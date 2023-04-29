First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will pay a dividend of $0.23 on the 15th of June. This means the annual payment is 4.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Financial Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

First Financial Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but First Financial Bancorp's payout ratio of 35% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 9.5%. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 42%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.23 total annually to $0.92. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.9% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

First Financial Bancorp Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. First Financial Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

First Financial Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, First Financial Bancorp has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

