parks.

Disney Springs Resort Area
Disney Springs Resort Area

The new hotel is located steps away from Disney Springs®: a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World® Resort. The hotel can be booked as part of a Walt Disney World® Resort vacation package. Drury also will offer transportation to and from the theme parks and other surrounding attractions.

"We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with a magical experience," said Chuck Drury, CEO of Drury Hotels. "Our designation as an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel means we have been entrusted to adhere to exceptional service standards. Given our track record of providing award-winning guest service, I know our team's efforts will delight and impress our guests and visitors."

Tom Drury, a seven-year veteran in the hotel and hospitality industry, has been named the hotel's general manager. Drury team member, John Branciforte, will serve as the hotel director of sales. Once open, the hotel will employ 150 full- and part-time team members.

The hotel will feature a resort-style pool, splash pad and poolside dining and refreshments at the Lakeside Bar & Grill; an extensive marketplace for grab-and-go food items and sundries; and a cozier dining experience at The Kitchen + Bar, in addition to a wide range of complimentary amenities, including:

  • Hot breakfast, including pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, oatmeal, biscuits and gravy, KELSO+BROS® coffee and more

  • 5:30 Kickback® reception including hot food and cold beverages

  • 24-hour business and fitness centers

  • Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at www.drurycareers.com.

About Drury Hotels Company
Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 140 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study,SM earning the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." In 2021, Drury received this award for a record 16th consecutive year.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites,® Drury Inn,® Drury Plaza Hotel,® Pear Tree Inn by Drury,® as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy.® For more information, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. Join the conversation on Twitter @druryhotels or on Facebook.

*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2006-2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studies.SM The J.D. Power 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM is based on responses gathered between June 2020 and May 2021 from 32,963 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America.

About Walt Disney World® Resort
Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom® Park, EPCOT®, Disney's Hollywood Studios® and Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park); two water parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park); more than 25 Disney-owned and -operated resort hotels (including Disney Vacation Club resort properties); 63 holes of golf on four courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs®, an entertainment-shopping-dining district. Located at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 16 miles southwest of downtown Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971. Open daily, year-round. For information on Walt Disney World Resort, visit disneyworld.com.

About Disney Springs®
Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

CONTACT:
Patrick Barry
BYRNE PR
314-540-3865
Patrick@byrnepr.net

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-drury-hotels-property-in-the-disney-springs-area-in-lake-buena-vista-florida-nears-completion-301455743.html

SOURCE Drury Hotels

