FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 1.56 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 6 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-18 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CNSX: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-18 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected several spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts from 58.2 metres (m) to 160 m drilled depth; of which the most promising intercept grading 1.56 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 6 m at 114 m drilled depth, and a second 19 m wide intercept grading 0.48% Li2O at 141 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta).

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

7.5 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 58.2 m with lithium grades in the range of 0.15% to 0.59% Li2O.

1.9 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 104.4 m with average lithium grade of 0.55% Li2O.

6 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 114 m with average grade of lithium 1.56% Li2O, 218.83 parts per million (ppm) Be, 56.75 ppm Cs, 77.78 ppm Nb, 1,297.83 ppm Rb, and 88.98 ppm Ta.

19 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 141 m with average grade of lithium 0.48% Li2O, 152.84 ppm Be, 53.42 ppm Cs, 93.57 ppm Nb, 1,854.16 ppm Rb, and 68.75 ppm Ta.

Drill hole LC-21-18was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287095.86E, 5367778.51N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 44.65 degrees (TN), Dip -64 degrees with a total drilled depth of 249 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-18 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol Depth From Depth To Total Thickness Li Li2O Be Cs Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol m m m ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit





3

3 0.1 2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method





FUS-MS-Na2O2 201896 58.2 60 1.8 1910 0.41 101 37.5 29.7 274 64.9 201897 60 60.5 0.5 1640 0.35 48 274 67.3 2400 497 201898 64 65 1 2760 0.59 105 103 41.8 520 113 201899 65 65.7 0.7 712 0.15 58 6.3 54.6 58.1 105 201901 70.8 72 1.2 680 0.15 31 133 41 950 106 201902 76.7 78 1.3 1190 0.26 455 51.6 53.5 193 112 201903 88.4 89.2 0.8 317 0.07 229 139 81.1 373 120 201904 104.4 105 0.6 3770 0.81 194 40.5 78.8 338 150 201905 105 105.5 0.5 2660 0.57 192 28.7 82.8 247 180 201906 105.5 106.3 0.8 1270 0.27 176 35 87 312 180 201907 113.5 114 0.5 4850 1.04 157 202 72.9 1140 101 First Li Intercept



0













201908 114 115 1 9340 2.01 305 41.3 84.6 207 60.9 201909 115 116 1 6380 1.37 238 53.1 76 1450 104 201911 116 117 1 7990 1.72 188 83.7 72.8 1950 141 201912 117 118 1 6320 1.36 212 50.3 84.5 1290 92.1 201913 118 119 1 6070 1.31 175 58.3 76.8 1460 69.3 201914 119 120 1 7340 1.58 195 53.8 72 1430 66.6 Total / Average 114 120 6 7240 1.56 218.83 56.75 77.78 1297.83 88.98 201915 120 120.6 0.6 2270 0.49 147 52.5 83.8 1450 70.1 201916 140 141 1 217 0.05 248 38 27.8 433 24.2 Second Li Intercept



















201917 141 142 1 1330 0.29 266 36.3 102.2 469 102 201918 142 143 1 3410 0.73 191 42.3 82.6 1110 62.4 201919 143 144 1 2700 0.58 186 54.8 86.3 1870 65.7 201921 144 145 1 2330 0.50 98 71.3 116.1 2770 66.7 201922 145 146 1 2970 0.64 80 70.1 93.4 2630 54 201923 146 147 1 674 0.14 133 40.9 103 1300 57.3 201924 147 148 1 1760 0.38 223 46.3 109.5 1440 85.7 201926 148 149 1 2760 0.59 242 63.6 106.3 1940 73.5 201927 149 150 1 3960 0.85 181 64.3 128.9 1500 118 201928 150 151 1 2570 0.55 105 66.5 100.7 2450 60.1 201929 151 152 1 3060 0.66 97 72.5 74.8 2740 78.5 201931 152 153 1 2760 0.59 111 41.3 84.8 1280 48.1 201932 153 154 1 659 0.14 131 44.7 94 1600 59.2 201933 154 155 1 1480 0.32 145 51 78.6 2250 46.1 201934 155 156 1 455 0.10 128 36.4 110.5 1500 96.6 201935 156 157 1 411 0.09 106 35.2 67.9 1440 50.7 201936 157 158 1 1980 0.43 150 65.4 75.9 2940 47.8 201937 158 159 1 6350 1.37 205 61.1 80.9 1920 70.2 201938 159 160 1 594 0.13 126 50.9 81.5 2080 63.6 Total / Average 141.00 160.00 19.00 2,221.74 0.48 152.84 53.42 93.57 1,854.16 68.75 201939 160 161 1 140 0.03 115 54.5 76.9 2750 63.1 201941 161 161.5 0.5 183 0.04 220 48.8 66.6 1610 41.2

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

