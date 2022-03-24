FIRST EVER WHISTLEBLOWING CONFERENCE IN CANADA TO BOOST WHISTLEBLOWER AWARENESS AND TACKLE SERIOUS ISSUES

- bringing together academics, practitioners, civil society organizations, and policymakers to

address the whistleblowing contradiction of punishment for the whistleblower and often

impunity for the wrongdoer.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, on Whistleblower Awareness Day, Whistleblowing Canada Research Society's President and Executive Director, Pamela Forward, in collaboration with Dr. Paloma Raggo of Carleton University's School of Public Policy and Administration, announce a virtual conference. The keynote speaker is Lieutenant-General (ret) The Honorable Romeo A. Dallaire. The details are:

Whistleblowing: Policy, Practice and Research, a virtual conference

Date: May 27 – 28, 2022

Time: 8:45am – 4:45 pm daily

Cost: $50 per person/$5 for students

This inaugural conference will take a comprehensive look at the state of whistleblowing in Canada. It will include topics such as legislation, organizational culture, trauma, practitioner perspectives (media, lawyers, whistleblowers) and a policy forum.

Events at home and abroad underline the importance of addressing this important topic. Currently, when whistleblowers report wrongdoing, societies and organizations benefit. When they are ignored and targeted, societies and organizations can be harmed. For example, approximately 90% of full-time workers along with private citizens have no legislative protection from reprisals should they have information to disclose about wrongdoing. The legislation that does exist covers some public servants, but not all and is weak.

Forward says "Recent events in Canada have clearly demonstrated the strains on Canada's democratic systems – exacerbated by the pandemic. The deaths of seniors in long term care where whistleblowers were fired immediately are an unforgettable example. Canadian experts and an international study tell us Canada's whistleblower protection legislation is worst in the world – tied for last place. That is why this conference is so important."

According to Dr. Raggo, "The knowledge shared by bringing together all those involved can help create healthier and more productive workplaces benefiting employees and employers alike. We hope the conference will spark the formation of an ongoing community of interest/practice to help lead the way."

Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly to inform public discussion and public policy development.

