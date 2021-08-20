First Financial Bank Elects Maggie M. Tuschinski as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), have announced the election of Maggie M. Tuschinski as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. The announcement was made by John Ruzicka, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of First Technology Services, Inc., (FTS), the technology subsidiary of First Financial Bank, N.A.

Maggie Tuschinski

"We are thrilled to welcome Maggie to our First Technology team. Her extensive background in product development and user experience will continue to bring first-class service to our customer's banking needs," Ruzicka said. "Maggie will work collaboratively with each line of business to promote a consistent experience for our customers across all digital channels. We are pleased to welcome Maggie to our First Financial family."

Tuschinski comes to First Financial with 20 years of experience working in financial services, including ten years with Fortune 500 company USAA and most recently Frost Bank, serving as Senior Vice President and Director of Digital Services. As the leader of Consumer Digital Channels, she was responsible and accountable for the Product Strategy, Product Plan, Development Roadmap, Agile Scrum Process, and Operations of the Technology Platforms. Tuschinski holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a master of business administration degree from The University of Phoenix. She has earned several professional designations, including Association of International Product and Management Certified Product Manager (AIPMM) and Scrum Alliance Certified Agile Leader (CAL).

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

Story continues

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bank-elects-maggie-m-tuschinski-as-executive-vice-president-and-chief-digital-officer-301359935.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.