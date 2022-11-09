U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,816.50
    -18.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,991.00
    -184.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,039.50
    -54.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.50
    -12.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    -1.01 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    -0.0049 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    25.49
    +1.14 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0148 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3700
    +0.7070 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,584.50
    -1,991.19 (-10.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.64
    -57.27 (-12.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.16
    -6.98 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

First Ever OtterBox Frē Wraps iPhone 14 Lineup in Waterproof Phone Case

·2 min read

-LifeProof Case Legacy Lives on with Frē Series-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frē Series, the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S., is available now from OtterBox for the first time ever.1 OtterBox Frē Series offers full waterproof protection for your new iPhone 14 with the confidence and protection built for extreme adventures and everyday life. Get it now on otterbox.com.

OtterBox Frē Series offers full waterproof protection for your new iPhone 14 with the confidence and protection built for extreme adventures and everyday life.
OtterBox Frē Series offers full waterproof protection for your new iPhone 14 with the confidence and protection built for extreme adventures and everyday life.

"The original Frē Series waterproof case, engineered by LifeProof, has been adding waterproof protection to phones since the iPhone 4," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Now, under the OtterBox brand, Frē Series provides that same all-around protection so your device can go straight from the water to MagSafe charging in your backpack without waiting for the device to dry out.2 Frē Series is ready to take on the rigors of an active lifestyle."

Frē Series covers your phone on all sides, keeps up with every activity and survives hard falls along the way. Plus, it aligns securely to MagSafe accessories to keep you geared up for any adventure. Frē Series has waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof and dirt-proof protection to keep iPhones in pristine condition. It is water tested to two meters (6.6 feet) for up to an hour, drop proof to two meters and completely sealed from dust, dirt and snow. With new colors and a super sleek profile, Frē Series shows off the slim lines of the latest iPhone 14 devices and adds a splash of color to any outing.

OtterBox Frē Series is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S.,Cell Phone Device Protection, Water-resistant/ Waterproof, Jan. 2018Jan. 2022 combined.

2Dry off case fully before attaching MagSafe accessories. OtterBox MagSafe power accessories are NOT waterproof.

3Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017Jan. 2021

OtterBox Logo.
OtterBox Logo.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-otterbox-fr-wraps-iphone-14-lineup-in-waterproof-phone-case-301672709.html

SOURCE OtterBox

Recommended Stories

  • AMD Unveils Sub-$1000 High-End Graphics Cards

    AMD's new cards could be winners if they come close to matching Nvidia's RTX 4000 series in performance.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Apple's innovative business of top-rated products and services has made it a haven for investors this year. The company's unique ability to reinvent existing technology and boost it into mainstream use has had an undeniable effect on consumer technology, and will likely continue doing so for years to come. Here's why Apple would be my first choice if I could only buy one stock.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy to Invest in Virtual Reality

    Virtual reality (VR) has become one of the biggest buzz phrases in the tech world. Now might be a great time to invest in the leading VR companies. No company is investing more money into the growth of VR than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Some Wall Street analysts say these growth stocks could produce triple-digit returns in the next year.

  • Apple AirPods Maker Dives After Revealing Major Client Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- GoerTek Inc. plunged its daily limit of 10% after the maker of Apple Inc.’s AirPods disclosed it suspended production of an audio product from “a major overseas customer.”Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBFThe Chinese company, which named ne

  • Review: Apple's New MacBook Air With M2 Processor

    CR's testers give top marks to the new MacBook Air, but savvy shoppers should also consider the older M1 AirThe latest MacBook Air has a new Apple-designed M2 processor.By Nicholas De LeonAbout t...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was news that the company had created an alternative chip to comply with the U.S. export ban to China. Nvidia has developed a new high-end processor for customers in China, following a U.S. government export ban announced back in August. The newly designed graphics processing unit (GPU), dubbed the A800, has been modified to meet to new restrictions, while still providing users with ample processing power.

  • DigitalOcean Wants to Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure

    Fueled by the acquisition of Cloudways, DigitalOcean sees a big opportunity to help small businesses manage their cloud infrastructures.

  • YouTube Makes a TikTok-Like Change (You May Hate it)

    Since its release in 2016, the quick-byte social media app known as TikTok has completely changed the landscape of social media. Meta Platforms seems to agree and has added its own alternative to TikTok called Reels. Google subsidiary YouTube also has its own short-form video content called Shorts.

  • Audi SQ8 e-tron

    On Tuesday, Audi officially unveiled its latest EV SUV, the luxurious Q8 e-tron.

  • IBM's latest quantum computing processor triples the qubits of its predecessor

    IBM is on track to meet its target of having a 4000-plus qubit quantum computer by 2025.

  • Amazon's early Black Friday deals include this Acer laptop for $200

    Take advantage of Amazon Canada's early Black Friday savings on must-have laptops.

  • Microsoft’s Cloud Sparks Complaint to EU by Amazon-Linked Group

    (Bloomberg) -- A collection of Microsoft Corp.’s rivals including OVH and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS fired off an antitrust complaint to European Union watchdogs alleging the software giant uses unfair licensing practices to lure customers in the region to its cloud infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows

  • How many iPhones will Apple lose from a COVID lockdown at the biggest factory in the world? How about 6 million, Bank of America says

    China’s COVID-zero policy creates headaches for Apple, as a factory closure threatens supply of its flagship product.

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBFThe company and its suppliers now aim to make 87

  • How Google and Renault’s Expanded Auto Deal Could Change the Industry

    The cars will be able to continuously update “over-the-air,” much like smartphones, and feature advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

  • Gilat Wins Client To Extend 4G Coverage for Mobile Operators In Latin America

    Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS) chose Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) to extend 4G cellular backhaul over satellite for mobile operators serving rural areas in the northern part of Latin America. Within a multi-year agreement with TGS, Gilat will provide its SkyEdge II-c platform to increase support for large regional projects. Gustavo Arditti, Global Director of the Satellite Business Unit at Telefónica Global Solutions, said, "Gilat met those needs with good spectral efficiency a

  • Microsoft faces new EU antitrust complaint on cloud computing practices

    Microsoft faces a new antitrust complaint over its cloud computing practices as trade group CISPE, whose members include Amazon, took its grievance to European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday. CISPE has alleged that Microsoft's new contractual terms imposed on Oct. 1 together with other practices are irreparably damaging the European cloud computing ecosystem.

  • LG's Stretchable, Smooshable Screen Promises a Future of Shatter-Proof Gadgets

    The price of gadgets is only going to continue to increase, making the sting of accidentally dropping your smartphone or tablet and watching the screen shatter to thousands of pieces even more painful. But what if screens were the most durable part of a touchscreen device? That’s a future I’m ready for, and one that LG is diligently working on.

  • Down 83%, This Software Stock Could Be Ready to Soar

    Sky-high valuations coming into the year, rising interest rates, and macroeconomic pressures have led to a collapse in share prices nearly across the board. Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), a small-cap software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock that went public through a direct listing last September, is no stranger to the market pain.