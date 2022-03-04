U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,298.37
    -65.12 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,364.60
    -430.06 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,264.60
    -273.34 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.44
    -37.97 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.63
    +3.96 (+3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.00
    +31.10 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    +0.55 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0156 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7090
    -0.1350 (-7.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3213
    -0.0133 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6620
    -0.7990 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,778.31
    -1,703.02 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.24
    -14.45 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.99
    -231.86 (-3.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

FIRST EVER SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED SOVEREIGN BOND SUPPORTS THE REPUBLIC OF CHILE'S CLIMATE AMBITIONS

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Societe Generale was active bookrunner and joint sustainability structuring advisor of first-ever sustainability linked sovereign bond

Societe Generale acted as an Active Bookrunner and Joint Sustainability Structuring advisor for a new USD 2bn 20-year sustainability-linked bond transaction for the Republic of Chile. The transaction references the Republic of Chile Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework published on February 23rd, 2022.

This transaction marks the first sustainability-linked offering by the Republic of Chile, as well as the first sustainability-linked bond ever issued by a sovereign globally.

The transaction was very well received by the investor community, garnering a ~$6bn final orderbook (3x oversubscription) at a final landing level of T+200bps.

The new bonds are the first debt offering under the Republic of Chile's new SLB Framework and follows Chile's issuance of green bonds in 2019 and sustainable bonds in 2020, both firsts for Latin American sovereign issuers, and its issuance of landmark social bonds in 2021. Having issued in sustainable format in EUR, USD and CLP over the past three years, Chile is already a reference signature in this market.

Through the new SLB Framework, Chile's Ministry of Finance is further expanding its commitment to sustainable development and, through the issuance of SLBs, Chile intends to leverage ambitious timelines to achieve strong sustainable outcomes that are relevant, core and material to Chile and its people, as well as to create a benchmark for other sovereigns.

The Republic of Chile's sustainability-linked bonds were issued with a coupon rate tied to the achievement of Sustainability Performance Targets, measured through two KPIs: (i) Absolute Greenhouse Gas Emissions (MtCO2e), and (ii) Share of Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Generation in the National Electric System. Chile's SLB Framework and bond issuance are grounded in Chile's commitment to the Paris Agreement. The SLB Framework received a favorable Second Party Opinion.

Societe Generale has acted as the structuring advisor for highly visible inaugural green, social and sustainability transactions for key clients in all asset classes, across the globe, highlighting the bank's strong advisory capabilities in the Sustainable and Positive Impact finance field.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialized businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognized expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-sustainability-linked-sovereign-bond-supports-the-republic-of-chiles-climate-ambitions-301495943.html

SOURCE Societe Generale

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Further Divergence Between Revenue and Earnings Doesn't Bode Well for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

    After losing over 70% of the value since its IPO, it would be hard not to classify C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE: AI) as a busted IPO. While many tech stocks have been under pressure lately, C3.ai has been in a sustained downtrend over a year ago. Meanwhile, the company is changing the 3rd CFO in 17 months, and short interest is rising.

  • Ocugen's stock plummets after FDA rejects emergency use bid for Covid vaccine

    Ocugen's stock price plunged Friday after the Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for the Malvern biopharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine. In November, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) filed an application seeking the emergency use authorization for Covaxin to prevent Covid-19 in children ages 2 to 18. Covaxin is a Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech of India.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Tesla Stock Active As Berlin Approves Gigafactory, Musk Invites Union Vote In California

    With officials in Germany approving Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • 1 Green Flag for Roblox in 2022 and 1 Red Flag

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been hammered over the last three months. Roblox management believes it can reach 1 billion users over the long term, so investors probably wonder whether the sell-off is a good time to scoop up a potential bargain. Before making that decision, let's look at one positive and one negative that highlight the potential opportunities and pitfalls for this growth stock.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Peloton Stock Took a Dive on Thursday

    Investors feel confident when the top managers at their companies load up on stock or at least don't divest large blocks of it. This is a key reason why Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) shares suffered a more than 8% hit on Thursday. In a regulatory filing time-stamped after market hours on Wednesday, Peloton revealed that former CEO John Foley sold around $50 million worth of his stock in the exercise hardware and software company.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Stocks open lower after strong jobs report, bond yields fall, Tesla shares rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports on the market with stocks lower at open and Tesla shares rising.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Could The Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ), then you'll have to look at the...