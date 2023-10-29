First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving $0.23 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

First Financial Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but First Financial Bancorp's payout ratio of 32% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 32.4%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 41% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.10 total annually to $0.92. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.8% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. First Financial Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.5% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like First Financial Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is First Financial Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.