First Financial Corporation Reports 2021 Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the period ending December 31, 2021. These quarterly comparisons include the Corporation's acquisition of Hancock Bancorp, Inc., Hawesville, Kentucky, on November 5, 2021. Total assets acquired were $326 million, including $234 million in loans and $285 million in deposits.

For the quarter:

Net income was $7.4 million reflecting $1.0 million in merger expenses, $4.0 million in merger related provision expense for Hancock, and $1.6 million in expense related to our previously announced branch optimization strategy in which nine branches were closed and consolidated into nearby locations. This compared to $15.7 million for the same period of 2020;

Adjusted net income would have been $13.0 million or $0.99 per common share excluding the merger and branch optimization expenses incurred. 1

Diluted net income per common share of $0.58 compared to $1.15 for the same period of 2020; and

Return on average assets was 0.58% compared to 1.39% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The Corporation further reported results for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021:

Net income was $53.0 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period of 2020;

Adjusted net income would have been $58.4 million or $4.43 per common share excluding the merger and branch optimization expenses incurred. 1

Diluted net income per common share of $4.02 compared to $3.93 for the same period of 2020; and

Return on average assets was 1.10% compared to 1.25% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-recurring noninterest items and provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We completed our recently announced merger with Hancock Bancorp and completed the system conversion during the quarter, allowing us to expand our presence in Kentucky, including the attractive Bowling Green, Kentucky market. We also completed our recently announced branch optimization strategy during the quarter, which is projected to save $2.3 million per year in operating expenses, but still retain the ability to serve customers in these markets. Lastly, we had exceptional loan growth during the quarter. Total loans grew by $113.0 million, or 4.55% excluding the transaction.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.63 billion versus $2.68 billion for the comparable period in 2020.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021 were $2.82 billion compared to $2.61 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $206 million or 7.88%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans grew $336 million or 13.55%. Excluding the transaction, total loans grew $113 million or 4.55%. PPP loans decreased $16 million.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were $4.31 billion versus $3.74 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $571 million or 15.24%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.41 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $3.76 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $654 million or 17.40%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $381 million or 9.46% from $4.03 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $46.13 at December 31, 2021, compared to $44.03 at December 31, 2020, an increase of 4.76%.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at December 31, 2021, was $582.6 million compared to $597.0 million on December 31, 2020. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 273,166 shares of its common stock, bringing total shares repurchased to 980,900 for 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.62% at December 31, 2021, compared to 11.40% at December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.8 million, compared to $37.6 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was 3.08% compared to the 4.11% reported at December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2021, were $15.0 million versus $21.8 million as of December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.53% as of December 31, 2021, versus 0.84% as of December 31, 2020.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $5.7 million, including the $4.0 million related to the Hancock Bancorp merger, compared to the $448 thousand provision for the fourth quarter of 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020 the provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the provision was calculated using the current expected credit loss accounting standard.

Net Charge-Offs

In the fourth quarter of 2021 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $416 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

