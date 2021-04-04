U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.61 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.21 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,600.36
    -45.74 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.10 (+1.58%)
     

Extreme E's first race ends with a small amount of drama

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The first-ever Extreme E race has come to an end. Rosberg X Racing's Johan Kristofferson and Molly Taylor (shown above) have won the Desert X Prix in AlUla, Saudi Arabia after fending off the two other teams that made it to the final, second-place Andretti United and the Lewis Hamilton-backed X44. There was a modest amount of drama involved — the Rosberg team faced a minute-long penalty for speeding in the driver switch zone, and the fan-based grid selection put Andretti United in a better starting position.

Other teams had their share of problems before the finals, including crashes for Abt Cupra and Veloce Racing during the qualifiers.

You'll have to wait a while for the next race. The Ocean X Prix is due to take place in Senegal's Lac Rose on May 29th and May 30th.

Extreme E's successful first competition is a big boost to the series after delays and cancelled races threw off its schedule. It's also a major milestone for off-road EV racing. While electric off-roaders have raced before, they haven't had a dedicated league with big-name teams and drivers (such as X44's Sebastien Loeb) before. The biggest challenge now might be to maintain that momentum — like Formula E in its early days, Extreme E still has to prove that it can keep viewers coming back.

