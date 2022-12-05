U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.51
    -77.19 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,945.29
    -484.59 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,211.38
    -250.12 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.93
    -54.91 (-2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    -2.66 (-3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    -29.40 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.85 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0496
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5970
    +0.0910 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0117 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6920
    +2.4210 (+1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.47
    -140.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.04
    -11.17 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

First all-electric van rolls off GM CAMI assembly line

·3 min read

INGERSOLL, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor National President Lana Payne joined autoworkers, local union leaders, General Motors representatives and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford to celebrate the opening of the newly retooled GM CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Unifor National President Lana Payne standing with local and national union leaders in front of a GM Brightdrop vehicle (CNW Group/Unifor)
Unifor National President Lana Payne standing with local and national union leaders in front of a GM Brightdrop vehicle (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for autoworkers at CAMI and across Canada. We have taken one big collective step towards building a stronger economy and a cleaner future we can all be proud of," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "I'm thrilled to say that autoworkers in Ingersoll will lead the industry by building a new line of next-generation electric vans built with the same hallmark of dedication, quality and pride Unifor autoworkers are known for."

Autoworkers at GM CAMI are slated to begin full production of the first of BrightDrop's line of electric delivery vehicles, the Zevo 600, in January 2023 followed by the Zevo 400 later that year. Re-tooling of the CAMI plant began in May 2022 after successful negotiations between General Motors and Unifor in early 2021. The agreement reached between the union and GM secured a $1 billion investment commitment from the company, including contributions by both federal and provincial governments.

"CAMI Assembly has a proven record of manufacturing high quality and in-demand vehicles for nearly forty years. Our workforce is one of the most highly-skilled and committed which is why it came as no surprise that GM chose us to build the BrightDrop line," said Mike Van Boekel, Unifor Local 88 Plant Chairperson at GM CAMI. "We have a bright future ahead of us and we are thrilled to finally see this day come. This transition was no cakewalk and the union worked diligently to ensure the retooling was completed as rapidly as possible. We are eager to get back to work."

Unifor previously unveiled a comprehensive auto policy aimed at addressing autoworkers' needs and transforming Canada into a global leader in electric vehicle production. Unifor's 29 recommendations cover a wide range of subjects from rethinking industrial, investment and labour policies to investing in autoworkers' skills and training needs while advancing equity and inclusion throughout the industry.

"The shift to electric vehicle manufacturing is a monumental and transformative effort that holds significant challenges and opportunities," Payne added. "We have to manage this transition properly. That means putting a plan in place that sees every autoworker through this process and capitalizes on every opportunity to grow good union jobs at every step of the manufacturing process from minerals to motors."

Preparations are also underway as Unifor and Detroit Three automakers (GM, Ford and Stellantis) are scheduled to begin collective bargaining negotiations in 2023.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c8459.html

Recommended Stories

  • Volunteers to help complete and file tax returns needed; Where to sign up

    The city of Dayton is looking for volunteers to help complete and file tax returns, according to a spokesperson with the City of Dayton- Office of Communications and Public Affairs.

  • Why Credit Unions Are ‘More Affordable’ Than Traditional Banks Right Now

    Though inflation is cooling off ever so slightly it still remains at a near 40-year high, and we will likely see higher-than-usual prices stretch into the new year. During these tough times, credit...

  • South Dakotans in the NFL, Week 13

    Several of the NFL players with South Dakota ties are injured, but CJ Ham's Vikings and Dallas Goedert's Eagles kept winning

  • 5 studs and duds from the Jaguars’ 40-14 loss to the Lions

    There weren't many positives at all from the Jaguars' blowout loss to the Lions.

  • Lawmakers dodged a major railway strike just before the holidays. Why are progressives so mad?

