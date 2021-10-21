First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $58.93 million compared to earnings of $52.86 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.37 for the same quarter a year ago.
"During the third quarter, we produced strong operating results driven by organic growth reflecting the increasing strength of our markets. The continued recovery of the Texas economy produced net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $162.95 million for the quarter and our overall credit metrics continued to improve. Additionally, customer deposits grew $111.42 million during the quarter driven by net deposit account openings of 13,774 year-to-date. We are focused on closing out 2021 with strong growth as we serve our communities across Texas. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $95.78 million compared to $89.21 million for the third quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.58 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.80 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.41 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the third quarter of 2020.
Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):
PPP Loans Originated
PPP Amounts as of September 30, 2021
Number
Amount
Number
of Loans
Period-End
Unamortized
Recognized
PPP Round 1
6,530
$ 703,450
51
$ 4,324
$ 63
$ 1,044
PPP Round 2
3,179
267,423
1,298
135,010
6,025
6,590
PPP Total
9,709
$ 970,873
1,349
$ 139,334
$ 6,088
$ 7,634
PPP loan balances declined $181.06 million from June 30, 2021 and accounted for $229.81 million in average balances for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $482.00 in the second quarter of 2021. Remaining unamortized fees continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months.
The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.00 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in overall asset quality offset by loan growth.
For the third quarter of 2021, net recoveries totaled $1.23 million compared to net charge-offs of $409 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.37 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.23 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $76.04 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.44 percent of loans, or 1.66 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.31 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.48 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020. Classified loans totaled $165.77 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $202.04 million at September 30, 2020.
Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $37.73 million compared to $38.58 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
Trust fees increased to $9.48 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.08 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.95 billion at September 30, 2020.
Service charges on deposits increased to $5.67 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020.
ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
Mortgage income was $8.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.23 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes.
Loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.75 million compared to $202 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $62.94 million compared to $55.59 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $37.09 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.65 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by increases effective March 1, 2021 from annual merit-based pay and increases in profit sharing and incentive compensation accruals during the third quarter of 2021.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.88 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 42.45 percent for the third quarter of 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.54 billion compared to $10.57 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with loans of $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $557.21 million or 12.14 percent, from September 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.89 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, driven by continued organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2021
2020
ASSETS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
201,901
$
190,061
$
190,350
$
211,113
$
175,088
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
359,241
654,531
893,221
517,971
58,933
Investment securities
6,119,984
5,578,048
5,109,631
4,393,029
4,431,280
Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans
5,147,160
4,984,210
4,790,752
4,687,370
4,589,948
PPP loans
139,334
320,392
531,810
483,663
703,731
Total loans, held-for-investment
5,286,494
5,304,602
5,322,562
5,171,033
5,293,679
Allowance for loan losses
(63,370)
(62,138)
(62,974)
(66,534)
(76,038)
Net loans, held-for-investment
5,223,124
5,242,464
5,259,588
5,104,499
5,217,641
Loans, held-for-sale
47,721
61,802
65,405
83,969
101,055
Premises and equipment, net
147,516
147,655
142,415
142,269
141,002
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
3,689
4,087
4,499
4,911
5,394
Other assets
126,601
136,954
124,297
133,258
123,778
Total assets
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,574,405
$
3,427,038
$
3,350,145
$
2,982,697
$
2,950,407
Interest-bearing deposits
6,318,712
6,354,656
6,063,302
5,693,120
5,344,481
Total deposits
9,893,117
9,781,694
9,413,447
8,675,817
8,294,888
Borrowings
648,679
549,969
548,604
430,093
503,163
Trade date payable
174,236
189,838
381,871
14,641
53,730
Other liabilities
93,491
87,213
93,537
105,759
96,370
Shareholders' equity
1,733,735
1,720,369
1,665,428
1,678,190
1,619,501
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
INCOME STATEMENTS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Interest income
$
97,198
$
92,602
$
90,610
$
92,457
$
91,373
Interest expense
1,416
1,653
1,786
1,920
2,163
Net interest income
95,782
90,949
88,824
90,537
89,210
Provision for credit losses
-
(1,206)
(1,997)
(8,033)
9,000
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
95,782
92,155
90,821
98,570
80,210
Noninterest income
37,726
34,673
34,874
35,709
38,575
Noninterest expense
62,939
59,374
57,723
63,705
55,593
Net income before income taxes
70,569
67,454
67,972
70,574
63,192
Income tax expense
11,641
11,075
11,054
12,099
10,335
Net income
$
58,928
$
56,379
$
56,918
$
58,475
$
52,857
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.41
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.41
$
0.37
Net income - diluted
0.41
0.39
0.40
0.41
0.37
Cash dividends declared
0.15
0.15
0.13
0.13
0.13
Book value
12.17
12.08
11.70
11.80
11.40
Tangible book value
9.94
9.85
9.47
9.57
9.15
Market value
45.95
49.13
46.73
36.17
27.91
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,467,687
142,359,774
142,285,611
142,161,834
142,121,595
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,334,449
142,245,555
142,146,275
142,057,705
141,980,707
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,218,920
143,164,611
143,002,658
142,644,088
142,529,242