First Ever On-Demand Auto Body Collision Repair App Launched by Real Auto Body

·3 min read

Insurance Claims Now Handled on Your Smartphone, Eliminating Hassle of Driving to an Auto Body Shop

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Auto Body (https://realautobody.com), the inventors of on-demand auto body collision repair, announces the launch of the first ever on-demand auto body collision repair app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The on-demand service allows accident victims to handle the repair of their collision damaged vehicle from their smartphone without ever having to drive to an auto body shop at no extra cost to them.

Customers currently use the service by going to the company website at RealAutoBody.com and clicking on "Start-A-Repair." They input their vehicle and insurance claim information and schedule pick up of their vehicle from their home or work by a Real Auto Body flatbed truck. Clients are updated by the Real Auto Body website and contacted by email from a dedicated customer service representative throughout the process. The vehicle is then returned to the client once the repairs are completed. Now users of the service are able to download the Real Auto Body App on their smartphone which allows them to perform all the aforementioned tasks and includes additional features such as in-app texting with a customer service representative and the uploading of photos of their damaged vehicle.

Real Auto Body currently services customers located in Los Angeles County, Orange County, the Inland Empire and parts of Ventura and San Diego Counties.

"Our Google Reviews tell the story. I'm so proud when past customers take the time to write comments such as, 'Best service EVER,' 'all I can say is Wow,' 'This was the greatest service ever,' and 'the body work was impeccable' because our mission statement is to provide 'unbelievable service to our customers, community, and our fellow team members.' The launch of the Real Auto Body App is just a continuation of that commitment to serve others," said Nick Czuczko, Founder of Real Auto Body.

Customers who use the service will continue to receive a $500 Visa Gift Card on all insurance claims over $2,500 when they have their vehicle repaired with Real Auto Body for the foreseeable future. Customers may also use the gift card toward their deductible if they have one.

Additionally, Real Auto Body is expanding its network of certified collision centers in Southern California and potential network collision centers are encouraged to visit realautobody.com/auto-body-shop-sign-up to apply.

For more information about Real Auto Body, please visit www.realautobody.com

Real Auto Body App Apple App Store Link:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/real-auto-body/id1581615299

Real Auto Body App Google Play Store Link:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.realautobody.app

About Real Auto Body
Real Auto Body is an on-demand auto body collision repair service that utilizes only "Real" factory OEM parts and repair procedures to restore customer vehicles to pre-accident condition in Southern California.

Media contact:
Nick Czuczko
322073@email4pr.com
800-705-6495

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-on-demand-auto-body-collision-repair-app-launched-by-real-auto-body-301407469.html

SOURCE Real Auto Body

