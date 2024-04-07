Do First Financial Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FFBC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First Financial Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is First Financial Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, First Financial Bancorp has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of First Financial Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note First Financial Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$797m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for First Financial Bancorp.

Are First Financial Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that First Financial Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$47m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 2.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like First Financial Bancorp with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.2m.

First Financial Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$2.8m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does First Financial Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into First Financial Bancorp's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes First Financial Bancorp look rather interesting indeed. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with First Financial Bancorp (including 1 which is concerning).

