FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 0.93 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 5.2 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-17 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

·5 min read
In this article:
  • FEMFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-17 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected two spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts, of which the first is 5.2 metres (m) wide zone grading 0.93 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 214 m drilled depth, and a second 4.0 m wide intercept grading 0.30% Li2O at 292 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb), and tantalum (Ta).

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

  • 5.2 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 214 m with average lithium grades 0.93% Li2O or 4,314 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li), 173.60 ppm Be, 35.54 ppm Cs, 89.22 ppm Nb, 536.20 ppm Rb, and 63.60 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 0.86%.

  • 4.0 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 292 m with average lithium grade of 0.30% Li2O or 1,384.25 ppm Li, 390.25 ppm Be, 201.03 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Nb, 1,307 ppm Rb, and 58.23 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 1.33%.

Drill hole LC-21-17 was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287097.165E, 5367780.098N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 38.95 degrees (TN), Dip -44.5 degrees with a total drilled depth of 315 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-17 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol

Depth
From

Depth To

Total
Width

Li

Li2O

Be

Cs

Fe

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

m

m

m

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit




3


3

0.1

0.05

2.4

0.4

0.2

Analysis Method




FUS-MS-Na2O2

First Li Intercept

201863

214

215

1

4600

0.99

167

58.5

0.9

74.9

791

73

201864

215

216

1

4510

0.97

147

39.3

1.01

87.6

1160

55.5

201865

216

217

1

2790

0.60

312

18.4

0.61

70.2

123

47.3

201866

217

218

1

5920

1.27

100

20.5

1.03

126.2

331

76.1

201867

218

219.2

1.2

3750

0.81

142

41

0.75

87.2

276

66.1

Total / Average

214.00

219.20

5.20

4314.00

0.93

173.60

35.54

0.86

89.22

536.20

63.60

201868

268

269

1

272

0.06

231

83.5

0.96

76.7

373

62.2

201869

269

270

1

120

0.03

200

10.8

0.46

88.8

216

62

201871

270

271

1

189

0.04

136

4.4

0.55

49.9

39.4

32.5

201872

271

272

1

851

0.18

213

23.3

0.79

89

735

85.1

201873

284.4

285

0.6

598

0.13

184

190

1

31.3

934

90.6

201874

285

286

1

60

0.01

375

21.8

0.58

78.3

25.3

82.3

201876

286

287

1

115

0.02

506

35.1

0.6

150.1

80.2

218

201877

287

288

1

117

0.03

432

33.9

0.4

94

100

94.9

201878

288

289

1

59

0.01

275

16.8

0.51

31

26.7

39.5

201879

289

290

1

71

0.02

78

9.1

0.43

49.3

60.3

57.9

201881

290

290.9

0.9

67

0.01

261

11.1

0.35

74.9

38.2

81

Second Li Intercept

201882

292

293

1

837

0.18

854

142

1

18.7

558

20.3

201883

293

294

1

2170

0.47

322

34.1

0.71

74.4

370

70.1

201884

294

295

1

1150

0.25

254

255

1.53

69.1

1890

73.5

201885

295

296

1

1380

0.30

131

373

2.09

53.8

2410

69

Total / Average

292.00

296.00

4.00

1384.25

0.30

390.25

201.03

1.33

54.00

1307.00

58.23

201886

296

297

1

120

0.03

38

12.4

0.75

84

287

50.5

201887

297

298

1

78

0.02

105

14.1

0.47

96.8

261

65.2

201888

298

299

1

369

0.08

188

53.2

0.86

163.2

1290

74.2

201889

299

300

1

108

0.02

230

41.9

0.69

111.2

1210

54.5

201891

300

301

1

95

0.02

360

22.2

0.51

80

599

58.7

201892

301

302

1

49

0.01

394

7.3

0.58

164.6

71.2

96.2

201893

302

303

1

35

0.01

232

9.7

0.34

170.7

79

72.9

201894

303

304

1

478

0.10

183

31.2

0.66

102.8

671

89.4

201895

304

305

1

367

0.08

181

177

1.25

107

413

123

Note:

A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c6872.html

