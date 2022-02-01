U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

First Financial Corporation Reports 2021 Results

First Financial Corporation Indiana
·16 min read
In this article:
  • THFF

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the period ending December 31, 2021. These quarterly comparisons include the Corporation's acquisition of Hancock Bancorp, Inc., Hawesville, Kentucky, on November 5, 2021. Total assets acquired were $326 million, including $234 million in loans and $285 million in deposits.

For the quarter:

  • Net income was $7.4 million reflecting $1.0 million in merger expenses, $4.0 million in merger related provision expense for Hancock, and $1.6 million in expense related to our previously announced branch optimization strategy in which nine branches were closed and consolidated into nearby locations. This compared to $15.7 million for the same period of 2020;

  • Adjusted net income would have been $13.0 million or $0.99 per common share excluding the merger and branch optimization expenses incurred. 1

  • Diluted net income per common share of $0.58 compared to $1.15 for the same period of 2020; and

  • Return on average assets was 0.58% compared to 1.39% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The Corporation further reported results for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021:

  • Net income was $53.0 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period of 2020;

  • Adjusted net income would have been $58.4 million or $4.43 per common share excluding the merger and branch optimization expenses incurred. 1

  • Diluted net income per common share of $4.02 compared to $3.93 for the same period of 2020; and

  • Return on average assets was 1.10% compared to 1.25% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-recurring noninterest items and provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We completed our recently announced merger with Hancock Bancorp and completed the system conversion during the quarter, allowing us to expand our presence in Kentucky, including the attractive Bowling Green, Kentucky market. We also completed our recently announced branch optimization strategy during the quarter, which is projected to save $2.3 million per year in operating expenses, but still retain the ability to serve customers in these markets. Lastly, we had exceptional loan growth during the quarter. Total loans grew by $113.0 million, or 4.55% excluding the transaction.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.63 billion versus $2.68 billion for the comparable period in 2020.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021 were $2.82 billion compared to $2.61 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $206 million or 7.88%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans grew $336 million or 13.55%. Excluding the transaction, total loans grew $113 million or 4.55%. PPP loans decreased $16 million.

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were $4.31 billion versus $3.74 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $571 million or 15.24%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $4.41 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $3.76 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $654 million or 17.40%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $381 million or 9.46% from $4.03 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $46.13 at December 31, 2021, compared to $44.03 at December 31, 2020, an increase of 4.76%.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at December 31, 2021, was $582.6 million compared to $597.0 million on December 31, 2020. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 273,166 shares of its common stock, bringing total shares repurchased to 980,900 for 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.62% at December 31, 2021, compared to 11.40% at December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.8 million, compared to $37.6 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was 3.08% compared to the 4.11% reported at December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2021, were $15.0 million versus $21.8 million as of December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.53% as of December 31, 2021, versus 0.84% as of December 31, 2020.

Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $5.7 million, including the $4.0 million related to the Hancock Bancorp merger, compared to the $448 thousand provision for the fourth quarter of 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020 the provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the provision was calculated using the current expected credit loss accounting standard.

Net Charge-Offs
In the fourth quarter of 2021 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $416 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses
In March 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2021, was $48.3 million compared to $43.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.72% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.67% as of December 31, 2020.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $10.8 million and $12.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $33.3 million compared to $31.2 million in 2020. There were $1.0 million of expenses in the quarter related to the Hancock Bancorp merger and $1.6 million related to branch optimization.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 68.37% for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, versus 60.60% for the same period in 2020, which was also impacted by the Hancock Bancorp merger and branch optimization.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $12.6 million versus $11.7 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 19.24% compared to 17.84% for 2020.

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

Assets

$

5,170,799

$

4,804,569

$

4,560,959

$

5,170,799

$

4,560,959

Deposits

$

4,409,569

$

4,028,636

$

3,755,945

$

4,409,569

$

3,755,945

Loans, including net deferred loan costs

$

2,815,895

$

2,479,910

$

2,610,294

$

2,815,895

$

2,610,294

Allowance for Credit Losses

$

48,305

$

39,486

$

43,637

$

48,305

$

43,637

Total Equity

$

582,576

$

594,935

$

596,992

$

582,576

$

596,992

Tangible Common Equity (a)

