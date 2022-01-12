U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

FIRST ENERGY METALS ACQUIRES FALCON LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY IN NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA

·7 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a lithium exploration property located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Falcon Lake Lithium Property consists of 48 mining claims covering approximately 960 hectares land located approximately 325 km North-northeast of Thunder Bay, and 75 km northeast of Armstrong, Ontario. The Property contains three spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite occurrences which were explored historically since the 1950s period. Lithium is the primary mineralization of interest in these pegmatites along with other rare metals such as beryllium, cesium, rubidium, niobium and tantalum.

Flacon Lake Lithium Property Highlights

  • The Property hosts Mineral Deposit Inventory ("MDI") lithium occurrences as recorded on Ontario Mining Land Administration System and other sources on ODM Map 2100 by Pye (1968) which include Falcon Lake Discovery (MDI52I08NE00012), Falcon Lake West (MDI52I08NE00009) and Falcon Lake East (MDI52I08NE00013).

  • The first reported work on the Property was completed in 1956 by British Canadian Lithium Mines Ltd. ("BCLM") on the Discovery, Falcon West and Falcon East occurrences (Darling, 1962). A total of 22 diamond drill holes for approximately 1,658.57 metres (5,441.5 ft) were drilled amongst the three showings. The 1956 diamond drilling outlined pegmatite zones to a depth of approximately 37 vertical metres (121 ft) from surface. Highlights of this drilling include 1.09% lithium (Li) over 10.97 m (36.0 ft) and 0.41% Li over 24.72 m (81.1 ft) from hole W-9 in the West zone and 1.13% Li over 4.91 m (16.1 ft) from hole E-4 in the East zone.

  • Canadian Ore Bodies acquired the Property and carried out geological mapping along with litho-geochemical sampling, trenching, channel sampling and diamond drilling during 2009-11 period. Highlights of the exploration work results are provided below (also see Tables 1-3):

Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information is taken from the publicly available sources. The Company has not been able to independently verify the information contained. The information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property, which is the subject of this news release. The Company will need to conduct exploration to confirm historical mineralization reported on the property and there is no guarantee that significant discovery will be made as a result of its exploration efforts.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Transaction Details:

Pursuant to a property purchase agreement between the Optionor (Hemlo Exploration Inc.) and the Company, January 3rd, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), First Energy holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making cash payments of $75,000, issuing 600,000 common shares, and carrying out exploration expenditures of $250,000 over a period of three years. This above noted agreement is with a non-related party and there are no directors, officers or senior management in common.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-09 Assay Highlights

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Li2O
(%)

Ta2O5
(ppm)

Be
(ppm)

Cs
(ppm)

Nb
(ppm)

Rb
(ppm)

CO-10-001

69.30

83.30

14.00

0.99

52.5

145.4

166.0

62.5

2080.7

including

69.30

74.30

5.00

1.25

46.6

214.7

189.8

69.4

2862.0

and

79.30

83.30

4.00

1.50

47.9

128.7

120.1

78.7

1657.5

CO-10-002

55.30

62.30

7.00

1.07

68.6

136.4

377.9

46.1

3477.1

CO-10-003

39.40

50.40

11.00

1.10

50.0

115.2

83.3

62.5

1377.1

including

44.40

50.40

6.00

1.52

48.5

156.6

84.7

79.9

1670.0

Table 2: Historical Surface Samples Results

Sample
#

Li2O
(%)

Li (%)

Li
(ppm)

Rb
(ppm)

Be
(ppm)

Cs
(ppm)

Ga
(ppm)

Ta
(ppm)

Nb
(ppm)

H467577

2.82

1.31

13100

1820

153

218

78

41.2

60.8

H467585

2.45

1.14

11400

1940

245

190

63.4

28.8

61.2

H467578

2.30

1.07

10700

2580

126.5

339

75.8

76.1

53.9

H467586

2.26

1.05

10500

1640

118

109

64.9

20.8

54.7

H467576

1.50

0.70

6990

3420

143.5

175

57.1

33.7

68.4

H467561

1.43

0.66

6640

2790

333

175.5

65.3

46.9

74.4

H467562

1.11

0.52

5150

2900

144.5

94.9

48.9

65

75.2

H467556

1.00

0.46

4630

3750

167

420

59.9

58.3

53.9

Table 3: Channel Samples composites assays

Channel
#

Length
(m)

Li2O
(%)

Li
(ppm)

Be
(ppm)

Cs
(ppm)

Ga
(ppm)

Nb
(ppm)

Rb
(ppm)

Sn
(ppm)

Ta
(ppm)

1

1.00

1.957

9089

243

61

77

66

2019

100

20

2

2.90

1.420

6595

154

104

58

56

2060

61

28

3

6.98

1.537

7139

139

166

61

67

2103

60

35

4

1.00

1.815

8429

206

169

62

67

1808

70

44

5

1.50

1.127

5232

109

184

53

79

2032

38

41

6

5.45

1.576

7319

110

147

57

75

2121

49

34

8

2.02

1.599

7427

156

198

63

64

1598

63

64

9

2.00

1.993

9257

136

140

66

75

1295

69

57

10

1.50

1.769

8218

123

266

77

162

1713

90

107

11

2.00

1.313

6097

181

380

71

68

2733

75

45

12

2.87

1.427

6628

131

237

60

58

3146

66

74

14

2.96

1.610

7480

145

133

64

72

1807

77

36

15

2.56

1.468

6819

146

267

68

55

3244

88

43

16

1.97

0.441

2046

167

154

53

70

2180

80

32

17

1.58

0.424

1971

166

151

52

79

2202

80

36

* Li2O% calculated as (Li ppm/1,000,000) x 2.153 x 100%

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c6397.html

