U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.50
    -22.71 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,532.19
    -51.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,728.51
    -168.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.94
    -3.85 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.44
    +0.41 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.60
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    +0.0580 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2991
    -0.0085 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.5900
    +0.6200 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,979.80
    -586.60 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.57
    -16.03 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.90
    +82.09 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

First Financial Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, April 21, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FFBC
    Watchlist

CINCINNATI, Ohio, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

First Financial Bancorp Logo
First Financial Bancorp Logo

Teleconference and Webcast Information

Date:

Friday, April 22, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Teleconference Dial-In:

1-844-200-6205 (U.S. Toll Free)

(Access Code: 773559)

1-646-904-5544 (U.S. Local)


+1 929-526-1599 (International)


Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call





Teleconference Replay:

1-866-813-9403 (U.S. Toll Free)

(Access Code: 565117)

1-929-458-6194 (U.S. Local)


+44 204-525-0658 (All other locations)


The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended until April 29, 2022



Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile



Archived Webcast:

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $16.3 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $12.9 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-thursday-april-21-2022-301520364.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Nvidia, AMD and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • What You Need To Know About GameStop Corp.'s (NYSE:GME) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in GameStop Corp. ( NYSE:GME ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 AI Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Nvidia has become the gold standard in artificial intelligence (AI). From supercomputing hardware to subscription software, it provides everything a business needs to develop and run AI applications at scale. Not surprisingly, Nvidia is also the most valuable semiconductor company in the world.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Here's Why a Drop in Moderna's Revenue Wouldn't Be Catastrophic

    The one big concern investors have about coronavirus-vaccine giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is this: a potential drop in revenue. Moderna's only commercialized product right now is its coronavirus vaccine.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

    It's been a rough start to the new year for Wall Street and investors. Meanwhile, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite continued a retracement that began in November and culminated in a 22% peak decline by mid-March. This market decline has been equally pronounced in the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.