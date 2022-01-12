FIRST ENERGY METALS ACQUIRES FALCON LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY IN NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a lithium exploration property located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Falcon Lake Lithium Property consists of 48 mining claims covering approximately 960 hectares land located approximately 325 km North-northeast of Thunder Bay, and 75 km northeast of Armstrong, Ontario. The Property contains three spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite occurrences which were explored historically since the 1950s period. Lithium is the primary mineralization of interest in these pegmatites along with other rare metals such as beryllium, cesium, rubidium, niobium and tantalum.
Flacon Lake Lithium Property Highlights
The Property hosts Mineral Deposit Inventory ("MDI") lithium occurrences as recorded on Ontario Mining Land Administration System and other sources on ODM Map 2100 by Pye (1968) which include Falcon Lake Discovery (MDI52I08NE00012), Falcon Lake West (MDI52I08NE00009) and Falcon Lake East (MDI52I08NE00013).
The first reported work on the Property was completed in 1956 by British Canadian Lithium Mines Ltd. ("BCLM") on the Discovery, Falcon West and Falcon East occurrences (Darling, 1962). A total of 22 diamond drill holes for approximately 1,658.57 metres (5,441.5 ft) were drilled amongst the three showings. The 1956 diamond drilling outlined pegmatite zones to a depth of approximately 37 vertical metres (121 ft) from surface. Highlights of this drilling include 1.09% lithium (Li) over 10.97 m (36.0 ft) and 0.41% Li over 24.72 m (81.1 ft) from hole W-9 in the West zone and 1.13% Li over 4.91 m (16.1 ft) from hole E-4 in the East zone.
Canadian Ore Bodies acquired the Property and carried out geological mapping along with litho-geochemical sampling, trenching, channel sampling and diamond drilling during 2009-11 period. Highlights of the exploration work results are provided below (also see Tables 1-3):
Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information is taken from the publicly available sources. The Company has not been able to independently verify the information contained. The information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property, which is the subject of this news release. The Company will need to conduct exploration to confirm historical mineralization reported on the property and there is no guarantee that significant discovery will be made as a result of its exploration efforts.
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Transaction Details:
Pursuant to a property purchase agreement between the Optionor (Hemlo Exploration Inc.) and the Company, January 3rd, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), First Energy holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making cash payments of $75,000, issuing 600,000 common shares, and carrying out exploration expenditures of $250,000 over a period of three years. This above noted agreement is with a non-related party and there are no directors, officers or senior management in common.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.
"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Forward-looking Information
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.
The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-09 Assay Highlights
Hole ID
From
To
Width
Li2O
Ta2O5
Be
Cs
Nb
Rb
CO-10-001
69.30
83.30
14.00
0.99
52.5
145.4
166.0
62.5
2080.7
including
69.30
74.30
5.00
1.25
46.6
214.7
189.8
69.4
2862.0
and
79.30
83.30
4.00
1.50
47.9
128.7
120.1
78.7
1657.5
CO-10-002
55.30
62.30
7.00
1.07
68.6
136.4
377.9
46.1
3477.1
CO-10-003
39.40
50.40
11.00
1.10
50.0
115.2
83.3
62.5
1377.1
including
44.40
50.40
6.00
1.52
48.5
156.6
84.7
79.9
1670.0
Table 2: Historical Surface Samples Results
Sample
Li2O
Li (%)
Li
Rb
Be
Cs
Ga
Ta
Nb
H467577
2.82
1.31
13100
1820
153
218
78
41.2
60.8
H467585
2.45
1.14
11400
1940
245
190
63.4
28.8
61.2
H467578
2.30
1.07
10700
2580
126.5
339
75.8
76.1
53.9
H467586
2.26
1.05
10500
1640
118
109
64.9
20.8
54.7
H467576
1.50
0.70
6990
3420
143.5
175
57.1
33.7
68.4
H467561
1.43
0.66
6640
2790
333
175.5
65.3
46.9
74.4
H467562
1.11
0.52
5150
2900
144.5
94.9
48.9
65
75.2
H467556
1.00
0.46
4630
3750
167
420
59.9
58.3
53.9
Table 3: Channel Samples composites assays
Channel
Length
Li2O
Li
Be
Cs
Ga
Nb
Rb
Sn
Ta
1
1.00
1.957
9089
243
61
77
66
2019
100
20
2
2.90
1.420
6595
154
104
58
56
2060
61
28
3
6.98
1.537
7139
139
166
61
67
2103
60
35
4
1.00
1.815
8429
206
169
62
67
1808
70
44
5
1.50
1.127
5232
109
184
53
79
2032
38
41
6
5.45
1.576
7319
110
147
57
75
2121
49
34
8
2.02
1.599
7427
156
198
63
64
1598
63
64
9
2.00
1.993
9257
136
140
66
75
1295
69
57
10
1.50
1.769
8218
123
266
77
162
1713
90
107
11
2.00
1.313
6097
181
380
71
68
2733
75
45
12
2.87
1.427
6628
131
237
60
58
3146
66
74
14
2.96
1.610
7480
145
133
64
72
1807
77
36
15
2.56
1.468
6819
146
267
68
55
3244
88
43
16
1.97
0.441
2046
167
154
53
70
2180
80
32
17
1.58
0.424
1971
166
151
52
79
2202
80
36
* Li2O% calculated as (Li ppm/1,000,000) x 2.153 x 100%
SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c6397.html