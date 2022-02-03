FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 1.26 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 2.7 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-19 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE), (OTCQB: FEMFF) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-19 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected 1.26 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) or 5,849 parts per million (ppm) lithium over 2.7 m at 61 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be) in the range of 72 to 230 ppm, cesium (Cs) 11.4 to 57.3 ppm, niobium (Nb) 60.6 to 68.5 ppm, rubidium (Rb) 86.2 to 986 ppm, and tantalum (Ta) 95.9 to 110 ppm.

Drill hole LC-21-19 was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287122.47E, 5367825.815N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 207.55 degrees (TN), Dip -54.2 degrees with a total drilled depth of 165 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Story continues

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c5074.html