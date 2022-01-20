U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 1.56 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 6 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-18 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

6 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CNSX: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-18 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected several spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts from 58.2 metres (m) to 160 m drilled depth; of which the most promising intercept grading 1.56 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 6 m at 114 m drilled depth, and a second 19 m wide intercept grading 0.48% Li2O at 141 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta).

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

  • 7.5 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 58.2 m with lithium grades in the range of 0.15% to 0.59% Li2O.

  • 1.9 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 104.4 m with average lithium grade of 0.55% Li2O.

  • 6 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 114 m with average grade of lithium 1.56% Li2O, 218.83 parts per million (ppm) Be, 56.75 ppm Cs, 77.78 ppm Nb, 1,297.83 ppm Rb, and 88.98 ppm Ta.

  • 19 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 141 m with average grade of lithium 0.48% Li2O, 152.84 ppm Be, 53.42 ppm Cs, 93.57 ppm Nb, 1,854.16 ppm Rb, and 68.75 ppm Ta.

Drill hole LC-21-18was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287095.86E, 5367778.51N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 44.65 degrees (TN), Dip -64 degrees with a total drilled depth of 249 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-18 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol

Depth From

Depth To

Total Thickness

Li

Li2O

Be

Cs

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

m

m

m

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit




3


3

0.1

2.4

0.4

0.2

Analysis Method




FUS-MS-Na2O2

201896

58.2

60

1.8

1910

0.41

101

37.5

29.7

274

64.9

201897

60

60.5

0.5

1640

0.35

48

274

67.3

2400

497

201898

64

65

1

2760

0.59

105

103

41.8

520

113

201899

65

65.7

0.7

712

0.15

58

6.3

54.6

58.1

105

201901

70.8

72

1.2

680

0.15

31

133

41

950

106

201902

76.7

78

1.3

1190

0.26

455

51.6

53.5

193

112

201903

88.4

89.2

0.8

317

0.07

229

139

81.1

373

120

201904

104.4

105

0.6

3770

0.81

194

40.5

78.8

338

150

201905

105

105.5

0.5

2660

0.57

192

28.7

82.8

247

180

201906

105.5

106.3

0.8

1270

0.27

176

35

87

312

180

201907

113.5

114

0.5

4850

1.04

157

202

72.9

1140

101

First Li Intercept



0








201908

114

115

1

9340

2.01

305

41.3

84.6

207

60.9

201909

115

116

1

6380

1.37

238

53.1

76

1450

104

201911

116

117

1

7990

1.72

188

83.7

72.8

1950

141

201912

117

118

1

6320

1.36

212

50.3

84.5

1290

92.1

201913

118

119

1

6070

1.31

175

58.3

76.8

1460

69.3

201914

119

120

1

7340

1.58

195

53.8

72

1430

66.6

Total / Average

114

120

6

7240

1.56

218.83

56.75

77.78

1297.83

88.98

201915

120

120.6

0.6

2270

0.49

147

52.5

83.8

1450

70.1

201916

140

141

1

217

0.05

248

38

27.8

433

24.2

Second Li Intercept











201917

141

142

1

1330

0.29

266

36.3

102.2

469

102

201918

142

143

1

3410

0.73

191

42.3

82.6

1110

62.4

201919

143

144

1

2700

0.58

186

54.8

86.3

1870

65.7

201921

144

145

1

2330

0.50

98

71.3

116.1

2770

66.7

201922

145

146

1

2970

0.64

80

70.1

93.4

2630

54

201923

146

147

1

674

0.14

133

40.9

103

1300

57.3

201924

147

148

1

1760

0.38

223

46.3

109.5

1440

85.7

201926

148

149

1

2760

0.59

242

63.6

106.3

1940

73.5

201927

149

150

1

3960

0.85

181

64.3

128.9

1500

118

201928

150

151

1

2570

0.55

105

66.5

100.7

2450

60.1

201929

151

152

1

3060

0.66

97

72.5

74.8

2740

78.5

201931

152

153

1

2760

0.59

111

41.3

84.8

1280

48.1

201932

153

154

1

659

0.14

131

44.7

94

1600

59.2

201933

154

155

1

1480

0.32

145

51

78.6

2250

46.1

201934

155

156

1

455

0.10

128

36.4

110.5

1500

96.6

201935

156

157

1

411

0.09

106

35.2

67.9

1440

50.7

201936

157

158

1

1980

0.43

150

65.4

75.9

2940

47.8

201937

158

159

1

6350

1.37

205

61.1

80.9

1920

70.2

201938

159

160

1

594

0.13

126

50.9

81.5

2080

63.6

Total / Average

141.00

160.00

19.00

2,221.74

0.48

152.84

53.42

93.57

1,854.16

68.75

201939

160

161

1

140

0.03

115

54.5

76.9

2750

63.1

201941

161

161.5

0.5

183

0.04

220

48.8

66.6

1610

41.2

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c8576.html

