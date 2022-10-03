FIRST ENERGY IDENTIFIES MORE LITHIUM EXPLORATION TARGETS FROM SURFACE SAMPLING PROGRAM IN QUEBEC
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received assays from its summer prospecting work program which was carried on the newly acquired claim block on March 22, 2022, see below link for further details.
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/first-energy-metals-adds-prospective-ground-to-its-existing-lithium-footprint-in-quebec-886834748.html
The work identified several prospective lithium pegmatites with assays in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% lithium oxide (Li2O). There are anomalous values of other rare metals including niobium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium.
Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 and Map for details)
Area 1 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% Li2O with two samples over 1% Li2O.
Area 2 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.02 to 2.19% Li2O with eight samples over 1% Li2O.
Area 3 has generally low lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.02% Li2O.
Area 4 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.04% Li2O.
The prospecting and sampling work was carried out during the summer months and its purpose was to find new exploration targets, to locate and confirm historical reported lithium pegmatite occurrences, and to locate historical drill holes if present. The ground sampling work was continuous concluded at the end of September and more surface sample results will be released as soon as available.
Drilling Update
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed additional 1,000 meters of diamond core drilling at the Augustus property. The drill holes are being logged and an update on the drilling work will be provided in a subsequent news release.
Sample Preparation and Analysis
The surface sampling was carried out using a rock saw and other hand tools by cutting about 20-30 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cuts in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS
Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.
ICP-MS
Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.
ICP-OES
Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Table 1: Surface Samples Assay Highlights
Analyte Symbol
Location
Be
Cs
Fe
Li
Li2O
Nb
Rb
Ta
Unit Symbol
NAD 1983
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
Detection Limit
Zone 18N
3
0.1
0.05
15
2.4
0.4
0.2
Analysis Method
FUS-MS-Na2O2
1160524
18 U 278483 5357089
266
35.1
0.38
7590
1.63
84.2
288
61.5
1160526
18 U 278481 5357051
109
52.5
0.32
6370
1.37
69.7
679
85.3
1160528
18 U 284758 5367179
5
14.2
0.34
32
0.01
105.5
658
20.3
1160533
17 U 721533 5362620
152
57
0.68
4540
0.98
67.5
640
60.4
1160535
17 U 721519 5362647
98
117
0.84
8720
1.87
61
1970
44.2
1160536
17 U 721554 5362555
225
104
0.54
3620
0.78
51.1
2240
46.1
1160537
18 U 286571 5368042
12
2.8
0.28
42
0.01
152.7
30.5
108
1160538
18 U 284842 5367713
5
111
0.7
241
0.05
135.7
1040
30.6
1160539
18 U 284773 5367752
3
168
1.09
28000
6.02
10.5
510
20.9
1160542
18 U 283101 5369080
193
47.4
0.23
5030
1.08
30.8
2130
27.9
1160543
18 U 283106 5369077
96
36.9
0.48
2310
0.50
58.3
2170
81.9
1160544
18 U 283101 5369077
89
18.2
0.26
22
0.00
26
1750
31.8
1160548
17 U 721892 5362778
144
65.4
0.35
5960
1.28
106.4
1070
77.9
1160549
17 U 721888 5362785
194
82.9
0.53
5400
1.16
59.1
1170
51.9
1160550
17 U 721890 5362793
189
134
0.47
4100
0.88
59.2
2020
89.4
1160551
17 U 721883 5362838
177
166
0.39
4730
1.02
50.9
2530
45.2
1160552
17 U 721889 5362772
241
58.9
0.34
371
0.08
100.2
771
70.7
1160553
17 U 721903 5362723
72
86.3
0.45
3440
0.74
78.1
1190
74.8
1160554
17 U 721655 5361774
149
80
0.35
3890
0.84
74.4
1870
70.9
1160555
17 U 721655 5361767
191
110
0.35
1380
0.30
56.7
3760
32.3
1160556
17 U 709222 5363756
4
9.1
0.53
52
0.01
37.7
415
4.3
1160557
17 U 709220 5363760
4
7.6
0.73
70
0.02
51.5
456
6
1160558
17 U 709217 5363760
4
5.7
0.58
33
0.01
44.4
284
7.6
1160562
17 U 710628 5363754
< 3
8.8
0.89
93
0.02
30.9
381
3.1
1160563
17 U 710408 5363550
< 3
8.9
1.04
59
0.01
14.4
385
1.9
1160568
17 U 712311 5364231
4
5.4
0.72
104
0.02
41.2
303
4
1160574
17 U 720676 5361780
239
41
0.66
7150
1.54
131.8
739
50.5
1160575
17 U 720695 5361767
525
131
0.99
10200
2.19
104.4
1880
61
1160576
17 U 701968 5366712
< 3
22.5
0.52
61
0.01
11.6
383
3.3
1160577
17 U 700836 5366399
4
11.4
0.62
93
0.02
16.7
344
2.8
1160578
17 U 700959 5366412
5
12.6
0.8
167
0.04
25.5
369
5.9
1160582
17 U 704341 5362285
4
18.8
0.9
197
0.04
31.2
282
4.8
1160584
17 U 704319 5362340
4
37.9
1.05
128
0.03
41.2
694
5
1160585
17 U 704323 5362369
< 3
13.9
0.76
86
0.02
18.2
302
1.9
1160586
17 U 712442 5369205
6
6.6
0.31
83
0.02
86.2
143
58.7
1160587
17 U 714077 5367676
3
16.9
0.94
53
0.01
28
460
9.1
1160588
18 U 282259 5364846
4
20
0.5
142
0.03
37.8
1070
6.2
1160589
18 U 282441 5364929
4
20.5
0.5
71
0.02
86.1
919
16.4
1160590
18 U 281969 5363518
5
29.8
1.02
317
0.07
50.3
869
6.7
