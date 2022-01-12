FIRST ENERGY METALS ACQUIRES FALCON LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY IN NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a lithium exploration property located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Falcon Lake Lithium Property consists of 48 mining claims covering approximately 960 hectares land located approximately 325 km North-northeast of Thunder Bay, and 75 km northeast of Armstrong, Ontario. The Property contains three spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite occurrences which were explored historically since the 1950s period. Lithium is the primary mineralization of interest in these pegmatites along with other rare metals such as beryllium, cesium, rubidium, niobium and tantalum.

Flacon Lake Lithium Property Highlights

The Property hosts Mineral Deposit Inventory ("MDI") lithium occurrences as recorded on Ontario Mining Land Administration System and other sources on ODM Map 2100 by Pye (1968) which include Falcon Lake Discovery (MDI52I08NE00012), Falcon Lake West (MDI52I08NE00009) and Falcon Lake East (MDI52I08NE00013).

The first reported work on the Property was completed in 1956 by British Canadian Lithium Mines Ltd. ("BCLM") on the Discovery, Falcon West and Falcon East occurrences (Darling, 1962). A total of 22 diamond drill holes for approximately 1,658.57 metres (5,441.5 ft) were drilled amongst the three showings. The 1956 diamond drilling outlined pegmatite zones to a depth of approximately 37 vertical metres (121 ft) from surface. Highlights of this drilling include 1.09% lithium (Li) over 10.97 m (36.0 ft) and 0.41% Li over 24.72 m (81.1 ft) from hole W-9 in the West zone and 1.13% Li over 4.91 m (16.1 ft) from hole E-4 in the East zone.

Canadian Ore Bodies acquired the Property and carried out geological mapping along with litho-geochemical sampling, trenching, channel sampling and diamond drilling during 2009-11 period. Highlights of the exploration work results are provided below (also see Tables 1-3):

Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information is taken from the publicly available sources. The Company has not been able to independently verify the information contained. The information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property, which is the subject of this news release. The Company will need to conduct exploration to confirm historical mineralization reported on the property and there is no guarantee that significant discovery will be made as a result of its exploration efforts.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Transaction Details:

Pursuant to a property purchase agreement between the Optionor (Hemlo Exploration Inc.) and the Company, January 3rd, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), First Energy holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making cash payments of $75,000, issuing 600,000 common shares, and carrying out exploration expenditures of $250,000 over a period of three years. This above noted agreement is with a non-related party and there are no directors, officers or senior management in common.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-09 Assay Highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Be

(ppm) Cs

(ppm) Nb

(ppm) Rb

(ppm) CO-10-001 69.30 83.30 14.00 0.99 52.5 145.4 166.0 62.5 2080.7 including 69.30 74.30 5.00 1.25 46.6 214.7 189.8 69.4 2862.0 and 79.30 83.30 4.00 1.50 47.9 128.7 120.1 78.7 1657.5 CO-10-002 55.30 62.30 7.00 1.07 68.6 136.4 377.9 46.1 3477.1 CO-10-003 39.40 50.40 11.00 1.10 50.0 115.2 83.3 62.5 1377.1 including 44.40 50.40 6.00 1.52 48.5 156.6 84.7 79.9 1670.0

Table 2: Historical Surface Samples Results

Sample

# Li 2 O

(%) Li (%) Li

(ppm) Rb

(ppm) Be

(ppm) Cs

(ppm) Ga

(ppm) Ta

(ppm) Nb

(ppm) H467577 2.82 1.31 13100 1820 153 218 78 41.2 60.8 H467585 2.45 1.14 11400 1940 245 190 63.4 28.8 61.2 H467578 2.30 1.07 10700 2580 126.5 339 75.8 76.1 53.9 H467586 2.26 1.05 10500 1640 118 109 64.9 20.8 54.7 H467576 1.50 0.70 6990 3420 143.5 175 57.1 33.7 68.4 H467561 1.43 0.66 6640 2790 333 175.5 65.3 46.9 74.4 H467562 1.11 0.52 5150 2900 144.5 94.9 48.9 65 75.2 H467556 1.00 0.46 4630 3750 167 420 59.9 58.3 53.9

Table 3: Channel Samples composites assays

Channel

# Length

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Li

(ppm) Be

(ppm) Cs

(ppm) Ga

(ppm) Nb

(ppm) Rb

(ppm) Sn

(ppm) Ta

(ppm) 1 1.00 1.957 9089 243 61 77 66 2019 100 20 2 2.90 1.420 6595 154 104 58 56 2060 61 28 3 6.98 1.537 7139 139 166 61 67 2103 60 35 4 1.00 1.815 8429 206 169 62 67 1808 70 44 5 1.50 1.127 5232 109 184 53 79 2032 38 41 6 5.45 1.576 7319 110 147 57 75 2121 49 34 8 2.02 1.599 7427 156 198 63 64 1598 63 64 9 2.00 1.993 9257 136 140 66 75 1295 69 57 10 1.50 1.769 8218 123 266 77 162 1713 90 107 11 2.00 1.313 6097 181 380 71 68 2733 75 45 12 2.87 1.427 6628 131 237 60 58 3146 66 74 14 2.96 1.610 7480 145 133 64 72 1807 77 36 15 2.56 1.468 6819 146 267 68 55 3244 88 43 16 1.97 0.441 2046 167 154 53 70 2180 80 32 17 1.58 0.424 1971 166 151 52 79 2202 80 36

* Li 2 O% calculated as (Li ppm/1,000,000) x 2.153 x 100%

