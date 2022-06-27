The first edition of the Jalon Ecomobility Challenge ended and allowed the firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC Canada and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton to encourage their employees to explore diverse choices of mobility and reduce their GHG!

MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - From May 16th to June 17th 2022 was the first edition of the Jalon Ecomobility Challenge, with the goal of encouraging the usage of sustainable transportation modes for trips to work. The employees of large professional services firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton participated assiduously with the mobile app Jalon and the results show a real willingness to change practices to integrate sustainable mobility in the heart of their actions.

Indeed, before kicking off the challenge, each organization had set a goal in percentage of trips to undertake with sustainable transportation modes. Today, the social economy enterprise in sustainable mobility Jalon is proud to announce that all the participating firms have reached their goals and even exceeded them!

Jalon wants to congratulate and thank all the participants for their continued efforts, and their outstanding initiative the entire duration of the challenge. This challenge is a nice example that proves that by acting together and joining forces, we can build a sustainable future and reach our goals.

This challenge also allowed the employees of those firms to better understand their travel habits to the office and try ecomobility, along with new transportation modes.

Next, the goal will be the pursuit of these collective efforts during the next few months, even after the end of the challenge. Furthermore, the success of this first experience will allow Jalon to replicate this process with other industries and other Quebec firms in the future, to guide a change in sustainable practices.

This Jalon initiative was made possible by the financial support of Montréal in Common.

The following testimonials were collected from the participating firms:

"By participating in the Challenge, we wish to raise awareness among our people about the impact of their trips and the sustainable solutions they can favor daily to do their trips. We're proud to have reached our goal, because it adds into the global approach to environmental responsibility in which we are engaged." Gabrielle Drolet (Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton)

Story continues

"The employees of KPMG in Quebec have had great pleasure in discovering new transportation modes, allowing them to reduce their environmental impact and to move to get to the office. Many of them will keep this new habit!" Geneviève Payette (KPMG)

"At PwC, we want to offer innovating solutions to our employees. We recently modernized our employee benefits by including refunds of public transportation fees, carpooling and biking. The Jalon Challenge allowed us to better understand the needs of our people, and encourage us in reaching our goal of zero net emision." Nochane Rousseau (PwC)

"The Jalon Ecomobility Challenge has helped us take tangible actions and help employees understand that every choice matters. We want to empower our people to expand and share the actions they're taking at work, at home, and in the community to create a more sustainable world. This challenge has helped us inspire our professionals to make responsible climate choices by providing a user-friendly platform where they can set their personal objectives and measure their progress as well as that of the firm and the whole cohort. Progress is possible if we act collectively." David De Grandpré (Deloitte)

"We're proud to have participated in Jalon's ecomobility challenge — pushing us to think differently and more critically about our daily habits. Through collaboration and a commitment to achieving common goals across the business community, we can make change possible. Each small step will help further our collective journey towards a more sustainable future. We're excited to continue playing our part." Benoît Jaglin (EY)

About Jalon: Jalon is a social economy enterprise whose mission is to ignite and support innovation and changing practices to make mobility more sustainable. Jalon is active in the fields of collective and shared mobility, active mobility, urban logistics and urban planning.

About Deloitte: Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories.

About EY: EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy and transactions and consulting services. Its insights and quality services help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over.

About KPMG: KPMG is a Canadian leader in delivering Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. For more than 150 years, KPMG has been responding to clients' complex business challenges across the country and around the world, driving change and stimulating innovation.

About PwC Canada: PwC's purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 284,000 people in 155 countries.

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton: A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton has been helping local companies and communities since 1948. As part of the Grant Thornton global organization, the firm relies on a solid network of experts to support organizations at every stage of their evolution, with a focus on sustainable growth.

About Montréal en commun: Montréal en commun is an innovation community led by the City of Montreal whose partners are experimenting with solutions in food access, mobility and municipal regulation in a desire to rethink the city. The 13 Montréal en commun projects are being implemented thanks to the $50 million prize awarded to the City of Montreal by the Government of Canada as part of the Smart Cities Challenge.

SOURCE Jalon Montréal

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c2541.html