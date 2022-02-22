U.S. markets closed

First Financial Bank, N.A. Names Bruhn Southlake Region President

·3 min read
ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A. today named Shelby Bruhn as President and CEO of First Financial Bank, Southlake Region. The announcement was made by Ron Butler, Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Bruhn succeeds Mark Jones, who will continue his role as Chairman of the First Financial Bank Southlake Region Board of Directors.

"Shelby has a proven track record as a successful lending officer and banker whose leadership has helped increase the market presence for the banks with which he's worked," Butler said. "He has an extensive background in the Southlake and Tarrant County markets and will be a valuable asset to First Financial Bank's future growth. I also look forward to Shelby working with Mark Jones who has led our Southlake Region bank to record growth in assets, loans, and deposits. Mark will serve as Board Chair and will help Shelby and our entire Southlake Region team continue to grow in Southlake, Keller, Trophy Club, Grapevine, and Wise County markets."

Bruhn recently served as Executive Vice President – Chief Lending Officer at Valliance Bank in Fort Worth, where his primary responsibility was managing the growth of the company's lending division. He began his tenure at Valliance Bank as the Tarrant County Market President in July 2016 and was elevated to Texas President two years later, before assuming his most recent role in January last year. Bruhn previously worked as Executive Vice President of Platinum Bank in Southlake and Executive Vice President – Chief Lending Officer of Providence Bank of Texas in Southlake.

Bruhn is a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor's degree in accounting and information management. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado in 2017.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.
First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bank-na-names-bruhn-southlake-region-president-301487953.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

