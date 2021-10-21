U.S. markets closed

First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $58.93 million compared to earnings of $52.86 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.37 for the same quarter a year ago.

"During the third quarter, we produced strong operating results driven by organic growth reflecting the increasing strength of our markets. The continued recovery of the Texas economy produced net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $162.95 million for the quarter and our overall credit metrics continued to improve. Additionally, customer deposits grew $111.42 million during the quarter driven by net deposit account openings of 13,774 year-to-date. We are focused on closing out 2021 with strong growth as we serve our communities across Texas. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $95.78 million compared to $89.21 million for the third quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.58 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.80 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.41 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):


PPP Loans Originated


PPP Amounts as of September 30, 2021


Number
of Loans


Amount


Number

of Loans


Period-End
Amount, Net


Unamortized
Fees


Recognized
Fees During the
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021













PPP Round 1

6,530


$ 703,450


51


$ 4,324


$ 63


$ 1,044













PPP Round 2

3,179


267,423


1,298


135,010


6,025


6,590

PPP Total

9,709


$ 970,873


1,349


$ 139,334


$ 6,088


$ 7,634

PPP loan balances declined $181.06 million from June 30, 2021 and accounted for $229.81 million in average balances for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $482.00 in the second quarter of 2021. Remaining unamortized fees continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months.

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.00 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in overall asset quality offset by loan growth.

For the third quarter of 2021, net recoveries totaled $1.23 million compared to net charge-offs of $409 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.37 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.23 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $76.04 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.44 percent of loans, or 1.66 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.31 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.48 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020. Classified loans totaled $165.77 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $202.04 million at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $37.73 million compared to $38.58 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $9.48 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.08 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.95 billion at September 30, 2020.

  • Service charges on deposits increased to $5.67 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020.

  • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.

  • Mortgage income was $8.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.23 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes.

  • Loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.75 million compared to $202 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $62.94 million compared to $55.59 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $37.09 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.65 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by increases effective March 1, 2021 from annual merit-based pay and increases in profit sharing and incentive compensation accruals during the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.88 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 42.45 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.54 billion compared to $10.57 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with loans of $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $557.21 million or 12.14 percent, from September 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.89 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, driven by continued organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


















As of



2021



2020


ASSETS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Cash and due from banks

$

201,901


$

190,061


$

190,350


$

211,113


$

175,088


Interest-bearing deposits in banks


359,241



654,531



893,221



517,971



58,933


Investment securities


6,119,984



5,578,048



5,109,631



4,393,029



4,431,280


Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans


5,147,160



4,984,210



4,790,752



4,687,370



4,589,948


PPP loans


139,334



320,392



531,810



483,663



703,731


Total loans, held-for-investment


5,286,494



5,304,602



5,322,562



5,171,033



5,293,679



Allowance for loan losses


(63,370)



(62,138)



(62,974)



(66,534)



(76,038)


Net loans, held-for-investment



5,223,124



5,242,464



5,259,588



5,104,499



5,217,641


Loans, held-for-sale



47,721



61,802



65,405



83,969



101,055


Premises and equipment, net



147,516



147,655



142,415



142,269



141,002


Goodwill



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481


Other intangible assets



3,689



4,087



4,499



4,911



5,394


Other assets



126,601



136,954



124,297



133,258



123,778



Total assets


$

12,543,258


$

12,329,083


$

12,102,887


$

10,904,500


$

10,567,652



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,574,405


$

3,427,038


$

3,350,145


$

2,982,697


$

2,950,407


Interest-bearing deposits



6,318,712



6,354,656



6,063,302



5,693,120



5,344,481



Total deposits



9,893,117



9,781,694



9,413,447



8,675,817



8,294,888


Borrowings



648,679



549,969



548,604



430,093



503,163


Trade date payable



174,236



189,838



381,871



14,641



53,730


Other liabilities



93,491



87,213



93,537



105,759



96,370


Shareholders' equity



1,733,735



1,720,369



1,665,428



1,678,190



1,619,501



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,543,258


$

12,329,083


$

12,102,887


$

10,904,500


$

10,567,652





















Quarter Ended




2021



2020


INCOME STATEMENTS



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Interest income


$

97,198


$

92,602


$

90,610


$

92,457


$

91,373


Interest expense



1,416



1,653



1,786



1,920



2,163


Net interest income



95,782



90,949



88,824



90,537



89,210


Provision for credit losses



-



(1,206)



(1,997)



(8,033)



9,000


Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


95,782



92,155



90,821



98,570



80,210


Noninterest income



37,726



34,673



34,874



35,709



38,575


Noninterest expense



62,939



59,374



57,723



63,705



55,593



Net income before income taxes


70,569



67,454



67,972



70,574



63,192


Income tax expense



11,641



11,075



11,054



12,099



10,335



Net income


$

58,928


$

56,379


$

56,918


$

58,475


$

52,857




















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Net income - basic


$

0.41


$

0.40


$

0.40


$

0.41


$

0.37


Net income - diluted



0.41



0.39



0.40



0.41



0.37


Cash dividends declared



0.15



0.15



0.13



0.13



0.13


Book value



12.17



12.08



11.70



11.80



11.40


Tangible book value



9.94



9.85



9.47



9.57



9.15


Market value



45.95



49.13



46.73



36.17



27.91


Shares outstanding - end of period


142,467,687



142,359,774



142,285,611



142,161,834



142,121,595


Average outstanding shares - basic


142,334,449



142,245,555



142,146,275



142,057,705



141,980,707


Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,218,920



143,164,611



143,002,658



142,644,088



142,529,242


