In March 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2021, was $48.3 million compared to $43.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.72% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.67% as of December 31, 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $10.8 million and $12.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $33.3 million compared to $31.2 million in 2020. There were $1.0 million of expenses in the quarter related to the Hancock Bancorp merger and $1.6 million related to branch optimization.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 68.37% for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, versus 60.60% for the same period in 2020, which was also impacted by the Hancock Bancorp merger and branch optimization.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $12.6 million versus $11.7 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 19.24% compared to 17.84% for 2020.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 5,170,799 $ 4,804,569 $ 4,560,959 $ 5,170,799 $ 4,560,959 Deposits $ 4,409,569 $ 4,028,636 $ 3,755,945 $ 4,409,569 $ 3,755,945 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,815,895 $ 2,479,910 $ 2,610,294 $ 2,815,895 $ 2,610,294 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,305 $ 39,486 $ 43,637 $ 48,305 $ 43,637 Total Equity $ 582,576 $ 594,935 $ 596,992 $ 582,576 $ 596,992 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 488,417 $ 508,618 $ 509,428 $ 488,417 $ 509,428 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,086,702 $ 4,818,880 $ 4,532,078 $ 4,814,350 $ 4,312,919 Earning Assets $ 4,875,039 $ 4,615,235 $ 3,736,217 $ 4,611,741 $ 3,714,794 Investments $ 1,410,351 $ 1,325,651 $ 1,058,925 $ 1,278,498 $ 1,011,324 Loans $ 2,633,559 $ 2,515,639 $ 2,676,041 $ 2,602,344 $ 2,702,225 Total Deposits $ 4,312,115 $ 4,041,441 $ 3,741,155 $ 4,037,876 $ 3,532,736 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,823,428 $ 3,223,948 $ 3,005,337 $ 3,320,112 $ 2,872,725 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 110,490 $ 106,936 $ 98,922 $ 107,367 $ 108,948 Total Equity $ 589,197 $ 599,011 $ 610,879 $ 597,369 $ 593,791 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 36,832 $ 36,028 $ 37,570 $ 143,401 $ 146,346 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 37,953 $ 37,134 $ 38,606 $ 147,765 $ 150,590 Provision for Credit Losses $ 5,710 $ (1,500 ) $ 448 $ 2,466 $ 10,528 Non-interest Income $ 10,767 $ 11,092 $ 12,866 $ 42,084 $ 42,476 Non-interest Expense $ 33,312 $ 28,459 $ 31,191 $ 117,406 $ 112,758 Net Income $ 7,398 $ 16,098 $ 15,739 $ 52,987 $ 53,844 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.58 $ 1.24 $ 1.15 $ 4.02 $ 3.93 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.63 $ — $ 0.53 $ 1.16 $ 1.05 Book Value Per Common Share $ 46.13 $ 46.22 $ 44.03 $ 46.13 $ 44.03 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 38.66 $ 39.38 $ 37.64 $ 38.67 $ 37.57 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,804 13,019 13,695 13,190 13,716

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 0.58 % 1.34 % 1.39 % 1.10 % 1.25 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 5.02 % 10.75 % 10.31 % 8.87 % 9.07 % Efficiency ratio 68.37 % 59.01 % 60.60 % 61.84 % 58.40 % Average equity to average assets 11.58 % 12.43 % 13.48 % 12.41 % 13.77 % Net interest margin (a) 3.08 % 3.22 % 4.11 % 3.20 % 4.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.27 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.13 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.72 % 1.59 % 1.67 % 1.72 % 1.67 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 321.78 % 210.83 % 216.28 % 324.11 % 210.37 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.53 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.53 % 0.84 % Tier 1 leverage 9.83 % 10.77 % 11.24 % 9.83 % 11.24 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 14.37 % 16.63 % 16.11 % 14.37 % 16.11 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 17,096 $ 10,765 $ 17,309 $ 17,096 $ 17,309 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 515 $ 1,355 $ 2,324 $ 515 $ 2,324 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,590 $ 13,650 $ 15,367 $ 9,590 $ 15,367 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,799 $ 4,489 $ 4,206 $ 4,799 $ 4,206 Other real estate owned $ 108 $ 884 $ 1,012 $ 108 $ 1,012 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 15,012 $ 20,378 $ 22,909 $ 15,012 $ 22,909 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,371 $ 23,622 $ 26,045 $ 18,371 $ 26,045 Gross charge-offs $ 3,113 $ 1,614 $ 1,954 $ 8,216 $ 8,396 Recoveries $ 1,312 $ 1,344 $ 1,538 $ 5,569 $ 4,917 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,801 $ 270 $ 416 $ 2,647 $ 3,479





Non-GAAP Reconciliations ($ in thousands, except EPS) 4Q21 Adjustments Adjusted 4Q21 Net Interest Income $ 36,832 $ — $ 36,832 Provision for credit losses (5,710 ) 3,980 (a) (1,730 ) Noninterest income 10,767 — 10,767 Noninterest expense (33,312 ) 2,585 (b)(c) (30,727 ) Income before Income Taxes $ 8,577 $ 6,565 $ 15,142 Income Taxes (1,179 ) (1,313 ) (2,492 ) Net Income $ 7,398 $ 5,252 $ 12,650 Average Shares Outstanding 12,804 12,804 12,804 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.41 $ 0.99

(a) CECL provision addition for acquisition of Hancock Bancorp.

