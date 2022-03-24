U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.75
    +22.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,372.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,530.25
    +83.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.10
    +9.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.07
    -0.86 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.90
    +10.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    +0.41 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0580 (+2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    23.37
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9160
    +0.8030 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,851.43
    +598.73 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.60
    +20.00 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.22
    +6.59 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

FIRST EVER WHISTLEBLOWING CONFERENCE IN CANADA TO BOOST WHISTLEBLOWER AWARENESS AND TACKLE SERIOUS ISSUES

·2 min read

- bringing together academics, practitioners, civil society organizations, and policymakers to
address the whistleblowing contradiction of punishment for the whistleblower and often
impunity for the wrongdoer.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, on Whistleblower Awareness Day, Whistleblowing Canada Research Society's President and Executive Director, Pamela Forward, in collaboration with Dr. Paloma Raggo of Carleton University's School of Public Policy and Administration, announce a virtual conference. The keynote speaker is Lieutenant-General (ret) The Honorable Romeo A. Dallaire. The details are:

Whistleblowing: Policy, Practice and Research, a virtual conference
Date: May 27 – 28, 2022
Time: 8:45am4:45 pm daily
Cost: $50 per person/$5 for students

This inaugural conference will take a comprehensive look at the state of whistleblowing in Canada. It will include topics such as legislation, organizational culture, trauma, practitioner perspectives (media, lawyers, whistleblowers) and a policy forum.

Events at home and abroad underline the importance of addressing this important topic. Currently, when whistleblowers report wrongdoing, societies and organizations benefit. When they are ignored and targeted, societies and organizations can be harmed. For example, approximately 90% of full-time workers along with private citizens have no legislative protection from reprisals should they have information to disclose about wrongdoing. The legislation that does exist covers some public servants, but not all and is weak.

Forward says "Recent events in Canada have clearly demonstrated the strains on Canada's democratic systems – exacerbated by the pandemic. The deaths of seniors in long term care where whistleblowers were fired immediately are an unforgettable example. Canadian experts and an international study tell us Canada's whistleblower protection legislation is worst in the world – tied for last place. That is why this conference is so important."

According to Dr. Raggo, "The knowledge shared by bringing together all those involved can help create healthier and more productive workplaces benefiting employees and employers alike. We hope the conference will spark the formation of an ongoing community of interest/practice to help lead the way."

Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly to inform public discussion and public policy development.

Web site www.whistleblowingcanada.com

SOURCE Whistleblowing Canada Research Society

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c4639.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nestlé to Stop Selling Pet Food, Coffee and KitKat in Russia

    Under pressure from employees and politicians, the Swiss packaged-foods giant said it would pare its offerings in Russia to basic necessities and would donate any profit generated there to humanitarian groups.

  • How to help Ukraine? A sampling of charitable efforts.

    Dozens of charitable groups are feeding, sheltering, and assisting those in Ukraine and the more than 3 million people who have fled the war. Here are a few of those organizations helping out.

  • Columbus Landmarks to help historic preservation in five neighborhoods, including Hilltop

    Columbus Landmarks will offer loans to historic property owners on the Hilltop and in Milo-Grogan, Linden, the South Side and King-Lincoln Bronzeville.

  • Coming up: Duxbury to hear lecture on Ukraine history, author to speak in Kingston

    Newsworthy items from across the South Shore in brief.

  • Marine Corps Flying Leatherneck Museum to Reopen at Former El Toro Base

    A year after the museum closed its doors at Miramar, the Flying Leatherneck Museum will relocate to Orange County.

  • MacKenzie Scott donates $18.5M to two Bay area Habitat for Humanity chapters

    Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's nationwide donation of over $400 million to Habitat for Humanity International includes two Tampa Bay area chapters.

  • Save the Children rejects $1m Ukraine donation from North Sea oil company

    Save the Children turned down a $1m donation from a North Sea gas producer to help with its work in Ukraine because of its opposition to fossil fuels.

  • ARTSNCT showing work from middle school, high school students

    Currently on exhibit at ARTSNCT is Art to Love, a collection of artworks created by Newcomerstown high school and middle school students

  • UBS, China Life asset management venture plan in limbo as talks stall - sources

    A plan by UBS and China Life Insurance Group to set up an asset management joint venture in China faces uncertainty as talks have stalled due to a corruption investigation at the insurer and curbs set on the scope of the business, two sources said. China Life's asset management arm and the Swiss bank began negotiations in late 2020 to jointly form a so-called "wealth management company" to manage money for mainly retail investors, Reuters reported in December, citing sources. The stalling of the talks underscores challenges for western financial firms looking to expand and grab a bigger share of China's 100 trillion yuan ($15.70 trillion) asset management sector, which has opened up for bigger foreign participation.

  • Husband and Wife Entrepreneurs Mint Own Unicorns Within a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- An Indian couple became the country’s first husband and wife to build their respective startups into enterprises with at least $1 billion valuation, also known as unicorns.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near S

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in February for a Second Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes fell in February for a second month, suggesting high prices and rising mortgage rates may be keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before

  • General Mills lifts sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    General Mills Inc raised its full-year core sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, encouraged by higher prices and strong demand for the Cheerios maker's cereals, snack bars and pet food, sending its shares up as much as 6%. Consumers sticking to pandemic-driven habits of cooking more at home has boosted sales at packaged food makers, who are also benefiting from price hikes, with General Mills joining peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg in reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. General Mills had cautioned in February that supply issues in categories including refrigerated dough, pizza and hot snacks in North America would affect shipments in the third quarter, but measures such as securing alternate supply sources helped the company exceed its expectations for organic sales growth, up 4%.

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening as foreigners banned from selling

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • U.S. stocks close lower Wednesday amid a sharp rise in oil prices and inflation worries

    All three major U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Wednesday amid a sharp rise in oil prices as the Russia-Ukraine war pressed on for about a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite each closed around 1.3% lower, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2%, according to preliminary FactSet data. While most of the S&P 500's 11 sectors booked losses, energy booked sharp gains and utilities saw a modest rise, FactSet data show. In oil prices, West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery rose

  • WSFS completes branch and systems consolidation after Bryn Mawr deal

    WSFS has consolidated 30% of the combined WSFS and Bryn Mawr Trust banking locations, shuttering 22 Bryn Mawr Trust branches and 12 WSFS locations.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater is Now Investing in Crypto

    Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund founded by investment tycoon Ray Dalio, has announced plans to back its first crypto fund. “The Hash” compares this with Sequoia’s entry into the digital asset space and how it could be a “green light” for other hedge funds to get involved in this industry.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater reportedly backing a crypto fund means the world’s largest hedge fund and one of Bitcoin’s former skeptics is taking it seriously

    Dalio has previously said that Bitcoin is “too volatile.”

  • Price Action Suggests June Gold Buyers May Have Found Value

    The fact that gold rose the same day that crude oil spiked higher could be an early sign that both of these markets are now correlated.

  • Why Affirm CEO Max Levchin has not sold a single share of his company's stock

    Affirm's founder and CEO Max Levchin chats with Yahoo Finance Presents to share his personal story from growing up in Ukraine to co-founding PayPal to founding Affirm.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.