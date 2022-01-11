U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,949.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,603.50
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,167.10
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2410
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.00
    -13.94 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.96
    -54.27 (-5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,206.64
    -271.92 (-0.95%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

In First Year, Enterprise's "Equitable Path Forward" Growth Fund Reaches $350 Million Goal

·4 min read

Five-year, $3.5 billion racial equity initiative continues to draw high-profile impact investors seeking to invest in housing developers of color

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) announced today that its Equitable Path Forward initiative reached its initial $350 million Growth Fund goal just one year after launching in December 2020, enabling it to invest in affordable housing providers of color across the country. Enterprise will continue to channel this unprecedented investor interest to grow the operations and market share of developers of color to address historic inequities in the real estate industry and the communities the industry serves.

The Growth Fund is the central pillar of Equitable Path Forward, which seeks to dismantle the legacy of racism in housing—including what types of homes get built, where they're built, who builds them and the wealth that they generate. Equitable Path Forward fills the capital gap created by decades of systemic racism, provides advisory services to housing providers and creates new career pathways to diversify real estate, an industry in which only 2% of development companies are Black-led and minority-led firms control only 1.5% of assets under management.

"The response to Equitable Path Forward has been overwhelming. Our coalition of investor partners will help us break down the barriers that have limited developers' access to capital for decades," said Priscilla Almodovar, president and chief executive officer, Enterprise. "We are here for change and we are just getting started."

Investors include a diverse and blue-chip range of companies, banks and foundations, including: Bank of America, Ford Foundation, Go ATL, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Kresge Foundation, MacKenzie Scott, National Philanthropic Trust, Netflix, NY Attorney General, New York Life, Northern Trust, Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, Siemens Foundation, and U.S. Bank.

Through a partnership with Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and the Community Investment Guarantee Pool, Enterprise also launched as part of Equitable Path Forward a first-of-its-kind Standby Guaranty Facility, a credit enhancement tool that helps unlock access to capital for developers of color whose balance sheets do not meet traditional investor requirements. Not only will this immediately unlock capital to developers who have been locked out of traditional investor pools, but the operating history that follows will help change the system by proving to the capital markets that these investments are well worth making within their required risk-adjusted returns, and that will in turn help unlock exponentially greater investment in these housing providers and the communities they serve.

"JPMorgan Chase is proud to partner with Enterprise to build new levels of equity in Black, Hispanic and Latino communities by supporting housing providers who reflect the neighborhoods they develop," said Alice Carr, Head of Community Development Banking, JPMorgan Chase. "Equitable Path Forward demonstrates bold thinking and practical application, and its objects align well with our firm's Racial Equity Commitment."

Equitable Path Forward's investments span the breadth of the country and the wide range of capital products Enterprise offers. To date, over $150 million has been committed to dozens of developers of color across every region of the country. And Enterprise is in conversations with dozens more housing providers about additional investment, including many businesses that would have limited alternative options for raising the type of capital needed to grow their operations and create affordable homes in their communities.

"To see greater equity and improved community outcomes, capital needs to move to community-driven developers with experience like The Unity Council," said Chris Iglesias, CEO of The Unity Council. "Enterprise's Equitable Path Forward initiative will allow us to preserve the vitality of communities of color that have suffered from decades of disinvestment and racism."

Over the next four years and beyond, Enterprise will continue to advance racial equity and invest in housing providers committed to creating equitable and inclusive neighborhoods.

About Enterprise Community Partners
Enterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. We support community development organizations on the ground, aggregate and invest capital for impact, advance housing policy at every level of government, and build and manage communities ourselves. Since 1982, we have invested $44 billion and created 781,000 homes across all 50 states – all to make home and community places of pride, power and belonging. Join us at enterprisecommunity.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-first-year-enterprises-equitable-path-forward-growth-fund-reaches-350-million-goal-301456286.html

SOURCE Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks see pullback amid Wall Street and COVID worries

    Asian shares sank in cautious trading Tuesday following a decline on Wall Street amid continuing worries about the omicron coronavirus variant

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.