(b) Merger expenses: acquisition expense $810,000; severance $193,000.

(c) Branch optimization: lease termination $249,000; severance $144,000; real estate write downs $1,189,000.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations ($ in thousands, except EPS) 2021 Adjustments Adjusted 2021 Net Interest Income $ 143,401 $ — $ 143,401 Provision for credit losses (2,466 ) 3,980 (a) 1,514 Noninterest income 42,084 — 42,084 Noninterest expense (117,406 ) 2,827 (b)(c) (114,579 ) Income before Income Taxes $ 65,613 $ 6,807 $ 72,420 Income Taxes (12,626 ) (1,361 ) (13,987 ) Net Income $ 52,987 $ 5,446 $ 58,433 Average Shares Outstanding 13,190 13,190 13,190 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 4.02 $ 0.41 $ 4.43

(a) CECL provision addition for acquisition of Hancock Bancorp.

(b) Merger expenses: acquisition expense $1,052,000; severance $193,000.

(c) Branch optimization: lease termination $249,000; severance $144,000; real estate write downs $1,189,000.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 682,807 $ 657,470 Federal funds sold 308 301 Securities available-for-sale 1,364,734 1,020,744 Loans: Commercial 1,674,066 1,521,711 Residential 664,509 604,652 Consumer 474,026 479,750 2,812,601 2,606,113 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,294 4,181 Allowance for credit losses (48,305 ) (43,637 ) 2,767,590 2,566,657 Restricted stock 16,200 14,812 Accrued interest receivable 16,946 16,957 Premises and equipment, net 69,522 62,063 Bank-owned life insurance 116,997 95,849 Goodwill 86,135 78,592 Other intangible assets 8,024 8,972 Other real estate owned 108 1,012 Other assets 41,428 37,530 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,170,799 $ 4,560,959 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 914,933 $ 732,694 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 74,015 107,764 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,420,621 2,915,487 4,409,569 3,755,945 Short-term borrowings 93,374 116,061 FHLB advances 15,937 5,859 Other liabilities 69,343 86,102 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,588,223 3,963,967 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,096,313 in 2021 and 16,075,154 in 2020 Outstanding shares-12,629,893 in 2021 and 13,558,511 in 2020 2,009 2,007 Additional paid-in capital 141,979 140,820 Retained earnings 559,139 521,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,426 ) 9,764 Less: Treasury shares at cost-3,466,420 in 2021 and 2,516,643 in 2020 (118,125 ) (76,702 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 582,576 596,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,170,799 $ 4,560,959





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 128,000 $ 137,241 $ 124,788 Securities: Taxable 13,998 13,625 15,191 Tax-exempt 8,762 7,952 7,674 Other 1,438 1,667 1,468 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 152,198 160,485 149,121 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 8,158 12,801 15,711 Short-term borrowings 387 568 1,105 Other borrowings 252 770 653 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 8,797 14,139 17,469 NET INTEREST INCOME 143,401 146,346 131,652 Provision for credit losses 2,466 10,528 4,700 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 140,935 135,818 126,952 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 5,255 5,423 5,036 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 10,089 10,256 11,795 Other service charges and fees 18,212 15,644 14,012 Securities gains (losses), net 114 233 44 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 5,003 6,626 2,573 Other 3,411 4,294 4,992 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 42,084 42,476 38,452 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 64,474 61,931 54,827 Occupancy expense 8,774 8,202 7,600 Equipment expense 10,174 10,568 8,244 FDIC Expense 1,294 316 693 Other 32,690 31,741 32,984 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 117,406 112,758 104,348 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 65,613 65,536 61,056 Provision for income taxes 12,626 11,692 12,184 NET INCOME 52,987 53,844 48,872 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes (18,148 ) 19,269 20,998 Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 6,298 (2,004 ) (5,045 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 41,137 $ 71,109 $ 64,825 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 4.02 $ 3.93 $ 3.80 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,190 13,716 12,865