$

488,417

$

508,618

$

509,428

$

488,417

$

509,428

AVERAGE BALANCES

Total Assets

$

5,086,702

$

4,818,880

$

4,532,078

$

4,814,350

$

4,312,919

Earning Assets

$

4,875,039

$

4,615,235

$

3,736,217

$

4,611,741

$

3,714,794

Investments

$

1,410,351

$

1,325,651

$

1,058,925

$

1,278,498

$

1,011,324

Loans

$

2,633,559

$

2,515,639

$

2,676,041

$

2,602,344

$

2,702,225

Total Deposits

$

4,312,115

$

4,041,441

$

3,741,155

$

4,037,876

$

3,532,736

Interest-Bearing Deposits

$

3,823,428

$

3,223,948

$

3,005,337

$

3,320,112

$

2,872,725

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

110,490

$

106,936

$

98,922

$

107,367

$

108,948

Total Equity

$

589,197

$

599,011

$

610,879

$

597,369

$

593,791

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

Net Interest Income

$

36,832

$

36,028

$

37,570

$

143,401

$

146,346

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)

$

37,953

$

37,134

$

38,606

$

147,765

$

150,590

Provision for Credit Losses

$

5,710

$

(1,500

)

$

448

$

2,466

$

10,528

Non-interest Income

$

10,767

$

11,092

$

12,866

$

42,084

$

42,476

Non-interest Expense

$

33,312

$

28,459

$

31,191

$

117,406

$

112,758

Net Income

$

7,398

$

16,098

$

15,739

$

52,987

$

53,844

PER SHARE DATA

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share

$

0.58

$

1.24

$

1.15

$

4.02

$

3.93

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$

0.63

$

$

0.53

$

1.16

$

1.05

Book Value Per Common Share

$

46.13

$

46.22

$

44.03

$

46.13

$

44.03

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)

$

38.66

$

39.38

$

37.64

$

38.67

$

37.57

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

12,804

13,019

13,695

13,190

13,716

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Return on average assets

0.58

%

1.34

%

1.39

%

1.10

%

1.25

%

Return on average common shareholder's equity

5.02

%

10.75

%

10.31

%

8.87

%

9.07

%

Efficiency ratio

68.37

%

59.01

%

60.60

%

61.84

%

58.40

%

Average equity to average assets

11.58

%

12.43

%

13.48

%

12.41

%

13.77

%

Net interest margin (a)

3.08

%

3.22

%

4.11

%

3.20

%

4.05

%

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.27

%

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.10

%

0.13

%

Credit loss reserve to loans and leases

1.72

%

1.59

%

1.67

%

1.72

%

1.67

%

Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans

321.78

%

210.83

%

216.28

%

324.11

%

210.37

%

Nonperforming loans to loans and leases

0.53

%

0.79

%

0.84

%

0.53

%

0.84

%

Tier 1 leverage

9.83

%

10.77

%

11.24

%

9.83

%

11.24

%

Risk-based capital - Tier 1

14.37

%

16.63

%

16.11

%

14.37

%

16.11

%

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days

$

17,096

$

10,765

$

17,309

$

17,096

$

17,309

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more

$

515

$

1,355

$

2,324

$

515

$

2,324

Nonaccrual loans and leases

$

9,590

$

13,650

$

15,367

$

9,590

$

15,367

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

4,799

$

4,489

$

4,206

$

4,799

$

4,206

Other real estate owned

$

108

$

884

$

1,012

$

108

$

1,012

Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned

$

15,012

$

20,378

$

22,909

$

15,012

$

22,909

Total nonperforming assets

$

18,371

$

23,622

$

26,045

$

18,371

$

26,045

Gross charge-offs

$

3,113

$

1,614

$

1,954

$

8,216

$

8,396

Recoveries

$

1,312

$

1,344

$

1,538

$

5,569

$

4,917

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

1,801

$

270

$

416

$

2,647

$

3,479


Non-GAAP Reconciliations

($ in thousands, except EPS)

4Q21

Adjustments

Adjusted 4Q21

Net Interest Income

$

36,832

$

$

36,832

Provision for credit losses

(5,710

)

3,980

(a)

(1,730

)

Noninterest income

10,767

10,767

Noninterest expense

(33,312

)

2,585

(b)(c)

(30,727

)

Income before Income Taxes

$

8,577

$

6,565

$

15,142

Income Taxes

(1,179

)

(1,313

)

(2,492

)