    Labor leaders and their allies expected more from the "most pro-union president"

  • South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike

    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday ordered preparations for widening a back-to-work order beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged truckers' strike. Yoon, a conservative, on Tuesday invoked a "start work" order, the first in the country's history, on 2,500 drivers in the cement industry, requiring them to return to the road or face penalties. On Sunday Yoon called on government ministers to make preparations to issue a return-to-work order on such sectors as oil refining and steelmaking, where additional damage is expected, spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said in a statement.

  • 'We're not your enemy', say Korean truckers on strike

    STORY: South Korean trucker Kim Young-chan is making sure his vehicle still runs okay after sitting idle for more than a week.He's one of about 25,000 truck drivers on strike in the country over minimum pay rules.Faced with soaring fuel costs, they say minimum pay protections are all that stand between them and poverty.But the current government has called them well paid: "labor aristocracy.""Labor aristocracy? That is nonsense. Are we getting well paid? Our money is stretched so we can eat and live for a month. How can we be a labor aristocracy?"During the strike action, the truck drivers have been living in makeshift tents.This is the second time they have been on strike in less than six months and the action has disrupted South Korea's supply chain.The government and the union have sat down for talks twice but remain far apart on two issues - extending the minimum pay rules beyond the end of this year and expanding them to benefit more truckers.Now, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol is preparing to widen a back-to-work order. Yoon has accused the truckers of holding the nation's economy hostage.The industry ministry said on Thursday that the strike action had cost $1.2 billion in lost shipments over the first seven days.But truckers, like Kim, remain defiant and have vowed to fight on.

  • UAW strike stuns University of California in 10 cities, heading into fourth week

    The UAW strike at the University of California shows the influence the union has on shaping worker benefits well beyond auto workers

  • Rail unions refuse to save Christmas from ‘catastrophe’ after rejecting 8pc pay rise

    Rail unions have rejected an eight per cent pay offer that would have averted debilitating Christmas train strikes.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Amazon (AMZN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Steve Rendle Retires as VF CEO

    Benno Dorer had been named interim president and chief executive officer as board searches for a permanent chief.

  • Stocks Moving the Most Today: Rackspace, Tilray, Tesla, and More

    Stocks fell Monday as investors remained keyed on interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve after a strong U.S. jobs report for November. Rackspace Technology (RXT) sank 9.9% after the multi-cloud software and services company said a security incident affected its Hosted Exchange environment this weekend. Cannabis stocks were on the rise after President Joe Biden signed a law expanding research on medical marijuana on Friday.

  • Volkswagen Resumes Partially Halted Production In China: Report

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has resumed production at its facilities in China after a pause during the recent COVID-related lockdowns. The automaker, Bloomberg reported, has resumed operations in its Joint Venture plant in Chengdu and its factory in Changchun. The report cited a company spokesperson who said production may still be affected in a few facilities. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the government to impose restrictions in accordance with China’s zero-Covid policy. Also Read

  • Countdown begins to Fed's last meeting of 2022: What to know this week

    A parcel of economic data awaits Wall Street this week as investors inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year.

  • 5 Technology Bigwigs to Buy on the Dip for Gains in 2023

    We have narrowed our search to five large-cap technology stocks with attractive valuations. These are: ABNB, FTNT, DDOG, VRSN and PAYC.

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high Federal Reserve interest rates might ultimately go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truc

  • Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank Spinoff Attracts Saudi Crown Prince

    Mohammed bin Salman could invest $500 million to back CS First Boston, which the Swiss bank is spinning off, and its CEO-designate Michael Klein.

  • FTX’s LedgerX Up for Sale as Restructuring Process Picks Up

    (Bloomberg) -- LedgerX, one of the few solvent pieces of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled FTX empire, is for sale and attracting interest from would-be buyers including crypto giants Blockchain.com and Gemini, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ A

  • Bill Ackman says he sees why FTX victims want Sam Bankman-Fried to ‘suffer’ severe consequences ‘including jail time’

    Bill Ackman appears to be walking back comments he made via Twitter last week about Sam Bankman-Fried that some interpreted as supportive.