First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

First Financial Corporation Indiana
·1 min read
First Financial Corporation Indiana
First Financial Corporation Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 54 cents per share payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 6, 2023. In addition the directors declared a special dividend of 20 cents per share payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 6, 2023. Today’s declarations bring the total dividend declared in 2022 to $1.28 per share.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000


