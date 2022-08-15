U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.25
    -19.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,565.00
    -153.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,539.50
    -38.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.10
    -12.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.69
    -4.40 (-4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -27.30 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    -0.48 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    -0.0059 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.97
    +0.77 (+3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1800
    -0.3000 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,132.08
    -427.71 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.53
    +1.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.18
    -15.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

First ever Fiat-on-Chain launched by L3COS disrupts the $152BN Global Stable Token industry by launching GBP, Euro and USD on chain safeguarded with central banks

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L3COS, the blockchain based operating system will launch the world's first ever Fiat-on-Chain with three initial currencies – GBP, Euro, and USD - all of which will be safeguarded with central banks.

In September 2022, L3COS will launch its closed loop, digital assets marketplace, enabled by Fiat-on-Chain (FoC) deposits and withdrawals. Every participant transacting on the L3COS platform will have a KYC/AML screened, unique and verified digital identity, allowing individuals, businesses, and governments to interact and trade in a safe and regulated way, on a global scale. This frictionless trade is facilitated using smart contracts and currencies of the end users' choice.

Revolutionary FoC (Fiat-on-Chain) technology also delivers real-time settlement of all transactions within the L3COS ecosystem (Real Time Gross Settlement).

Initially, the FoC (Fiat-on-Chain) will be used for payments by launch partners AgriDex (the global supply chain marketplace for agriculture and food) and ENT Global (the global entertainment and sports marketplace with digital rights management).

Siobhan McArdle, CEO, L3COS:

"We are delighted to offer our FoC (Fiat-on-Chain) solution for the digital asset markets industry, eliminating the risks posed by stable tokens and other equivalents. The total value of FoC deposits is safeguarded with central banks at all times, which provides security and ultimate liquidity of your deposits."

About L3COS

Founded by Zurab Ashvil, L3COS, (pronounced 'Leckoss') is a blockchain-based operating system bringing the benefits of blockchain to the wider economy. It provides full governmental and regulatory oversight across digital transactions, and is applicable for all businesses, large and small, as well as for individuals. It is the first and inevitable, but essential, step in making the world fully digitalized.

L3COS based operating systems are quantum-safe with the ability to execute transactions and exchanges at the scale and speed necessary to disrupt both existing blockchain and traditional methods. Its technology is immutable, fully auditable, traceable and transparent, all of which makes tracking cross border movements cost effective and efficient.

The operating system facilitates secure, regulated and digitalized activity for countries around the world, as well as the tax and regulatory requirements for sovereign regulated institutions, such as the UK Customs & Excise and US Customs & Border Protection, for corporates and for individuals.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-fiat-on-chain-launched-by-l3cos-disrupts-the-152bn-global-stable-token-industry-by-launching-gbp-euro-and-usd-on-chain-safeguarded-with-central-banks-301605591.html

SOURCE L3COS

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 healthcare stocks to watch amid Senate’s healthcare bill. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and how they will be impacted by the new laws, you can go directly to see the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill. On August 7, […]

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

    If investors can get their hands on the stocks that are building something much bigger, there's usually an outsized opportunity to benefit. There are plenty of reasons why Amazon might deserve a spot on your current buy list, but I think one of the most compelling is the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • Ready to cash out some gains on this stock market run? An exit path is about to emerge, says this strategist

    Our call of the day from Michael O'Rourke, strategist at JonesTrading, says investors should be harboring doubts about this stock market.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Consider Nvidia. If you had invested $3,000 in Nvidia stock 10 years ago, that total would have grown to $147,000 today. Undoubtedly, there are stocks today that could go on to duplicate -- or even beat -- Nvidia's return given enough time.

  • Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59

    (Bloomberg) -- Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president who was known for his time leading Deutsche Bank traders into the lender’s investment banking heights, died five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer. He was 59. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan

  • Turquoise Hill Stock Plunges After Rejecting $2.7 Billion Rio Tinto Buyout Offer

    "Oyu Tolgoi is an attractive tier one asset, and we remain highly focused on and optimistic about its transformation into one of the world's great copper mines," Turquoise Hill said.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Traders Weigh China Outlook, Iran Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses at the start of the week as traders weighed concerns about Chinese demand and the prospect for more Iranian supply.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaWest Texas Intermediate dropped near $88 a barrel,

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.