Net Income

$

7,398

$

5,252

$

12,650

Average Shares Outstanding

12,804

12,804

12,804

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.58

$

0.41

$

0.99

(a) CECL provision addition for acquisition of Hancock Bancorp.
(b) Merger expenses: acquisition expense $810,000; severance $193,000.
(c) Branch optimization: lease termination $249,000; severance $144,000; real estate write downs $1,189,000.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

($ in thousands, except EPS)

2021

Adjustments

Adjusted 2021

Net Interest Income

$

143,401

$

$

143,401

Provision for credit losses

(2,466

)

3,980

(a)

1,514

Noninterest income

42,084

42,084

Noninterest expense

(117,406

)

2,827

(b)(c)

(114,579

)

Income before Income Taxes

$

65,613

$

6,807

$

72,420

Income Taxes

(12,626

)

(1,361

)

(13,987

)

Net Income

$

52,987

$

5,446

$

58,433

Average Shares Outstanding

13,190

13,190

13,190

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

4.02

$

0.41

$

4.43

(a) CECL provision addition for acquisition of Hancock Bancorp.
(b) Merger expenses: acquisition expense $1,052,000; severance $193,000.
(c) Branch optimization: lease termination $249,000; severance $144,000; real estate write downs $1,189,000.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

682,807

$

657,470

Federal funds sold

308

301

Securities available-for-sale

1,364,734

1,020,744

Loans:

Commercial

1,674,066

1,521,711

Residential

664,509

604,652

Consumer

474,026

479,750

2,812,601

2,606,113

(Less) plus:

Net deferred loan costs

3,294

4,181

Allowance for credit losses

(48,305

)

(43,637

)

2,767,590

2,566,657

Restricted stock

16,200

14,812

Accrued interest receivable

16,946

16,957

Premises and equipment, net

69,522

62,063

Bank-owned life insurance

116,997

95,849

Goodwill

86,135

78,592

Other intangible assets

8,024

8,972

Other real estate owned

108

1,012

Other assets

41,428

37,530

TOTAL ASSETS

$

5,170,799

$

4,560,959

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing

$

914,933

$

732,694

Interest-bearing:

Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits

74,015

107,764

Other interest-bearing deposits

3,420,621

2,915,487

4,409,569

3,755,945

Short-term borrowings

93,374

116,061

FHLB advances

15,937

5,859

Other liabilities

69,343

86,102

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,588,223

3,963,967

Shareholders’ equity

Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;

Authorized shares-40,000,000

Issued shares-16,096,313 in 2021 and 16,075,154 in 2020

Outstanding shares-12,629,893 in 2021 and 13,558,511 in 2020

2,009

2,007

Additional paid-in capital

141,979

140,820

Retained earnings

559,139

521,103

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(2,426

)

9,764

Less: Treasury shares at cost-3,466,420 in 2021 and 2,516,643 in 2020

(118,125

)

(76,702

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

582,576

596,992

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

5,170,799

$

4,560,959


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

(unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:

Loans, including related fees

$

128,000

$

137,241

$

124,788

Securities:

Taxable

13,998

13,625

15,191

Tax-exempt

8,762

7,952

7,674

Other

1,438

1,667

1,468

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

152,198

160,485

149,121

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Deposits

8,158

12,801

15,711

Short-term borrowings

387

568

1,105

Other borrowings

252

770

653

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

8,797

14,139

17,469

NET INTEREST INCOME

143,401

146,346

131,652

Provision for credit losses

2,466

10,528

4,700

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR LOAN LOSSES

140,935

135,818

126,952

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Trust and financial services

5,255

5,423

5,036

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

10,089

10,256

11,795

Other service charges and fees

18,212

15,644

14,012

Securities gains (losses), net

114

233

44

Gain on sales of mortgage loans

5,003

6,626

2,573

Other

3,411

4,294

4,992

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

42,084

42,476

38,452

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

Salaries and employee benefits

64,474

61,931

54,827

Occupancy expense

8,774

8,202

7,600

Equipment expense

10,174

10,568

8,244

FDIC Expense

1,294

316

693

Other

32,690

31,741

32,984

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

117,406

112,758

104,348

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

65,613

65,536

61,056

Provision for income taxes

12,626

11,692

12,184

NET INCOME

52,987

53,844

48,872

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes

(18,148

)

19,269

20,998

Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes

6,298

(2,004

)

(5,045

)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

41,137

$

71,109

$

64,825

PER SHARE DATA

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

$

4.02

$

3.93

$

3.80

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

13,190

13,716

12,865


